Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Seal - Motlow Community College/ South Jackson Civic Center 40%

Cori Ann Lammel 13%

Shawn Whitsell 11%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Company of Tullahoma 48%

Nashville Ballet 25%

cumberland county playhouse 9%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 27%

SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 13%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Waffle House 32%

Chaffin's Barn 21%

Frothy Monkey 18%



Best Theatre Staff

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 27%

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 17%

Nashville Children's Theatre 12%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

PACT - Performing Arts for Children and Teens - South Jackson Civic Center 51%

Theater Bug 18%

Nashville Children's Theatre 16%



Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Wonder - LION WITCH & THE WARDROBE - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 22%

Anne Wonder - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 19%

Melissa Hendricks - PIRATES OF PENEZANCE JR - South Jackson Civic Center - 2020 17%



Dancer Of The Decade

Molly Georges - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 29%

Olivia Anderson - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 18%

Tosha Marie - THE WEDDING SINGER - Chaffin's Barn - 2019 14%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 27%

Emily Orris - CLUE, THE MUSICAL - Franklin Co. High School - 2020 15%

Matt Logan - EVITA - Studio Tenn - 2016 15%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Greg Gressel - ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 29%

Erik Petersen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 19%

Cori Ann Laemmel - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 13%



Favorite Social Media

South Jackson Civic Center 50%

The Theater Bug 14%

Studio Tenn 11%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Nashville Ballet 54%

Jamie Eskind and Family 22%

Conversations at OZ 19%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Scott Leathers - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 34%

Pat Mannle - NEWSIES - Cookeville High School - 2019 17%

Scott Leathers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - TPAC - 2019 16%



Original Script Of The Decade

Cori Ann Laemell - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 29%

Shawn Whitsell - 23/1 - Destiny Theatre Experience - 2019 22%

Idris Goodwin - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 17%



Performer Of The Decade

Lauren Rogers - ROMEO AND JULIET - Tullahoma High School - 2020 15%

Samantha Watters - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 9%

Doreen Schulz - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 37%

SISTER ACT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 11%

AUNTIE CLAUSE - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 9%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 24%

12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 19%

RED VELVET CAKE WARS - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 15%



Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 30%

Erica Petersen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 16%

Court Watson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 13%



Sound Design of the Decade

Joanna Staub - MOCKINGBIRD - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 44%

David Weinstein - HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 32%

David Weinstein - RETURN TO SENDER - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 24%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Jackson Civic Center 52%

Nashville Children's Theatre 16%

Studio Tenn 11%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Metro Arts 37%

OZ Arts Nashville 29%

Cookeville Performing Arts Center 27%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Emily Orris - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 17%

Samantha Watters - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 14%

Megan Murphy Chambers 2020 12%

