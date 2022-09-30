Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Ballet Will Open Season With CINDERELLA Next Week

Performances run October 6-9.

Register for Nashville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022 Â 

Nashville Ballet Will Open Season With CINDERELLA Next Week

Nashville Ballet will open their 2022-23 season October 6-9 with Paul Vasterling's Cinderella at TPAC's Polk Theater. A sold-out production during its last run in 2016, this fan-favorite ballet will feature the music of Sergei Prokofiev performed live by the Nashville Symphony, specially designed 18th century costumes and sets, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: TPAC's Polk Theater

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243

WHO: The performance will feature Nashville Ballet Company dancers and members of NB2, Nashville Ballet's official Second Company, a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation, and live music by the Nashville Symphony.

WHY: Nashville Ballet's Cinderella will be the first performance of longtime leader Paul Vasterling's final season as Artistic Director for the organization. In celebration of his tremendous accomplishments, this season will focus on showcasing the strength and growth of the company under his leadership with both beloved fan-favorites, and Brand-new contemporary premieres by world-class artists.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is Now Playing at Cumberland County PlayhouseBUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is Now Playing at Cumberland County Playhouse
September 29, 2022

Now through October 27, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story!
Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To The Roxy Regional Theatre, October 13 - October 29Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To The Roxy Regional Theatre, October 13 - October 29
September 27, 2022

Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos!Â  That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the tenth year in an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville. Â 
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTESThe Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
September 26, 2022

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced the cast and creative team for The Marvelous Wonderettes.
Frist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOODFrist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOOD
September 21, 2022

The Frist Art Museum presentsÂ Matthew Ritchie: A Garden in the Flood, a thematic survey of the artistâ€™s work since 2000, comprising paintings, drawings, sculpture, and video.
2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates
September 20, 2022

The second annualÂ Gatlinburg Songwriters FestivalÂ 2022 was a tremendous success doubling attendance, adding stages, and providing new and exciting panels and professional writing sessions.