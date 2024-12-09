Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Nashville Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jensen Crain-Foster - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Kate Crowley - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 8%

Ashley Gentry - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Andrea Campbell - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Joi Ware - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 5%

McKenna Driver - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Kristen Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Miranda Laurent and Q Rankins - BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

Allee Williams - URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 4%

Allee Williams - WINTER WONDERETTES - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Heidi Buyck - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Darcy Pingel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Tyler Barely - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Bre Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Holt Kirkendoll - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Joi Ware - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 3%

Christina Sartell - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Q Rankins - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Paige Lovell - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Q Rankins - INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 2%

Brittany Griffin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Miranda Laurent - WEST SIDE STORY - Park Theatre 2%

Linda Gaille - NUNSENCE - Playhouse 615 2%

Q Rankins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Sarah Robinson - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ashlynne Ludwig - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Anne Wonder - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 6%

Denise Rene' Evans - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 6%

Denese Evans - ANASTASIA - Audience of One 4%

Anne wonder - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Madyson Marvel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Melissa Durmon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 4%

Lenny West - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Cody Von Ruden - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Dawn Ashley - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Beth McCrary and Darryl Deason - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Ciara Richards - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 3%

Dawn Ashley - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 3%

Denise Rene Evans - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Veronica Roeder - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Connie Downer - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Melissa Rossum - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

June Kingsbury - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Elizabeth Johnson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 2%

Rebel Mickelson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Veronica Roeder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Dawn Ashley - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Cat Eberwine - MACBETH - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Cyndie Verbeten - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Bethany Dinkel - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Bryce McDonald - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Britt Hancock - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Abby Waddoups - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 6%

Alex Brazil - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Adam and Keri Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 5%

Donna Driver - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Zachary Stuckelman - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Royce Phillips - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Connie Downer - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Micah-Shane Brewer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 3%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Nick True - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Lauren Shouse - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 3%

Lenny West - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Keri Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Regan Aycock - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Kristian Rarig - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 2%

Cyndie Verbeten - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Christopher Cooper - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 2%

Darryl Deason - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Susan Walsworth - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Les Marberry - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Reggie Law - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 2%

Daniel Vincent - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Aaron Grey - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 8%

Allison Echols - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 7%

Bethany Gray - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 7%

Keri Boe - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 6%

Zac Collins - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Micah-Shane Brewer - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

Rene Pulliam - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Vera Stevens - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Veronica Roeder - MISERY - Center for the Arts 4%

Danielle Storvik - THE CRUCIBLE - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Nat McIntyre - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 3%

Caylin Maguire and Aaron Gray - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Catherine Burford - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Patrick Cassidy - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Studio Tenn 2%

Stephanie Dillard - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Women in Theatre Nashville 2%

Joel Meriwether - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Clay Hillwig - THE LION IN WINTER - Circle Players Theatre 2%

Joseph Stanley - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Cammy Harris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Micah-Shane Brewer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 2%

Anastasia Zavaro - THE SUNSET LIMITED - The Other Me Theatre company 2%

Bowd Beal - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Joel Meriwether - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 1%

Joel Meriwether - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Mills-Pate Arts Center 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 3%

INDECENT - Nashville Rep 3%

FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

ROCK OF AGES - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Evans - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Adam and Keri Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 8%

Brooke Sanders - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Christian Bare & Alex Brazil - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Steven Steele - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 4%

Christian Bare - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Phillip Franck - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 4%

Christian Bare - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Adam Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Adam Boe - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 4%

Dalton Hamilton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 3%

Joel Zishuk - BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Anne Willingham - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 3%

John Brock - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Adam Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Karisha Glover - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Corinne Fann - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Renee Robinson - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Karisha Glover - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

Matthew Earnest & Kevin Driver - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Corinne Fann - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Karisha Glover - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Daxton Patrick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Andrew Carpenter - MACBETH - Playhouse 615 1%

Phillip Corbin - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Ashley Vance - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

Allison Hall and Nick True - BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 6%

Josh Smith - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%

Roger Huston - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Lewis Walling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Carolyn Binkley - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

T. Josiah Haynes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Cameron Roberts - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Lauren Marshall & Jacob Miller - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Ian Mannion - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Stephanie Dillard - SHE LOVES ME - Pull Tight Players Theatre 3%

Eileah Pye - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 3%

Makai Keur - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 3%

Roger Huston - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Royce Phillips - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Lindsey Wortham - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Mike Sallee - URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 2%

Royce Phillips - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Dennis and Seth Limbaugh - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

Randy Craft - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Noah Housman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Spencer Germany and Lindsey Wortham - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%



Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 4%

BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 3%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Audience of One 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 2%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jacob Waid - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 6%

Heather McCall - BEAUTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Harli Cooper - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Elizabeth Golden - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Aaron Arsenault - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Kimberly Wolff - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Madison Gunn - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre 3%

Sarah Aili - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 3%

Kelly Cline - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 3%

Abby Newman - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Ebony Strong - BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Carli Hardon - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 2%

