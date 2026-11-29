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When I was growing up in Franklin, there would be a few occasions in which my parents would take me to Nashville’s Nutcracker during the holiday season. I have these vivid memories of me selecting the perfect outfit for the special night, and the production itself was nothing short of magical. I remember when some sort of firecracker would go off in the middle of the stage in Drosselmeyer’s introduction during the end of the overture, and I’d already have my fingers in my ear the following year during the exact same scene. When I attended my final viewing at the age of 13, they had included a brand-new opening scene that I was excited to sit through. When we stopped going to the ballet after that, the thought of never getting to witness this version of the show ever again saddened me. Thankfully, I finally got to see that beautiful opening scene again years later, and I got to take my parents with me. Everything made me feel like a little girl again, from the photo op with the lovely ballerina to the cute tiara I purchased from the merch table to the fun characters on the stage. It touched my heart to see so many little girls in the audience because they were about to create the same core memories that I still have after all these years. Running Nov. 27 to Dec. 27 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall, Paul Vasterling’s Nashville Nutcracker still has the magic to be remembered for years to come.

I’d like to share an excerpt from Nashville Ballet CEO and Artistic Director Nick Mullikin’s letter in the program: “Before the music begins, take a moment to look around. There are families here who have been coming for years, children about to see their first ballet, and friends making time for one another in a busy holiday season. For some, the holidays would feel incomplete without this tradition. For others, a tradition begins today. I love that we can come into the same room, leave the rush outside, and share something beautiful.” As someone who is slowly restarting her childhood tradition, I couldn’t agree more. Audience members of all ages can find comfort in this tradition, whether it’s from the music or the dancing or something else. What makes this particular production by Paul Vasterling so special is that (minor spoiler) the opening scene establishes Nashville as the setting. While the show already has a universal impact with characters from other countries like Spain and China, setting it in a city as distinct as Nashville just adds another layer to that impact. Mullikin continues in his letter by stating that we can experience what Nashville’s artists can create for their community. From what I had witnessed in other Nashville Ballet shows that I have gotten to review this year, the company isn’t afraid to do something new and stand out. The opening scene set in the Nashville summertime gives Nashville’s Nutcracker its own identity, with a world as magical and colorful as the music and art scene of the city.

Just about every Nashville Ballet show that I’ve reviewed so far has a set that feels ripped out of a storybook. Shigeru Yaji’s scenic design (with additional work by Campbell Baird) is stunning from start to finish. From the opening scene with the vintage Nashville postcard-looking backdrop to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s delightful kingdom, everything is just so beautiful to look at. My dad was impressed by the growing Christmas tree. In addition to some of the scenic design, Campbell Baird designed the gorgeous costumes. Every single one was well-made, but I need to highlight a small handful of garments. My favorites are Drosselmeyer’s beautifully tailored look with the flowing cape, the Snow Queen’s sparkly dress, the Sugar Plum Fairy’s pink look with the red hearts, and the lovely looks worn by the Arabian dancers. Lighting Designer Kelly Landry and Assistant Lighting Designer Jules Cabrera carefully recreated the original design by Scott Leathers, which was a lovely sight to see. There are plenty of highlights throughout the show, but I really liked how dramatic the lighting was in the battle scene. As usual, the live music was provided by the amazing Nashville Symphony, with Ming Luke as the energetic conductor. From start to finish, he just seems so happy to be there, and the audience fed off of his energy before the music even began. Paul Vaserling’s choreography, story interpretation, and direction really gives Nashville’s Nutcracker the magic that makes it so memorable. On a side note, Act II’s iconic Grand Pas de Deux uses the original choreography by Lev Ivanov. All in all, everything is a marvelous spectacle, and I couldn’t look away.

Before I get into the performances, I need to mention that this is a massive cast with multiple dancers sharing the roles. Although I normally credit every alternating dancer, numerous principle roles have more than two alternating dancers. Honestly, the review would just be bloated with names if I were to try to credit every single dancer for a performance that they didn’t even perform the role for. It also doesn’t help that the initial cast for the Opening Day performance had a bit of a switch-up, with multiple changes being announced seconds before the show began. With that being said, I will only be crediting the performers that I got to view on Opening Day. I apologize to anyone who doesn’t get mentioned. I have seen nearly all of you in other productions, and you are very talented.

No matter the role, every single dancer from Nashville Ballet brings it to the table. With such a big cast required for Nashville’s Nutcracker, the ensemble does a fantastic job bringing the magical world to life. From the party guests to the dancing flowers, everyone coordinates so well with each other. I think I might’ve been the most impressed by everyone in the battle scene because there was so much action on that stage. Some of those dancers were wearing difficult animal costumes to see and move around in (props to Jasper Keck for having to dance around that bear costume), and some set pieces were rolling around. I especially need to highlight the members of the Youth Cast. Not only do they play the children at the party, but they also play other characters like the mice, various cavalries during the battle scene, and fairies and lambs in Act II. Oh, and the Bons Bons that have to travel onto the stage underneath Madame Bonbonniere’s giant skirt. They all bring a lot of energy and cuteness to their roles.

