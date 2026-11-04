Photos: I'M PROUD OF YOU Returns to Nashville as Tennessee Theatre Fellowship Adds December Run

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Tennessee Theatre Fellowship, Nashville's newest professional theatre company, announces the return engagement of I'M PROUD OF YOU, the life-affirming hit play about one man's life-changing friendship with Fred Rogers. Adapted for the stage by Tim Madigan and Harry Parker, from Madigan's memoir of the same name, I'M PROUD OF YOU is an intimate and moving play that received rave reviews in cities like Pittsburgh, Austin, Dallas, and most recently, Nashville.

In the late 1990's, while battling inner demons from childhood pain and rising depression, journalist Tim is sent to interview Fred Rogers for a story about television violence. Fred's intentionality, kindness, and wisdom change the course of Tim's life from that day on. With themes of vulnerability, compassion, mental health, family reconciliation, and true friendship, the show entertains, heals, and moves people to be better humans.

'This might be the most impactful show I have seen in Nashville. Thank you for sharing that story.' - James, audience member

'I cannot quite express how deeply meaningful this show is. It was a privilege to watch this on stage tonight. If you are able to get there, I strongly encourage you to do so. You will not regret it.' - Whit, audience member

'I saw this play last night and… goodness, you do NOT want to miss it. It's genuinely hard for me to imagine that anyone could've left unchanged. So proud of the beautiful work that TTF is stewarding in the city.' - Melanie, audience member

In August, TTF gave the play its Southeast regional premiere, including presenting a brand new reworked script. Deeply profound audience reactions and demand for seats led TTF to bring back the cast for another run, in another part of town.

EVENT DETAILS

The show will run December 2-6th, 2026 at the Soli Deo Center, located at 2323-A Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215.

Tickets are $45, with select 'pay what you can' seats available at each performance. This is part of TTF's strong commitment to the accessibility and affordability of live theatre for all.

For tickets and information visit www.ttfshows.com.





Sawyer Latham and Matthew Carlton in the first run of I'M PROUD OF YOU at Studio 615.

The Cast of I'M PROUD OF YOU in the first run at Studio 615.

Matthew Carlton as Fred Rogers in the first run of I'M PROUD OF YOU at Studio 615.

The Cast of I'M PROUD OF YOU in the first run at Studio 615.

The Cast of I'M PROUD OF YOU in the first run at Studio 615.

Sawyer Latham and Matthew Carlton in the first run of I'M PROUD OF YOU at Studio 615.

The Cast of I'M PROUD OF YOU in the first run at Studio 615.

The Cast of I'M PROUD OF YOU in the first run at Studio 615.

Matthew Carlton as Fred Rogers in the first run of I'M PROUD OF YOU at Studio 615.

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