Will Perkins - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Aaron Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Curtis Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Emma Dolberry - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Dana Cullinane - 9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

Liv Pelton - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Brittany Andersen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Andy Hutton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Audience of One 1%

Aaron Catron - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Jaidyn Smart - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Aaron Arsenault - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Josh Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Sarah Chapman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

David Garcia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Heather McCall - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Kelly Lynn Sekuterski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

David Long III - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 4%

Bethany True - MISERY - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

McKenzie Bryan - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Andrew Hutton - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Alex Torrejon - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Thomas Demarcus - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 3%

Jennifer Jackson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Nicholas Johnson - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Maryann Hastings - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Britt Hancock - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Alicia Haymer - ONLYFAM - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Jeremy James Carmichael - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephanie Dillard - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Zack Hughes - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Brittany Penevolpe - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

TJ Futrelle - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

Pam Buck - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Diane Bearden - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Lauren Marshall - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Grace Gaddy - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 8%

SILENT SKY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 8%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 8%

INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

THE CRUCIBLE - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Tenn 4%

HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 4%

SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 3%

NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Center for the Arts 3%

I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

ONLYFAM - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Women in Theatre Nashville 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Playhouse 615 1%

BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Mills-Pate Arts Center 1%

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Catron - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 6%

Cody Rutledge - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Aaron Johnson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 5%

Gary Hoff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 5%

Adam Boe and Ryan Hazen - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Jenna Houck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Aaron Johnson, Heather Steele, Robert True, Jason Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Kevin Driver - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Matt Beech, Christian Bare & Daniel Pentecost - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Steve Mook & Meredith Seymour - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 4%

Kevin Driver - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Kirsten Benfield - OLIVER - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Cody Rutledge - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Phil Barnes & Austin Barnes - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Robert True and Jason Young - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Rich Moses, Abby Waddoups, Eric Crawford - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Zac Collins/Randall King - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Renee Robinson and Alexius Frost - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Ciara Richards - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Andrew Bleiler - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Rachel Oppman - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Dennis - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

Jill Hassberger - BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Bowd Beal & Eric Crawford - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Adam Boe - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Patty McGary - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Adam Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%

Kevin O’Donnell - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

Tanner Roman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Capitol theatre in lebanon 5%

Ethan Legge - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Adam Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Marsalis Turner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Adam Boe - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 4%

Mark Zuckerman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 4%

Marsalis Turner - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Adam Boe - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Center for the Arts 4%

Riley Morris - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Adam Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Adam Boe - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Allan Stokes - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Diane Bearden - THE 39 STEPS - Playhouse 615 3%

Adam Boe - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Mark Zuckerman - CABARET - Studio tenn 3%

Riley Morris - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Phillip Corbin - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Playhouse 615 2%

Alex Roeder - MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%

Phillip Corbin - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Denise Earnest & Hugh Britt - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kyrell Jones - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Jacob Waid - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 6%

Dennis Elkins - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 5%

Maddie Simpson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Madelynn Beech - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Abigail Williams - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Karen Dumont - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 3%

Aaron Catron - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Allie Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Anna Claire Ashley - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Barrett Thomas - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Aaron Arsenault - TARZAN - Center for the Arts 2%

Randy cox - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Abigail Haggard - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Adam Pingel - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 1%

McGwire Holman - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Maya Riley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 1%

Jason Ross - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Luke Carroll - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Rich Moses - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Ayla Carlock - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 1%

Amos Glass - URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 1%

Patty Payne - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Diane Bearden - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jensen Crain-Foster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Aaron Catron - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 8%

Madelynn Beech - SILENT SKY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

Joshua Dies - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 6%

Todd Whitney - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Garris Wimmer - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

Mark Thommason - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Walter Williams III - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Charlie Jones - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Daniel Black - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Ebonee Nichole - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Patty Payne - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Luke Carroll - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

McEwen Baker - HEDDA GABLER - Playhouse 615 2%

Diane Bearden - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 2%

Andrew Sparks - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Matt Bogen - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Lindsey Patrick-Wright - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Clare Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Kevin Sanderson - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Abby Ingle as Perdita - THE WINTER'S TALE - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

Myna Sowell - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Lauren Proctor - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Becca McLaughlin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Michael Beckett - MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FINDING NEMO - Nashville Children’s Theater 31%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 18%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 17%

THE GINGERBREAD KID - NASHVILLE Children’s Theater 10%

ALICE BY HEART - The Franklin Theatre 8%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Lakewood Theatre 7%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - 2024 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 11%

Center for the Arts 11%

The Larry Keeton Theatre 9%

Nashville Rep 6%

Playhouse 615 6%

Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Murfreesboro Little Theatre 4%

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 4%

Pull Tight Players Theatre 4%

Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Source One Five 3%

Street Theatre Company 3%

Studio Tenn 2%

Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

Bravo Boro 1%

Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Lakewood Theatre 1%

Mills-Pate Arts Center 1%

Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

Circle Players Theatre 1%

The Other Me 1%

Franklin Light Opera 1%

Scenic City Shakespeare 1%



Comments