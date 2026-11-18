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Maria A. Konrad's Día de los Muertos recently took the stage at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, presenting a celebration of Mexican culture and traditions through dance, colorful costumes and storytelling. Check out photos from the production below!

The production explored themes of life, love and remembrance, drawing inspiration from the Mexican holiday honoring deceased loved ones.

In her review for BroadwayWorld, Catherine Burford called the production “a festive and colorful masterpiece worth celebrating.”

Check out photos from the production below!

Photo Credit: Karyn Photography



Photo Credit: KARYN PHOTOGRAPHY

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 15% 2 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 15% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 12% 4 LEGALLY BLONDE The Center for the Arts 7% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 11% 3 THE MOUSETRAP Springhouse Theatre Company 11% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 10% 5 THE 39 STEPS Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cumberland County Playhouse 19% 2 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 18% 3 Springhouse Theatre Company 16% 4 The Center for the Arts 13% 5 The Keeton Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 15% 2 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 13% 3 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13% 4 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 5% 5 Skyler Wanamaker - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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