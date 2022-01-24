New Musical Theatre Nashville Writers Round Announced

Douglas Waterbury-Tieman has been living and working in the Nashville area for about a year now. He likes to think he can claim Nashville as home because he attended Belmont University as an MT major from 2008-2012. After graduation he moved with his wife Annabelle Fox, to NYC to pursue theater careers which were somewhat waylaid by Covid in 2020. His credits include Off Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom, Soot and Spit; Regional: Once, The Cotton Patch Gospel, Fiddler on the Roof. He recently played for Clint Black's Looking for Christmas at The Old Globe. He is a proud member of the band The Lobbyists. The musical he's been developing since 2017, JOHNNY and the DEVIL'S BOX, was recently featured at Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals in 2019 and again at Goodspeed by the River over the summer.

The married duo always knew they wanted to land back in Nashville and are so happy to be here. They have been actively working on the new folk musical and recorded the concept album to be released soon on all streaming platforms!

Douglas believes that Music City should have an organized community and support system for New Music Theater. VP of the Johnny Mercer Foundation, Jonathan Brielle agrees.

Kira Stone, fellow collaborator, friend, and artist has an extensive background in new works in and around NYC and is also based in Nashville. She is a composer, lyricist, songwriter, playwright, performer, and music producer fueled by the rhythms and rhymes of pop & hip-hop music, and led by the storytelling of musical theater. Her current musicals include SALEM, Built for This, and Revival. Kira is passionate about telling stories that center complex female perspectives, incorporating genre-defying and genre-blending scores. She has been instrumental in developing this collective.

The writers round will begin with a monthly salon style meeting where artists can come to share their new work with fellow Musical Theater writers in a safe space. The organization will be loosely based on the Johnny Mercer Writer's Grove Salons at Goodspeed Musicals. The goal is to support each other in hopes of growing the new musical theater community in Nashville organically.

The first meeting is scheduled for

Tuesday February 8th from 7-9pm

at TMP Studios 630 Rundle Ave Nashville, TN

CDC mask protocol will be followed per the studios recommendations.