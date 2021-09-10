Live Source Theatre Group Presents PARX Tomorrow

Live Source Theatre Group, as part of their 10th season, presents a special performance of the new play PARX, written by Gianfranco Settecasi (Suddenly).

The performance is outdoors at Long Island City's famed Murray Park (45th Road and 21st Street, Long Island City) at the mini-stage on the east side of the park. The special performance is Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30PM. Tickets are FREE.

The cast includes Mark Weatherup, Jr.*; Danielle Koenig* and Eileen Sugameli*. Chris Dieman is the director. Costumes are by Angela Harner (Live Source Designer In Residence) and Props/Production Coordination is by Darielle Shandler.

Live Source Theatre Group presents a special performance of the new play PARX, a new comedic one-act featuring snapshots of New York City, all set in, staring, and celebrating one of the city's greatest achievements: its grand and growing network of public parks. Presented in a charmingly outlandish style that sneers beneath its mask of "edutainment," this collection of scenes satirizes elements of contemporary urban life, set against the backdrop of some of its most well-known and beloved green spaces. Three actors will portray 17 roles, varied in age, gender and even species.

All tickets for PARX are free. Reservations not required. Limited seating so arrive early. Contact info@live-source.org for more information.