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Nashville Ballet will present Paul Vasterling's Emmy Award-winning production of Nashville's Nutcracker at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall, November 27–December 27, featuring live music by the Nashville Symphony. A longtime holiday tradition for Middle Tennessee families, the production incorporates elements of Nashville's history into the classic ballet.

Inspired by the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, Nashville's Nutcracker features Nashville landmarks including Shelby Bottoms, Centennial Park and Belle Meade Mansion. The story follows young Clara Stahlbaum and her Uncle Drosselmeyer as they explore the exposition, encounter inventions from around the world and discover the Nutcracker Prince before embarking on a journey to the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Nashville Ballet Company artists performing principal roles throughout the run include Justin Abel as Snow King, Celeste Borman as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy, Kennedy Brown as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen, Summer Brown as Snow Queen, Shaiya Donohue as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Nutcracker Prince, Anneliese Guerin as Dew Drop Fairy, Jamie Kopit as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen, James Lankford as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Garritt McCabe as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Nicholas Mihlar as Nutcracker Prince, Yusuke Otake as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Nutcracker Prince, Jack Owen as Nutcracker Prince, Joe Parker as Nutcracker Prince, Jorge Emilio Peña as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Sarah Pierce as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy, Marissa Stark as Dew Drop Fairy, Farin Taft as Dew Drop Fairy, Autumn Tierney as Snow Queen, and Colette Tilinski as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen.

The production features 292 dancers across five casts and 22 performances, including members of NB2, Nashville Ballet's official Second Company, School of Nashville Ballet students and more than 210 local youth performers. The production utilizes more than 1,300 individual costume pieces, some featuring up to 80 hours of hand-beading, a 300-pound Christmas tree, more than 65 props and a team of 15 wardrobe, wig and makeup professionals.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score, performed live by the Nashville Symphony under Nashville Ballet's Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke, the production features scenery designed by Shigeru Yaji, costumes and additional scenic elements by Campbell Baird, and lighting design by Scott Leathers.

Guests can arrive up to 40 minutes early for pre-performance story times led by Nashville Ballet teaching artists, photo opportunities with Nutcracker characters and holiday merchandise, including Nashville's Nutcracker dolls and ornaments.

Nashville Ballet Introduces New Fairytale Ticket Package

Nashville Ballet's new Fairytale Package includes Paul Vasterling's productions of Nashville's Nutcracker and Cinderella, the latter returning February 26–28, 2027, at TPAC's Jackson Hall. The package offers discounted tickets to both productions and includes a behind-the-scenes experience.

Student Matinees and Community Programs

This season, Nashville Ballet will once again host student matinee performances, welcoming more than 3,500 students from across Middle Tennessee to special daytime performances presented in partnership with TPAC and the Nashville Symphony.

Designed to introduce young audiences to the performing arts, the educational experience combines live ballet, orchestral music and storytelling. Participating schools will also receive an educator's guide featuring interactive activities aligned with Tennessee State Academic Standards.

Nashville Ballet's Holiday Magic program will provide more than 2,000 complimentary tickets through partnerships with over 60 social service agencies across Middle Tennessee, expanding access to the production for individuals and families.



Photo Credit: Karyn Photography

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14% 2 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 14% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 11% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Franklin Light Opera 7% 5 LEGALLY BLONDE The Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 12% 3 THE MOUSETRAP Springhouse Theatre Company 11% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 9% 5 THE 39 STEPS Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cumberland County Playhouse 19% 2 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 17% 3 Springhouse Theatre Company 15% 4 The Center for the Arts 12% 5 Franklin Light Opera 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13% 2 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 13% 3 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 12% 4 Joe Leavitt - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Franklin Light Opera 6% 5 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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