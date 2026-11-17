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Seth Feman, Executive Director & CEO of the Frist Art Museum, has been named one of eight inaugural awardees of The Vanguard, a first-of-its-kind award and accelerator for innovative leaders in the visual and performing arts.

Presented by museum think tank Remuseum in partnership with the Doris Duke Foundation, the award brings a $100,000 investment to the Frist to advance the integration of artmaking into healthcare delivery and measure impact at scale. Feman will also join a rigorous, year-long accelerator to build the idea into a practical model for broader adoption by museums and healthcare systems.

'The evidence that art is vital to well-being is no longer fringe. It's rigorous and well documented. What's been out of reach, until now, is the chance to prove it at scale,' says Feman.

Feman has led the Frist since April 2022, returning to his hometown after a decade in leadership at the Chrysler Museum of Art. At the Frist, he has broadened access by creating free membership opportunities, growing community-based programming, and launching art-making partnerships with local organizations. The museum marks its 25th anniversary in 2026.

Arts organizations celebrate artists who take risks but rarely give their leaders the capital or permission to do the same. Designed with faculty from MIT Sloan and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, The Vanguard exists to correct that imbalance-to back leaders who are as creative as the artists whose work they present.

'Vanguard awardees are entrepreneurs from within-builders ready to put the public at the center of how their institution works in a new way-and each new idea has the potential to pay for itself through new sources of earned or contributed revenue,' says Stephen Reily, Founding Director of Remuseum.

Awardees were selected from nearly 400 applicants representing 42 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and spanning operating budgets from $200,000 to $20 million, based on both a demonstrated willingness to lead in new ways and a track record for putting new ideas into practice. Each idea starts from what the public wants and values and is designed to generate its own revenue over time.

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 17% 2 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 17% 3 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 15% 4 SHREK THE MUSICAL Cumberland County Playhouse 8% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 THE 39 STEPS Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 12% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 11% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 9% 5 WALKING ACROSS EGYPT Cumberland County Playhouse 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cumberland County Playhouse 24% 2 The Center for the Arts 18% 3 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 17% 4 Springhouse Theatre Company 13% 5 The Keeton Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 19% 2 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 14% 3 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13% 4 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 8% 5 Noah Sowalskie - SHREK THE MUSICAL Cumberland County Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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