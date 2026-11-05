Tennessee Performing Arts Center Names Jim Schmitz As Chair Of Its Board Of Directors

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Tennessee Performing Arts Center has appointed Jim Schmitz as chair of its 2026–27 Board of Directors. Schmitz serves as President and CEO of Citizens Savings Bank & Trust and brings decades of business and civic leadership to the role. His appointment comes as TPAC advances plans for a new cultural campus on Nashville's East Bank that will expand opportunities for artists, audiences, students and communities across Tennessee.

Schmitz assumes the role as TPAC advances plans for a cultural campus along the Cumberland River, bringing performance, education and public gathering spaces together in a welcoming destination for the arts. Designed by BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with William Rawn Associates and HASTINGS Architecture, the campus will include four performance venues, dedicated education and rehearsal studios, and outdoor spaces that invite people to gather and connect. The new home will serve as a cultural anchor for Nashville's East Bank and a place where Tennessee's creative community can continue to grow.

At Citizens Savings Bank & Trust, Schmitz leads an institution founded in 1904 by Black businessmen and recognized as the nation's oldest continuously operating minority-owned bank. Headquartered in North Nashville, Citizens has a longstanding mission of improving lives in the community it serves. Before joining Citizens in his current role, Schmitz spent six years as Nashville market leader for Elliott Davis, guiding the accounting firm's local growth. He previously spent 23 years with Regions Bank, including 11 years as area president overseeing retail and commercial banking across 15 Middle Tennessee counties.

Schmitz's civic leadership includes service as a trustee of United Way of Greater Nashville and past board chair roles with the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, Downtown Nashville Partnership and Metropolitan Nashville's Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing. A 2009 graduate of Leadership Nashville, he also served on the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce board. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and pursued graduate studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

TPAC's 2026–27 board officers are Jim Schmitz, chair; Rhonda Taylor, vice chair; J. Reginald Hill, treasurer; and Alexia Poe, secretary. Newly appointed to the Board of Directors are Mary Cavarra, David Crenshaw, Brent Leatherwood, Erin Merrick, Katherine Mills and Kelly Unger.

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