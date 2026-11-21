"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: ERICA AND FRIENDS! at Analog
Third Coast Comedy Club’s ERICA AND FRIENDS! is full of melodies and chuckles.
Most musicals that I go out to see have spent months in rehearsal, but what happens when I see a musical that is improvised on the spot? I spent a couple of minutes laughing with my head thrown back. On November 19 at the Analog Lounge at the Hutton Hotel, I got to witness Erica and Friends!, an improvised musical set presented by Third Coast Comedy Club. It was meant to feature Blaine Swen alongside Erica Elam, but a change of plans led to fellow comedians Elizabeth Berry and Gabe Cyrus taking the stage with Elam. With the cast of Third Coast Comedy Club as the opening act, Analog is filled with laughter from start to finish. Third Coast Comedy Club’s Erica and Friends! is full of melodies and chuckles.
For the first hour of the night, the audience was treated to a showcase by Third Coast cast members Katie McDonald, Mike Garvin, Cammie York, Brooks Alford, and Bill Hillsman. They warmly welcomed the audience and played a bunch of different improv games to warm up the audience for the musical. Their energy made the audience enthusiastic enough to shout out as many suggestions as they possibly could. Honestly, it’s difficult for me to pick even just five highlights because everyone was so good. From an intense play about a crappy Friendsgiving to Cammie playing Pennywise trying to get inside a club, there was never a dull moment. I may or may not have accidentally hogged the spotlight when Bill asked if anyone in the audience had written a play and I shared about a play I wrote about zombies at the North Pole. Plenty of people were invested in that during intermission. I also apologized for screaming a suggestion too loudly, and I’d like to blame it on the cider I had. One cute moment occurred when a couple in the audience was asked to appear onstage and share their love story. The game that followed involved two cast members acting out a day in the love life of the couple. No one saw the plot twists coming, not even the couple. All in all, the cast did an amazing job opening the show.
After another trip to the bar during intermission, it was time for the musical. With the single suggestion of “lozenge”, we received a romantic comedy-drama starring Erica Elam, Elizabeth Berry and Gabe Cyrus with Alex Dolezal on keys. Instead of immediately kicking off the musical with the mention of “lozenge”, the musical builds up to the suggestion with a date not working out because a guy named Brad (Gabe Cyrus) has a candle obsession. I laughed too hard at the “lighting your wick” joke. Or was it “dipping your wick”? Either way, I knew what Bethany (Erica Elam) meant by “wick”. What follows is a tale of navigating through the dating scene with songs about dating apps, feeling like a throat full of phlegm that needs a lozenge, and playing Seven Minutes In Heaven. That last one had a sensual song about a Narnia roleplay that I never knew I needed. Props to Berry and Cyrus for rhyming “fright” with “Turkish Delight”. Since it’s a romance musical, it ends with the would-be couple settling their differences. I don’t know how to even explain the ending or what the actors were doing with their thumbs, but I will always remember Gabe Cyrus’s gem of a line, “Have you ever played Seven Minutes In Hell?” Honestly, their idea could work as a legit musical, and I would see an official production.
Everyone in the musical was phenomenal. I was impressed by the different types of songs that Alex Dolezal had available. From inspirational numbers to something a bit more saucy, he had plenty of material for the performers to work with. Gabe Cyrus was just too perfect. He played the role of Brad as straight as he possibly could in an unpredictable romantic comedy, and it was hilarious to see him trying not to break character. Did he need to make Narnia a sexy roleplay? No. Am I glad he did? Yes, but my childhood is also ruined. Thanks, Gabe. Elizabeth Berry is funny and lovable as Bethany’s friend Christine (I actually can’t remember the character’s name). She had a line that was just as memorable as Gabe’s Seven Minutes In Hell line; “You’ve always been there for me. The nose job. The facelift. My mom’s death.” She willingly went along with everything, including the Narnia roleplay. And last but not least, Erica Elam was amazing as Bethany (and Brad’s roommate, Devon). She was a great host who got the audience going strong, and her voice is incredible. Given how she was the first woman to join the company of the Improvised Shakespeare Company, it’s no surprise that she was able to pull off an improvised musical with only two other people.
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