"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Make Holiday Memories with Nashville’s Nutcracker
Your Holiday Plans Just Got a Little More Magical
Make holiday memories with Nashville's Nutcracker from Nashville Ballet. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince for a magical adventure featuring spectacular dance and live music. View show details and get tickets.
Your holiday plans just got a little more magical. Nashville Ballet invites audiences in Nashville to experience Nashville's Nutcracker as part of its 26/27 Season, a festive tradition built around the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.
Expect spectacular dance and a live performance that brings the holiday story to life on stage. It is a fitting way to gather friends and family and create memories together this season.
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