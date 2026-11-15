Review: THE AGE IS YOURS, MY LEIGE! (A TALE OF PROTO-JAPAN) at Oz Arts Nashville

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Have you ever thought about writing a show that involves a giant hamster wheel that a performer has to run in live? No? Well, Japanese director and choreographer Reisa Shimojima came up with the idea, anyway. On November 14 and 15 at Oz Arts Nashville, Shimojima and her dance company Kedagoro concluded their first-ever US tour with The Age Is Yours, My Liege! (A Tale Of Proto-Japan). Intended for a mature audience, it consists of princesses in a hamster wheel, impressive acrobatics and bare butt cheeks onstage. No, you did not read that last part wrong. Just when you thought that theatre world was running out of risk-takers, something like this pops out of nowhere. Kedagoro’s The Age Is Yours, My Liege! (A Tale Of Proto-Japan) is a chaotic wheel of absurdity and creativity.

What exactly is Kedagoro all about? The name itself means “dog poop” in the dialect of Shimojima’s birthplace of Kagoshima, Japan. Why would someone pick that name for a dance company? According to Shimojima’s note in the program, poop is a vital source of life for flies while humans are repulsed by it. “Just like poop lying by the roadside, we keep creating these works by the road in the hope that our dance pieces come as nourishment in somebody’s life.” With the belief that “dance is a way of interpreting the world”, Shimojima directs and choreographs every Kedagoro production with the intention of provoking debate and controversy in both Japan and internationally. Having first been performed back in 2024, she made The Age Is Yours, My Liege! to ask one little question; “What is Japan?” Exploring the concept of kokutai (national polity), the show’s use of red papers is recognizable by Japanese audiences for their usage for the draft notice during Japan’s era of militarism. “But what association will this red paper provoke in America?” Shimojima asks. “Perhaps you, with different histories and cultures, can see “Japan” through this work better than we Japanese can.” She concludes by stating that she wants to take a look at the “Japan” that the audience discovers during the show. Ok, she actually concluded with “please enjoy our poop (s**t) performance”, but still.

In regard to her directing and choreography, Reisa Shimojima is a mastermind. Every move is so precise and carefully planned out. You don’t quite understand what you’re watching right away, but you get somewhat of a clear image by the end of it all. Since Shimojima stated in the program that she wants to see the “Japan” that we discover, plenty of moments could be left to interpretation. I liked how there were so many things for the audience members to ask the team about, whether it was the use of the hamster wheel or the silly faces. Based on what I had witnessed, my interpretation is that everyone and everything has a purpose in civilization as the world goes round. Every single thing has a purpose, even if it doesn’t make sense to most people. I must applaud Shimojima for her commitment. If you’re to make a piece of art that challenges the norms and makes audiences question what they’re watching, you have to go big or go home. This isn’t something that I would normally get to see on a night at the theatre, and I am so grateful that I got to witness this piece of art.

Right off the bat, you see the hamster wheel onstage as you take your seat, and you wonder what you are in for. Since this is such a dance-heavy show, every set piece needs to be wheeled effortlessly across the stage. Everything slid so smoothly across the stage, even with so many dancers doing the impossible with their bodies. Thankfully, Stage Manager Ryosuke Saito, Assistant Stage Manager Minori Kodama, and Company Manager Keiichi Hayashi kept everything running smoothly. The lighting design was done by two people; Kaichi Tsuyuzaki for the original production and Asami Morita for the US production. The lighting really helps elevate the world of the show. One highlight was ‌at the beginning when three white towels were strung up on a clothesline, with three red spotlights turning the towels into three Japanese flags. Haruhi Imai’s sound design is just as elaborate as the imagery. It was so loud that the box office offered ear plugs, which I happily accepted since I was later seated in the front row. Even before the animal sound effects and the many musical pieces, I was impressed by the simple sound of birds playing in the house before the show started. The costumes, made with support by Hand Stitching Room1-Ryoko, range from beautiful princess gowns to t-shirts paired with adult diapers to hardly anything at all. Everything is made so the performers can move based on the extensive choreography so effortlessly, and that included the simple pieces of cloth that the men wore down there.

The dancers consist of Akane Kigoro, Saori Koizumi, Aki Nakazawa, Shohei Kano, Mayu Kishimoto, Kotaro Kino, Yumi Okada, Aima Ayano, Konami Sakata, Hinata Shinohara, and Kiharu Kanezashi. They are not afraid to be weird onstage, and even that is a bit of an understatement. Nothing is toned down for a second, and there is a lot going on. From the funny facial expressions to the intense physicality, everyone brings their A game, and it’s clear that no one skipped leg day. The teamwork is incredible given the amount of trust needed for some of the stunts. Everyone seems so supportive of each other, even when things get a little intense. I need to give a shout out to the men who had to do the whole show almost entirely naked. It certainly takes balls (no pun intended) to perform in such an exposed manner, and they carried their performances so confidently. Everyone was fantastic, and it was a treat to meet them after the show.

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