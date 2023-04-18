Video: Watch Colt Ford and Jayne Denham's 'Moonshine'

American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford and Australia's five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham debut the "Moonshine" music video internationally. As one of Australia's leading country artists, Jayne Denham is one of the most admired and sought-after performers. The "Moonshine" music video, filmed in Nashville, TN, is a high-energy, boot-stomping performance wrapped in a love story that premieres on CMT Australia and debuts on CMT Online.

The highly anticipated music video was directed by Rick Caballo and his assistant director Brittany Hope Hambrick of Dead Horse Branding. The story truly captures a moonshiners love story and delivers a look into Jayne's powerhouse voice and energetic stage presence that she brings to her live shows globally.

LA Music Review says Jayne Denham "sparkles in moonshine with this groovy and truly captivating song." The spaghetti western entertainer teamed up with country pioneer Colt Ford for the genre-breaking music video that showcases Jayne's incredible artistry as a cross-country collaboration.

Among many accolades, this is one of the biggest milestones in Jayne's career. Her epic single and music video collaboration with overseas counterparts continues to expand her artistic repertoire. Sophie Hamely from Sunburnt Country Music says, "Anyone who has heard a Jayne Denham song won't soon forget it, because Denham never fails to impress. With her powerhouse voice and boundless energy - which she brings to her live shows as well - Denham inhabits her songs, bringing them to vivid life for fans."

This creative collaboration continues to evolve in country music, with artists integrating another artist's contribution. Written by Colin Elmore, Cameron Jaymes, and Melissa Pierce, and produced by Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers Brian Bunn and Brian White, "Moonshine" is the first release of Jayne's upcoming album Moonshine.

To accompany the upcoming "Moonshine" album, Jayne has partnered with Franklin County Distillery, located in the mountains of Virginia, known as the "Moonshine Capital of the World," to release her own line of two different flavored moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach.

Jayne's 5th album, Wanted, came out of the gate firing all the bullets, reaching No. 1 on the Aria Australian Country Album chart and No. 2 on the Air Australian Indie chart after Jimmy Barnes. The album also landed Jayne 2x Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year. Wanted led Jayne to define the foundation and essence of her brand, which electrifies costume attire and custom-made leather accessories by Buffalo Girl designer Terry Cronin. Denham has scored four No. 1 smash hits in Australia, six Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and six Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations.

About Jayne Denham

Fun fact: Jayne recorded her album Calamity in the home studio of Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, who played bass on the album.

Jayne is signed to Dead Horse Branding based in Sydney, Australia and Nashville, TN.

