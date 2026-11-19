"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Nashville Ballet to Present NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER With Live Music by the Nashville Symphony
Performances will run November 27 - December 27.
Nashville Ballet will present Paul Vasterling's Emmy Award-winning production of Nashville's Nutcracker at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall, November 27–December 27, featuring live music by the Nashville Symphony. A longtime holiday tradition for Middle Tennessee families, the production incorporates elements of Nashville's history into the classic ballet.
Inspired by the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, Nashville's Nutcracker features Nashville landmarks including Shelby Bottoms, Centennial Park and Belle Meade Mansion. The story follows young Clara Stahlbaum and her Uncle Drosselmeyer as they explore the exposition, encounter inventions from around the world and discover the Nutcracker Prince before embarking on a journey to the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Nashville Ballet Company artists performing principal roles throughout the run include Justin Abel as Snow King, Celeste Borman as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy, Kennedy Brown as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen, Summer Brown as Snow Queen, Shaiya Donohue as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Nutcracker Prince, Anneliese Guerin as Dew Drop Fairy, Jamie Kopit as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen, James Lankford as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Garritt McCabe as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Nicholas Mihlar as Nutcracker Prince, Yusuke Otake as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Nutcracker Prince, Jack Owen as Nutcracker Prince, Joe Parker as Nutcracker Prince, Jorge Emilio Peña as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King, Sarah Pierce as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy, Marissa Stark as Dew Drop Fairy, Farin Taft as Dew Drop Fairy, Autumn Tierney as Snow Queen, and Colette Tilinski as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen.
The production features 292 dancers across five casts and 22 performances, including members of NB2, Nashville Ballet's official Second Company, School of Nashville Ballet students and more than 210 local youth performers. The production utilizes more than 1,300 individual costume pieces, some featuring up to 80 hours of hand-beading, a 300-pound Christmas tree, more than 65 props and a team of 15 wardrobe, wig and makeup professionals.
Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score, performed live by the Nashville Symphony under Nashville Ballet's Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke, the production features scenery designed by Shigeru Yaji, costumes and additional scenic elements by Campbell Baird, and lighting design by Scott Leathers.
Guests can arrive up to 40 minutes early for pre-performance story times led by Nashville Ballet teaching artists, photo opportunities with Nutcracker characters and holiday merchandise, including Nashville's Nutcracker dolls and ornaments.
Nashville Ballet Introduces New Fairytale Ticket Package
Nashville Ballet's new Fairytale Package includes Paul Vasterling's productions of Nashville's Nutcracker and Cinderella, the latter returning February 26–28, 2027, at TPAC's Jackson Hall. The package offers discounted tickets to both productions and includes a behind-the-scenes experience.
Student Matinees and Community Programs
This season, Nashville Ballet will once again host student matinee performances, welcoming more than 3,500 students from across Middle Tennessee to special daytime performances presented in partnership with TPAC and the Nashville Symphony.
Designed to introduce young audiences to the performing arts, the educational experience combines live ballet, orchestral music and storytelling. Participating schools will also receive an educator's guide featuring interactive activities aligned with Tennessee State Academic Standards.
Nashville Ballet's Holiday Magic program will provide more than 2,000 complimentary tickets through partnerships with over 60 social service agencies across Middle Tennessee, expanding access to the production for individuals and families.
Photo Credit: Karyn Photography
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