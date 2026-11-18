"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Maria A. Konrad's DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS at Nashville Ballet
The vibrant production blends Mexican culture, dance and storytelling in a tribute to life, love and remembrance, earning praise from critic Catherine Burford.
Maria A. Konrad's Día de los Muertos recently took the stage at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, presenting a celebration of Mexican culture and traditions through dance, colorful costumes and storytelling. Check out photos from the production below!
The production explored themes of life, love and remembrance, drawing inspiration from the Mexican holiday honoring deceased loved ones.
In her review for BroadwayWorld, Catherine Burford called the production “a festive and colorful masterpiece worth celebrating.”
Check out photos from the production below!
Photo Credit: Karyn Photography
Photo Credit: KARYN PHOTOGRAPHY
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