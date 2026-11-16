Photos: Rachel Potter Brings THE ADDAMS FAMILY IN CONCERT to Nashville's Hutton Hotel

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Broadway favorites brought the Addams Family to life in Off Broadway: The Addams Family in Concert, presented October 30 and 31 at Analog at Hutton Hotel. Check out the photos below!

Directed and produced by Rachel Potter (Broadway's The Addams Family, Evita), the special Halloween weekend concert brought together an all-star cast of performers, several of whom had firsthand connections to The Addams Family. Andrew Lippa, the Tony Award-nominated composer of the musical, also made a special guest appearance.

Rachel Potter reprised her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside national tour stars Sara Gettelfinger (Broadway's Water for Elephants, Seussical) as Morticia Addams and Brian Justin Crum (Jesus Christ Superstar at The Hollywood Bowl, America's Got Talent) as Lucas Beineke. Rounding out the cast were Brian Charles Rooney (Broadway's The Threepenny Opera) as Gomez, Andrew Metzger as Fester, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice, Geoff Davin as Mal, Carrie Brewer as Grandma, Andrew Tinker as Pugsley, and Jeremy Parrish as Lurch. Belmont University students completed the ensemble with musical direction by Christopher Brent Davis.

The Addams Family in Concert offered a one-of-a-kind concert presentation of Lippa's beloved score, putting the spotlight on the music, the performers and the unforgettable Addams characters.

The Halloween atmosphere extended beyond the stage, as Analog embraced the Addams spirit with hauntingly beautiful decor, themed cocktails and a curated art exhibit featuring the iconic cartoons of Charles Addams.

The concert was part of Off Broadway at the Hutton, Potter's ongoing concert series partnership with Hutton Hotel, bringing Broadway talent and musical theater to Nashville audiences.

Photo Credit: Joe Mikos



Photo Credit: Joe Mikos

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