Nashville Symphony to Present HANDEL'S MESSIAH, HOME ALONE and ELF in Concert This December

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The Nashville Symphony's December 2026 schedule features the annual tradition of Handel's Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus; holiday movies with the Symphony performing the scores live-to-film; a one-night-only Nashville Symphony Chorus concert; an evening of holiday brass with members of Nashville Symphony; the premiere of Bluebird at the Symphony Christmas; and Christmas concerts from a star-studded list of artists including Ricky Skaggs, Drew and Ellie Holcomb, and Dave Barnes.

Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

HOLIDAY VOICES WITH THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY CHORUS

Tuesday, December 1, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $31

Join the Nashville Symphony Chorus conducted by Tucker Biddlecombe for a festive and joyful celebration of the season. Audiences of all ages will experience the wonder of beloved choral favorites, from 'Carol of the Bells' to 'Silent Night,' 'White Christmas,' and 'Christmas Time Is Here.' You'll also get to lift your own voice as the whole hall joins together in several timeless carols. There's nothing quite like the sound of a full chorus bringing the season to life, and our singers can't wait to share this holiday tradition with you, your family, and friends in the splendor of Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

ELF IN CONCERT

Wednesday, December 2, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $62

Experience your favorite Christmas film transformed with the music of a live symphony orchestra in Elf in Concert! Audiences can rediscover the magic of this holiday classic while your Nashville Symphony performs John Debney's wonderful score and Santa Claus soars across the big screen in high definition. More information.

HOME ALONE IN CONCERT

Friday, December 4 & Saturday, December 5, 7:30 PM; Saturday, December 5 & Sunday, December 6, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $78

A Music City holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams's charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Nashville Symphony. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family and a Nashville Symphony yearly holiday tradition! More information.

Ricky Skaggs & KENTUCKY THUNDER CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 8, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

You know 'Christmas Time's A Coming' when 15-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs and his ace backing band Kentucky Thunder play all your favorite Christmas songs in their refreshing acoustic style, joined by members of the Nashville Symphony. This heartwarming show features a reason to listen to the season of songs both old and new as Skaggs and his band perform their own perfect blend of tight harmony. Come celebrate this special time of year with friends and family, while listening to first class vocalists and musicians, singing and playing their finest for Christmastime. More information.

A VERY DAVE BARNES CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 10, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $44

A Nashville holiday favorite is back. Join us for A Very Dave Barnes Christmas, returning to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer. Beloved Nashville singer-songwriter Dave Barnes brings his signature warmth, humor, and heartfelt storytelling to this joyful Music City tradition. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

DREW AND ELLIE HOLCOMB'S NEIGHBORLY CHRISTMAS

Friday, December 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $67

A Nashville holiday tradition returns with Christmas favorites, original songs, and The Neighbors. VIP experience is also available with premium seating, an intimate pre-show carol sing-along with Drew & Ellie, and a custom ornament gift. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

HOLIDAY BRASS SPECTACULAR WITH MEMBERS OF THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

Sunday, December 13, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $40

Join members of your Nashville Symphony brass, percussion, and organ sections for a festive and joyful holiday concert. Audiences of all ages will rejoice in beautiful, seasonal selections like 'The Suite' from The Nutcracker, 'March of the Toys' from Babes in Toyland, 'Joy to the World,' and 'Sleigh Ride.' Our musicians can't wait to share our classical Christmas celebration with you, your family, and friends in the splendor of Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More information.

BLUEBIRD AT THE SYMPHONY CHRISTMAS WITH Charles Esten AND FRIENDS

Tuesday, December 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $47

For the first time, Bluebird at the Symphony celebrates Christmas. CMT's NASHVILLE star and singer-songwriter Charles 'Chip' Esten, Lee Brice, and Victoria Banks join the Nashville Symphony for a one-night-only holiday concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Now in its third year, this only-in-Nashville collaboration pairs the intimacy of The Bluebird Cafe's songwriter-in-the-round tradition with the full sound of the Nashville Symphony. This year's series opens with this first-ever holiday edition celebrating the songs, stories, and spirit of the season. More information.

HANDEL'S MESSIAH WITH THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY AND CHORUS

Friday, December 18 & Saturday, December 19, 7:30 PM; Sunday, December 20, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Experience Nashville's grandest Messiah, brought to life by the powerful Nashville Symphony and Chorus, joined by four extraordinary soloists. Celebrate the season with the resounding 'Hallelujah' Chorus and the passion, drama, and breathtaking beauty of this timeless masterpiece. More information.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today's most celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts each year, including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region. Through broadcasts, recordings, and streaming, the Nashville Symphony reaches an additional 13 million listeners worldwide each year. As a nonprofit organization, the Nashville Symphony is dedicated to enriching the community, inspiring the next generation of music lovers, and showcasing the power of live music to unite and inspire.

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