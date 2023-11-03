Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett has announced her debut EP grown up and lonely is out November 3rd. With topics ranging from devastating breakups to existential breakdowns to inconsequential moments in Taylor's daily life, grown up and lonely is a brilliant introduction to Taylor's world, thanks to its vulnerable and thought-provoking songwriting.

Two years in the making, the eagerly-anticipated project, grown up and lonely is a continuation of the story set forth in Taylor's breakout single "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" which caught fire on TikTok in late 2022 with over 400k user-generated videos across social platforms and support from names like Drew Barrymore and Kevin Jonas.

Taylor says on the EP, "It ranges from self-deprecating to smitten to rageful to heartbroken to confused and back again. It's 'melodramatic as hell,' and it's me, and I hope that people can find pieces of themselves in it."

The EP also includes "IDIOT!", the Ones To Watch and Sweety High-supported romantic confessional, an upbeat indie-pop cut that combines Taylor's catchy melodies and intimate vocals.. In "embarrassing", Taylor guides us through the common experience of discovering an all-encompassing love, only to have it come to an abrupt end, leaving behind a lingering sense of remorse. "you're not a bad person" is a gorgeously wrought anthem that explores the notion that healing from a break up is never linear.

The title, grown up and lonely, came to Taylor as she was finishing the last song on the EP "love online". She explains, "Being an adult and managing everything else in your life and trying to fall in love? Forget it. As soon as I wrote the lyrics, "is this dating when you're grown up and lonely? This shit's taking everything out of me," I had the title for the project."

Taylor Bickett possesses a remarkable talent for weaving captivating narratives through her music, earning her a dedicated following of more than 285k TikTok followers. Her songwriting is a heartfelt testament to her storytelling prowess. Taylor's journey to online stardom commenced during the early days of the global pandemic in 2020. Since her debut single in 2021, her enchanting melodies and evocative lyrics have resonated with audiences far and wide, amassing an impressive 40 million+ streams.

