Review: DEATH BECOMES HER at TPAC'S Jackson Hall

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Beauty may not last forever, but the trend of turning movies into musicals is eternal. With a book ‌by Marco Pennette and music and lyrics by Julia Matteson and Noel Carey, a little 1992 comedy named Death Becomes Her got the musical treatment. For those not in the know, it’s about two frenemies named Madeline and Helen who would do anything to stay young and beautiful as they try to outdo each other. Thanks to a mysterious socialite and her special potion, their dreams are about to come true…with a price. I’m not necessarily the biggest fan of movies-turned-musicals, but this one works so well. What’s not to love about it? It’s campy, it contains countless bops, and there is a deep message about life and beauty. In a society that still pits women against each other and forces youthful beauty expectations, a musical that celebrates femininity and reminds women to be there for each other is a breath of fresh air. Running November 3-8 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall, Death Becomes Her is a beautiful and campy ride that will leave you dying of laughter.

If you’re going to adapt something like Death Becomes Her for the stage, it needs to be larger than life. Derek McLane’s set design is far larger than life. Honestly, I don’t even know where to begin. I couldn’t stop looking at the ceiling of Viola’s home. Everything feels as extravagant as Madeline Ashton’s lifestyle. Justin Townsend’s lighting design beautifully highlights everyone and everything. One moment, the lighting is nice and pretty. The next thing you know, it feels like a horror movie. Paul Tazewell’s Tony-winning costumes are breathtaking. From the bodysuits worn by Viola’s entourage to Viola’s various looks to Helen’s red gown, there is no shortage of stunning looks. Peter Hylenski’s sound design is a delight. It really adds to the campiness of the show. The hair and wig designs by Charles G. LaPointe and makeup design by Joe Dulude II really help elevate the glamour and campiness of the characters. The illusions by Tim Clothier really deliver, as they should because they are what the audience is looking forward to the most. Ok, they are also here for the music and acting, but I was really curious to see how this show could adapt memorable movie moments like Madeline’s neck problems for the stage. The direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli more than do the source material justice; they make the movie’s cult following cry tears of joy. Everything is gayer and campier and raunchier, and I am here for it.

Someone once said, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Death Becomes Her has a fabulous ensemble that delivers in every role they play. From Tyler Jimenez’s brief-yet-funny role as Chance to Candace J. Washington’s role as an exasperated counselor, everyone is great. They all looked stunning in those bodysuits, and their dancing skills blew me away. Louis Williams Jr. is divine as Chagall, Viola’s assistant. He may not have much stage time, but he makes it count. Michael Buchanan soaks up the limelight as Madeline’s assistant, Stefan. He’s just so funny, and he has a nice voice to match his comedic talents. All the supporting characters are amazing, and they really bring a lot to the table.

In the movie version of Death Becomes Her, we got memorable performances from the likes of Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini. And what about their musical counterparts? Like Bruce Willis, Ken Marino really manages to hold his own as Ernest Menville. He could’ve easily been outshined by the leading ladies, but he earns his own spotlight with his comedic timing and lovable nature. Nasia Thomas is irresistible as Viola Van Horn. Her vocals are stellar, and she is radiant even when she’s just standing there. It’s no wonder (spoiler alert) that she’s the first and last person we see. Honestly, she has enough aura to steal the spotlight from the two main ladies. Of course, we can’t ignore them, and I have to save the best for last. Kristen Beth Williams is funny, sexy, and charming as Helen Sharp. The character development from shy and frumpy woman to alluring seductress is incredible, and Williams pulls it off flawlessly. Her vocals are fun, and she really digs into the dark and raunchy sense of humor. Her chemistry with her costars is killer, especially with Madeline. Speaking of which, Madeline Ashton is played by the hilarious and forever fabulous Jackie Burns. Like Williams, Burns truly understood the assignment. Her vocals are amazing, she isn’t afraid to look ridiculous, and she is the Queen of Camp. Williams and Burns really captured the sadistic-yet-heartfelt nature of the show, and their onstage hilarity will live on in the memories of theatre-goers.

Death Becomes Her runs November 3-8 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Get your tickets now!

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