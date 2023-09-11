Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 1 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 3 Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Gilbert & Sullivans H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to The Williamson County Performing Arts Cen Photo
Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to The Williamson County Performing Arts Center This Month

Franklin Light Opera returns to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave in Franklin This month! Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Cynthia Basinet Releases Emotive Version Of You Belong To Me Photo
Cynthia Basinet Releases Emotive Version Of 'You Belong To Me'

Cynthia Basinet has released an emotive version of 'You Belong To Me.'

4
Mexx Heart Announces New Single Art Gallery At Moonvibez Music Fest Photo
Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest

Indie-Alternative singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart recently announced the release of her newest single, 'Art Gallery,' at the MoonVibez Music Fest in Brooklyn, NY, which she headlined on August 26th. The song is out now and can be heard HERE!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FIREBIRD WITH JUSTIN PECK AND JIRÍ KYLIÁN
Nashville Ballet and TPAC (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Role4Initiative
Mills-Pate Arts Center (9/14-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FIREBIRD WITH JUSTIN PECK AND JIRÍ KYLIÁN
JAMES K. POLK THEATER, TPAC (9/22-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You