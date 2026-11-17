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Tickets for ​Tennessee Performing Arts Center's engagement of Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club will go on sale this Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM. Buena Vista Social Club will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center May 18-23, 2027.

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. The company brings the story of the iconic album to life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 28% 2 SHREK THE MUSICAL Cumberland County Playhouse 14% 3 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13% 4 WE WILL ROCK YOU The Center for the Arts 4% 5 COME FROM AWAY Nashville Repertory Theatre 4% Best Play 1 THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Cumberland County Playhouse - Adventure Theater 15% 2 WALKING ACROSS EGYPT Cumberland County Playhouse 15% 3 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 14% 4 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 10% 5 DEATHTRAP Cumberland County Playhouse 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cumberland County Playhouse 42% 2 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14% 3 The Center for the Arts 12% 4 STREET THEATRE COMPANY 5% 5 Nashville Repertory Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 34% 2 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9% 3 Noah Sowalskie - SHREK THE MUSICAL Cumberland County Playhouse 8% 4 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 6% 5 Nathan Mann - HEARTBREAK HOTEL Cumberland County Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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