Act II is memorable for the various characters from different countries, and everyone is fantastic. Nicolas Posluszny, Maia Montgomery, and Zohar Cohn were a wonderful trio as the Spanish dancers. The audience was amused by Christian Arroyo as the Chinese Dancer and the dancers carrying the giant Chinese dragon. I was amazed by how well they maneuvered the dragon by keeping up with the choreography. Growing up, my favorite dance from Act II had always been the Arabian dance due to the music and the snake-inspired movements. Not only was I pleased by Autumn Tierney as the Snake Lady and her Snake Charmer*, but this was the only dance in the entire show that received a verbal response from my dad: “That was good.” Given how iconic the song for the Russian dance is, the audience was anticipating this dance a great deal. The Russian dancer* was a blast to watch, and he undoubtedly received one of the biggest reactions from the audience. Farin Taft and Jack Owen had one of the more playful dances as the Swiss Shepherdess and Shepherd, completed with members of the Youth Cast as their sheep. Everything about it was cute, even when Taft and the sheep acted scared when Owen pretended to be a wolf. Gabrielle Thomas was simply fabulous as Madame Bonbonniere. She might have had the easy task of standing on a moving platform covered by a giant skirt, but she brought a lot of charm and sass without having to move her feet.

*I apologize, but I didn’t credit the Snake Charmer or Russian Dancer due to something I noticed in the program. As previously mentioned, a change in the cast lineup was announced seconds before the music played. I later received a list of the characters who were being played by different dancers for that day’s performance. However, the cast list that was initially printed for the day listed Shaiya Donohue as the Russian Dancer and Justin Abel as both the Snake Charmer and the Mouse King. Instead of playing those characters, Donohue ended up playing the Nutcracker Prince and Abel played Drosselmeyer. I have no idea who ended up filling in for the other roles. I was heavily delayed in getting this review finished, and by the time I realized that I didn’t know the names of the dancers, it was a bit late for me to contact anyone. If someone from Nashville Ballet is reading this and can contact me, please do so so I can credit the dancers. I am so sorry.

The principle characters of the show shine as bright as the lights on a Christmas tree. Jamie Kopt and James Lankford are dazzling as the Snow Queen and King. Whether by themselves or as a pair, they truly glisten onstage. I loved watching them dance together, and Lankford handled those lifts perfectly. Marissa Stark is delicate and lovely as the Dew Drop Fairy. Not only is she great on her own, but she cooperates well with both the flower dancers and the Nutcracker Prince as her dance partner. Speaking of which, Shaiya Donohue is dashing and charming as the Nutcracker Prince (with Jack Owen filling in as the Nutcracker during the battle scene). Even before he is revealed to be a prince, Donohue presents himself with charm during the party scene as Drosselmeyer’s assistant. In a room full of colorful characters, he finds a way to stand out. One of my absolute favorite characters growing up was Drosselmeyer, and I thought that Justin Abel did the role justice. He was fun, mysterious, humorous, and loving. From the moment I saw him in the opening scene, I knew we were in for a treat. He and Clara’s dancer, Laine Sharp, had some of my favorite interactions. You could tell right away that the two had a strong connection, and both Abel and Sharp played off of each other beautifully. Laine Sharp did a lovely job as Clara, a character whom I’ve admired since childhood. Sharp did an excellent job capturing the innocent and curious nature of Clara, and I liked how she always stayed in character. Every time I looked at her as she sat in her chair in Act II, she was watching the dancers with the sweetest smile on her face. And last, but certainly not least, we have Jorge Emilio Peña as the Cavalier and Sarah Pierce as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The two of them were a magnificent pair, and it was a pleasure to see them perform that iconic Grand Pas de Deux. This was another moment that got one of the biggest reactions from the audience. That final pose alone where Peña holds Pierce while dipping her towards the floor made the crowd go wild. Although this was my first time getting to see Peña play a principle character, I got to interview him back in February when he shared the role of Prince Siegfried with James Lankford in Swan Lake. During that interview, he mentioned that the strength needed to lift and hold his partner in the air was one of the more challenging parts for him. Now that I finally got to see him shine onstage, I have to say that his physical strength as a dancer is incredible. He makes it look so easy. And even when he’s dancing by himself, he shows great composure and confidence. Sarah Pierce is graceful and majestic as the Sugar Plum Fairy. This is the most iconic character from the story, and to say that Pierce did the role justice is a drastic understatement. She truly captured the sweetness and beauty of the character, and she handled the choreography like it was nothing. Everything about her from her persona to her footwork was lighter than air, and she was a delight to watch.

Paul Vasterling’s Nashville Nutcracker runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 27 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Get your tickets now!

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