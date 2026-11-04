Nashville Symphony to Offer Free First-Time Tickets, Rush Tickets and Discounts for 2026/27 Season

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Nashville Symphony has announced new ticket purchasing promotions for first-time and returning patrons to experience the hundreds of concerts and series programs happening throughout the 2026/27 season.

The organization also continues to celebrate 80 years of the Nashville Symphony and 20 years of Schermerhorn Symphony Center through the 80/20 Overture initiative, an annual giving initiative to invite supporters to be part of what comes next. The Nashville Symphony also released a video message from Music Director Leonard Slatkin, highlighting the orchestra's role in Music City and the importance of continued community support.

Special offers to commemorate the return of Nashville Symphony's 2026/27 season include 50% deals on series subscriptions, discounts on “Choose Your Concerts” packages, free tickets for first-time attendees, and the return of rush tickets. More information about these promotions can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/SeasonTickets.

The season has already showcased the exceptional musicianship within the orchestra, with Principal Tuba Chandler Currier appearing as a featured soloist. Four more Nashville Symphony musicians will step into the spotlight during the remainder of the season: Principal Flute Erik Gratton will perform Ibert's Concerto for Flute and Orchestra; Principal Cello Kevin Bate will perform Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1; Principal Trumpet Will Leathers will give the world premiere of Ricardo Mollá's Trumpet Concerto, written especially for him; and Concertmaster Peter Otto will perform Korngold's Violin Concerto.

SERIES SUBSCRIPTIONS

Experience the concert series of your choice and return to your favorite seat throughout the season. Save 50% on season tickets to both the Classical and Pops series concerts.

CHOOSE YOUR CONCERTS

Want more flexibility? Compose Your Own packages let you select the concerts that move, surprise, or excite you most. Choose three or more concerts and save up to 30%.

FREE FIRST-TIMER TICKETS

There's nothing quite like hearing a full orchestra live inside Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Through our First Concert On Us offer, brand-new patrons can experience their first Nashville Symphony concert with two complimentary ticket after successful validation.

RUSH TICKETS

Feeling spontaneous? A limited number of $15 Rush tickets will become available within 24 hours of select performances. Check the concert calendar and choose your performance and take your chances.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today's most celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts each year, including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region. Through broadcasts, recordings, and streaming, the Nashville Symphony reaches an additional 13 million listeners worldwide each year. As a nonprofit organization, the Nashville Symphony is dedicated to enriching the community, inspiring the next generation of music lovers, and showcasing the power of live music to unite and inspire.

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