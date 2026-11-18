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Make holiday memories with Nashville's Nutcracker from Nashville Ballet. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince for a magical adventure featuring spectacular dance and live music. View show details and get tickets.

Your holiday plans just got a little more magical. Nashville Ballet invites audiences in Nashville to experience Nashville's Nutcracker as part of its 26/27 Season, a festive tradition built around the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Expect spectacular dance and a live performance that brings the holiday story to life on stage. It is a fitting way to gather friends and family and create memories together this season.

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 19% 2 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 15% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 13% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 7% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Cumberland County Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 12% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 12% 3 THE 39 STEPS Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 11% 4 THE MOUSETRAP Springhouse Theatre Company 10% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Springhouse Theatre Company 19% 2 Cumberland County Playhouse 17% 3 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 17% 4 The Center for the Arts 12% 5 The Keeton Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 19% 2 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 16% 3 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 12% 4 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 7% 5 Skyler Wanamaker - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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