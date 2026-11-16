"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Rachel Potter Brings THE ADDAMS FAMILY IN CONCERT to Nashville's Hutton Hotel
Sara Gettelfinger played Morticia Addams and Brian Justin Crum played Lucas Beineke in the cast.
Broadway favorites brought the Addams Family to life in Off Broadway: The Addams Family in Concert, presented October 30 and 31 at Analog at Hutton Hotel. Check out the photos below!
Directed and produced by Rachel Potter (Broadway's The Addams Family, Evita), the special Halloween weekend concert brought together an all-star cast of performers, several of whom had firsthand connections to The Addams Family. Andrew Lippa, the Tony Award-nominated composer of the musical, also made a special guest appearance.
Rachel Potter reprised her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside national tour stars Sara Gettelfinger (Broadway's Water for Elephants, Seussical) as Morticia Addams and Brian Justin Crum (Jesus Christ Superstar at The Hollywood Bowl, America's Got Talent) as Lucas Beineke. Rounding out the cast were Brian Charles Rooney (Broadway's The Threepenny Opera) as Gomez, Andrew Metzger as Fester, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice, Geoff Davin as Mal, Carrie Brewer as Grandma, Andrew Tinker as Pugsley, and Jeremy Parrish as Lurch. Belmont University students completed the ensemble with musical direction by Christopher Brent Davis.
The Addams Family in Concert offered a one-of-a-kind concert presentation of Lippa's beloved score, putting the spotlight on the music, the performers and the unforgettable Addams characters.
The Halloween atmosphere extended beyond the stage, as Analog embraced the Addams spirit with hauntingly beautiful decor, themed cocktails and a curated art exhibit featuring the iconic cartoons of Charles Addams.
The concert was part of Off Broadway at the Hutton, Potter's ongoing concert series partnership with Hutton Hotel, bringing Broadway talent and musical theater to Nashville audiences.
Photo Credit: Joe Mikos
Megan Murphy Chambers and Geoff Davin
Carrie Brewer and Andrew Tinker
Andrew Tinker
Carrie Brewer, Andrew Tinker, Megan Murphy Chambers, Sara Gettelfinger, and Brian Charles Rooney
Jeremy Parrish and Brian Charles Rooney
Angie Kline
The Addams Family In Concert cast
Carrie Brewer, Andrew Tinker, Andrew Metzger, Sara Gettelfinger, Brian Charles Rooney, Rachel Potter, Jeremy Parrish, Brian Justin Crum, Geoff Davin, and Megan Murphy Chambers
Andrew Tinker, Andrew Metzger, Brian Charles Rooney, Jeremy Parrish, Sara Gettelfinger, Carrie Brewer, and Rachel Potter
Andrew Tinker, Brian Charles Rooney, Sara Gettelfinger, and Rachel Potter
Andrew Tinker
Megan Murphy Chambers and Geoff Davin
Andrew Metzger, Andrew Tinker, Brian Charles Rooney, Jeremy Parrish, Sara Gettelfinger, Rachel Potter, and Carrie Brewer
Rachel Potter and Andrew Tinker
Photo Credit: Joe Mikos
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
I'M PROUD OF YOU
Soli Deo Center (12/02-12/06)
|
Misery
Ramsey Theatre Company (3/19-3/20)
|
Les Miserables
Playhouse on the Square (5/28-6/27)
|
The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Ramsey Theatre Company (12/05-12/06)
|
Disney's Frozen
Playhouse on the Square (11/13-12/20)
|
ANNIE
Brave Creative Arts at Father Ryan Theater (12/12-12/13)
|
Sister Act
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (5/27-6/13)
|
Barefoot in the Park
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (1/29-2/14)
|
Purpose
The Circuit Playhouse (2/19-3/14)
|
Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel
Lipstick Lounge (12/08-12/08)