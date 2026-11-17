Join Marc and Chris as they talk about this week's news from the Great White Way and generally geek out about Theatre!
Tickets to BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on Sale This Week
Performances will run May 18-23, 2027.
Tickets for Tennessee Performing Arts Center's engagement of Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club will go on sale this Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM. Buena Vista Social Club will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center May 18-23, 2027.
It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.
Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. The company brings the story of the iconic album to life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.
Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).
On Broadway, the band of Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.
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Broadway 2025 in Review: Standout Shows, Performances, and the Road to 2026
In this episode of “Half Hour”, we look back at the 2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway year, from new works like John Proctor Is the Villain and Buena Vista Social Club to other standout plays and musicals that stayed with us.
Broadway Time at Carmine's with Wesley Wray | Buena Vista Social Club
Broadway newcomer Wesley Wray, currently starring in Buena Vista Social Club, joins host Joel Crump for a new edition of Broadway Time at Carmine’s. About Wesley: Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim) Broadway debut!
#104 - Joe Rosko - Built for the Stage
Founder and Fitness Coach to the theater community Joe Rosko joins Behind the Awards to chat about his journey with Fitness and Performing. Joe shares Fitness tips and also give some of his favorite performance in the most recent seasons.
Join Heather and Amber as they review all of the highs(and lows) of the 2025 Tony Awards! We discuss our personal favorite moments, what went well, what didn't. You don't want to miss this! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway: A New Musical Journey
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. We discuss the show’s cultural impact, the role of Cuban music, and standout performances from the cast, including Natalie Venetia Belcon.
BONUS CHAT: Meet The Nominees For The Chita Rivera Awards! Red Carpet Coverage!
Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), and more are nominees at this year's Chita Rivera Awards!
#85 - Natalie Venetia Belcon - Concurs Candela
Natalie Venetia Belcon brings her Lortel Winning performance of Omara to the Schoenfeld Theater. Buena Vista Social Club has the 2025 Broadway season a flurry and Behind the Awards gets the scoop for the star.
Act 47: It's the End of the Season as We Know It
Join Heather and Amber as they talk about the 2024-2025 Broadway season coming to a close this upcoming weekend and all of the exiting things still going on! We dive into some shows sudden departures and talk reunions too! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
THEATRE CHAT: Cancellations, Cast Shakeups, and Audience Trends - Week Ending February 23rd
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff and Richie, we kick off our new Monday series "Theatre Chat" with a deep dive into the latest Broadway news and hot topics.
The Spring 2025 Broadway Season Conversation with CONNOR & DYLAN MACDOWELL (Musicals Episode)
In this episode, we sat down with Connor & Dylan MacDowell, Hosts of DRAMA. to dive into the spring 2025 Broadway season. We discuss a diverse lineup of musicals including Redwood, Operation Mincemeat, Buena Vista Social Club, Boop!
Broadway / Off-Broadway 2024 in Review: Musicals That Stole the Show
In this episode Jeff and Richie recap the unforgettable 2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals season! From unexpected revivals to groundbreaking new works, we're covering it all in this can't-miss episode.
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I'M PROUD OF YOU
Soli Deo Center (12/02-12/06)
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Disney's Frozen
Playhouse on the Square (11/13-12/20)
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Les Miserables
Playhouse on the Square (5/28-6/27)
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Cinderella
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/26-2/28)
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The Great Gatsby
Orpheum Theatre (12/01-12/06)
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The Night Shift Before Christmas
The Circuit Playhouse (11/20-12/20)
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The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Ramsey Theatre Company (12/05-12/06)
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Mamma Mia!
Tennessee Theatre (2/16-2/21)
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Sister Act
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (5/27-6/13)
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Misery
Ramsey Theatre Company (3/19-3/20)