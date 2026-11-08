Review: WOLVES ARE COMING FOR YOU at Barbershop Theatre

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How do you tell such a rich story with very few actors and set pieces? Look no further than Wolves Are Coming For You by Joel Horwood. Originally performed back in 2017 in a co-production between Pentabus Theatre Company and the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham on tour in the UK, this two-hour long show only uses two actors and a mostly bare stage to tell a story set in a small town over the course of twenty-four hours. It is the second-ever production by Baby Teeth Performance Lab, a female-led theatre company created by and for actors. For a company with only two shows to its name so far, Baby Teeth is already connecting with its audience. Running Nov. 6-14 at the Barbershop Theatre, Baby Teeth Performance Lab’s Wolves Are Coming For You delivers a full meal with a barebone table setting.

The set for Wolves Are Coming For You literally just consists of two blocks that get shifted around onstage. How do we even know when we’ve switched from a busy bar to the quiet side of the road? The incredible sound and lighting designs, of course. Jacob Allen and Assistant Lighting Designer Nicholas Goodyear-Brown do a fantastic job using the simplest of sound effects to give the audience an idea of where they are. From the sound of a campfire to the sound effect used in between each scene, Allen and Goodyear-Brown know how to transport the audience to different places. Assisting the sound design is Rachel Rhinehart’s stellar lighting design. It equally serves a large purpose in transporting the audience. Whether it’s the effective use of police lights on a dark road or lighting for a classroom, Rhinehart knows how to make the place shine. Operating the lights and sounds is Sarah Johnson, the show’s amazing production and stage manager. She also serves as a stagehand, keeping the show together. Oh, and thanks for inviting me to the show, Sarah! Katie Bruno does a great job as the intimacy director. Only a couple of scenes require intimacy direction, and Bruno makes sure the actors are comfortable. Elena Ramage, who co-founded Baby Teeth with Kayla Enquist and Natalie Rankin directs the show. She does an excellent job containing a whole town into one acting space with only two actors and limited props. It really feels like we’re exploring the town and meeting all types of people as we sit in our seats for two hours. Despite the limited resources, Ramage’s world-building is amazing.

If you’re going to have only two actors play about fifteen characters, those actors better know what they’re doing. Thankfully, Caroline Conner and Baby Teeth co-founder Kayla Enquist know exactly what they’re doing. Right off the bat, they invite the audience into the world of the show and encourage everyone to use their imaginations. The audience buys into it immediately, with one member even coming up with a name for a bar. We all felt so welcomed inside of this fictional town, and the combination of the warm welcome and the unusual layout set the mood for the rest of the show’s runtime. Everything makes us feel warm, curious, unnerved, and loved all at once thanks to the combined energy from the actors. The two of them do a great job of differentiating their characters with their acting alone, especially since they don’t have any costume changes. Caroline Conner is intriguing in her roles, which range from paranoid mother to exasperated sheriff. Kayla Enquist is captivating as she effortlessly switches from roles that range from a nervous child who aspires to be a dancer to her Karen of a mother. The show really relies on the actors to sell the story and the world-building, and these two ladies deliver.

Wolves Are Coming For You runs Nov. 6-14 at the Barbershop Theatre. Get your tickets now!

Photography by Sarah H. Johnson

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