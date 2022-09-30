Nashville Ballet Will Open Season With CINDERELLA Next Week

Nashville Ballet will open their 2022-23 season October 6-9 with Paul Vasterling's Cinderella at TPAC's Polk Theater. A sold-out production during its last run in 2016, this fan-favorite ballet will feature the music of Sergei Prokofiev performed live by the Nashville Symphony, specially designed 18th century costumes and sets, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: TPAC's Polk Theater

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243

WHO: The performance will feature Nashville Ballet Company dancers and members of NB2, Nashville Ballet's official Second Company, a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation, and live music by the Nashville Symphony.

WHY: Nashville Ballet's Cinderella will be the first performance of longtime leader Paul Vasterling's final season as Artistic Director for the organization. In celebration of his tremendous accomplishments, this season will focus on showcasing the strength and growth of the company under his leadership with both beloved fan-favorites, and Brand-new contemporary premieres by world-class artists.