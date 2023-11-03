Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY'

The album is now available for streaming.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett has announced her debut EP grown up and lonely is out November 3rd. With topics ranging from devastating breakups to existential breakdowns to inconsequential moments in Taylor's daily life, grown up and lonely is a brilliant introduction to Taylor's world, thanks to its vulnerable and thought-provoking songwriting.

Stream grown up and lonely below!

Two years in the making, the eagerly-anticipated project, grown up and lonely is a continuation of the story set forth in Taylor's breakout single "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" which caught fire on TikTok in late 2022 with over 400k user-generated videos across social platforms and support from names like Drew Barrymore and Kevin Jonas.

Taylor says on the EP, "It ranges from self-deprecating to smitten to rageful to heartbroken to confused and back again. It's 'melodramatic as hell,' and it's me, and I hope that people can find pieces of themselves in it."

The EP also includes "IDIOT!", the Ones To Watch and Sweety High-supported romantic confessional, an upbeat indie-pop cut that combines Taylor's catchy melodies and intimate vocals.. In "embarrassing", Taylor guides us through the common experience of discovering an all-encompassing love, only to have it come to an abrupt end, leaving behind a lingering sense of remorse. "you're not a bad person" is a gorgeously wrought anthem that explores the notion that healing from a break up is never linear.

The title, grown up and lonely, came to Taylor as she was finishing the last song on the EP "love online". She explains, "Being an adult and managing everything else in your life and trying to fall in love? Forget it. As soon as I wrote the lyrics, "is this dating when you're grown up and lonely? This shit's taking everything out of me," I had the title for the project."

Taylor Bickett possesses a remarkable talent for weaving captivating narratives through her music, earning her a dedicated following of more than 285k TikTok followers. Her songwriting is a heartfelt testament to her storytelling prowess. Taylor's journey to online stardom commenced during the early days of the global pandemic in 2020. Since her debut single in 2021, her enchanting melodies and evocative lyrics have resonated with audiences far and wide, amassing an impressive 40 million+ streams.

Watch "you're not a bad person" (Official Lyric Video):

Watch "love online (Official Lyric Video)



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Playhouse 615s THE WOMAN IN BLACK Photo
Playhouse 615's THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The play in question? The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill, that finishes up its three-weekend run in Mt. Juliet with performances through November 5. Directed by Meriwether, whose director’s note offers the tale of his own fascination with the script and his fervent belief it could engage his company’s audiences, The Woman in Black is brought to life through the splendid performances of two promising young performers in the prime of their abilities – Lucy Turner, who will be moving to New York City this winter, and Sawyer Latham, longtime friends and consummate artists, whose trust in each other is absolutely required for the production to work as effectively and as powerfully as it does.

2
Nashville Ballet Presents NASHVILLES NUTCRACKER, December 8-24 Photo
Nashville Ballet Presents NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER, December 8-24

Nashville Ballet presents Nashville's Nutcracker, Music City's favorite holiday tradition, returning to TPAC from Dec. 8-24.

3
The Improvised Shakespeare Companys Blaine Swen Photo
The Improvised Shakespeare Company's Blaine Swen

Increasingly, it seems, all roads lead to Nashville – or at least everyone seems somehow to have a connection to our fair city. Case in point: Blaine Swen, the creator and director of The Improvised Shakespeare Company lives here – a fact unknown to me until I tracked him down to belabor him with questions about his company’s upcoming performances at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center on November 10 and 11.

4
Belmont Universitys THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Belmont University's THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

That laughter you hear coming from within the Troutt Theatre on the Belmont University campus this weekend and next should probably come with a trigger warning. For no matter how rollicking, rambunctious and uproarious it truly is, it should be pointed out that what is transpiring on that stage over two weekends is, indeed, the stuff of post-traumatic stress – or, not to put too fine a point on it, it would be if the shenanigans weren’t brilliantly scripted, infinitely well-rehearsed and just the way it should be.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
The Sound of Music in Nashville The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Mysteries and Illusions in Nashville Mysteries and Illusions
Filming Station (11/04-12/30)
The Winter Wonderettes - a 1960s Jukebox Musical in Nashville The Winter Wonderettes - a 1960s Jukebox Musical
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (11/30-12/17)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Girl From the North Country in Nashville Girl From the North Country
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Nashville Mrs. Doubtfire
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/12)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Nashville The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (11/10-11/12)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Nashville On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Nashville SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Tennessee Theatre (10/31-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You