Live Source Theatre Group Presents PARX - One Night Only at Murray Park

Live Source Theatre Group (Chris Dieman, Artistic Director), as part of their 10th season, presents a special performance of the new play PARX. The performance is outdoors at Long Island City's famed Murray Park (45th Road and 21st Street, Long Island City) at the mini-stage on the east side of the park. The special performance is Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30PM. Tickets are FREE.

Live Source Theatre Group presents a special performance of the new play PARX, a new comedic one-act featuring snapshots of New York City, all set in, staring, and celebrating one of the city's greatest achievements: its grand and growing network of public parks. Presented in a charmingly outlandish style that sneers beneath its mask of "edutainment," this collection of scenes satirizes elements of contemporary urban life, set against the backdrop of some of its most well-known and beloved green spaces. Three actors will portray 17 roles, varied in age, gender and even species.

The cast includes Mark Weatherup, Jr.; Danielle Koenig and Eileen Sugameli.

Additional company works include We Are Live, a devised work which blended Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, with Alfred Hitchcock's Stage Fright; the English-language U.S. premiere of Bohemian Lights, adapted after Ramón Valle-Inclán's masterwork Luces de Bohemia; and The Incredible Fox Sisters, a world premiere by Jaclyn Backhaus based on the true events following the infamous séances held in 19th Century by the Fox sisters in upstate New York.

PARX is commissioned and produced with a City Artist Corps grant awarded to Chris Dieman. Additional support is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This program is made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.