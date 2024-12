Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; WHITE CHRISTMAS at South Jackson Performing Arts Center Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristen Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 14%

Jensen Crain-Foster - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Kate Crowley - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

Ashley Gentry - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Andrea Campbell - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Joi Ware - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 4%

Allee Williams - WINTER WONDERETTES - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

McKenna Driver - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Miranda Laurent and Q Rankins - BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

Allee Williams - URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 3%

Heidi Buyck - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Joi Ware - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 3%

Bre Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Tyler Barely - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Darcy Pingel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Holt Kirkendoll - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Q Rankins - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Christina Sartell - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Paige Lovell - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Miranda Laurent - WEST SIDE STORY - Park Theatre 2%

Brittany Griffin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Q Rankins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Tosha Marie - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Q Rankins - INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 2%

Sarah Robinson - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Wonder - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 14%

Ashlynne Ludwig - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Anne wonder - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Denise Rene' Evans - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Denese Evans - ANASTASIA - Audience of One 3%

Melissa Durmon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 3%

Madyson Marvel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Cody Von Ruden - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Lenny West - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Veronica Roeder - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Beth McCrary and Darryl Deason - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Elizabeth Johnson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 3%

Ciara Richards - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Dawn Ashley - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Rebel Mickelson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

June Kingsbury - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Connie Downer - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Dawn Ashley - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

Denise Rene Evans - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Melissa Rossum - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Veronica Roeder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Dawn Ashley - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Cat Eberwine - MACBETH - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Bethany Dinkel - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 1%

Cyndie Verbeten - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 12%

Bryce McDonald - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Britt Hancock - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Abby Waddoups - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Adam and Keri Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 5%

Alex Brazil - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Donna Driver - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Zachary Stuckelman - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Royce Phillips - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Micah-Shane Brewer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 3%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Connie Downer - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Lauren Shouse - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 3%

Christopher Cooper - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 3%

Nick True - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Keri Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Lenny West - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Cyndie Verbeten - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Regan Aycock - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Darryl Deason - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Kristian Rarig - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 2%

Reggie Law - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 2%

Susan Walsworth - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Les Marberry - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Leigh Martha Klinger - 9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

Zac Collins - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 12%

Aaron Grey - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

Allison Echols - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 7%

Bethany Gray - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 6%

Keri Boe - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 5%

Rene Pulliam - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Micah-Shane Brewer - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

Veronica Roeder - MISERY - Center for the Arts 4%

Vera Stevens - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Danielle Storvik - THE CRUCIBLE - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Nat McIntyre - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 3%

Micah-Shane Brewer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 3%

Caylin Maguire and Aaron Gray - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Patrick Cassidy - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Studio Tenn 2%

Catherine Burford - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Stephanie Dillard - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Women in Theatre Nashville 2%

Clay Hillwig - THE LION IN WINTER - Circle Players Theatre 2%

Joel Meriwether - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Joseph Stanley - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Cammy Harris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Anastasia Zavaro - THE SUNSET LIMITED - The Other Me Theatre company 2%

Bowd Beal - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Joel Meriwether - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Playhouse 615 1%

Diane Bearden - THE 39 STEPS - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

ROCK OF AGES - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Consider This Theatre Company 4%

OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 4%

BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 3%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

INDECENT - Nashville Rep 3%

ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Evans - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

John Brock - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

Adam and Keri Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Brooke Sanders - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Phillip Franck - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 4%

Christian Bare - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Steven Steele - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 4%

Christian Bare & Alex Brazil - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Joel Zishuk - BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Dalton Hamilton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 3%

Christian Bare - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Adam Boe - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 3%

Adam Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Erik Petersen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Corinne Fann - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Anne Willingham - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

John Brock - ROCK OF AGES - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Adam Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Erik Petersen II - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Corinne Fann - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Karisha Glover - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Matthew Earnest & Kevin Driver - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Karisha Glover - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

Renee Robinson - ANASTASIA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Karisha Glover - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 12%

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Allison Hall and Nick True - BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 7%

Ashley Vance - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

Josh Smith - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%

Roger Huston - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Lewis Walling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Cameron Roberts - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Lauren Marshall & Jacob Miller - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Makai Keur - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 4%

T. Josiah Haynes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Carolyn Binkley - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Ian Mannion - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Stephanie Dillard - SHE LOVES ME - Pull Tight Players Theatre 3%

Lindsey Wortham - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Eileah Pye - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 3%

Roger Huston - FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Royce Phillips - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Randy Craft - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Mike Sallee - URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 2%

Emily Dennis and Seth Limbaugh - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

Royce Phillips - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Noah Housman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Spencer Germany and Lindsey Wortham - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 1%



Best Musical

WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 13%

ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 6%

WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 4%

BRING IT ON - Center for the Arts 4%

OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Center for the Arts 3%

BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Franklin Light Opera 2%

EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Audience of One 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Players Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Curtis Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

Heather McCall - BEAUTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Jacob Waid - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Harli Cooper - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Aaron Arsenault - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Golden - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Sarah Aili - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 3%

Madison Gunn - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre 3%

Kimberly Wolff - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Kelly Cline - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 3%

Abby Newman - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Liv Pelton - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Ebony Strong - BEEHIVE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Carli Hardon - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 2%

Will Perkins - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Aaron Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Andy Hutton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Audience of One 2%

Abigail Haggard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Erik Petersen - ROCK OF AGES - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Emma Dolberry - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Dana Cullinane - 9 TO 5 - Roxy Regional Theatre 1%

Brittany Andersen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Aaron Arsenault - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Aaron Catron - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Jaidyn Smart - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Alex Torrejon - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Heather McCall - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

David Garcia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Bethany True - MISERY - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Nicholas Gressel - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Kelly Lynn Sekuterski - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Zack Hughes - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrew Hutton - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

David Long III - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 3%

McKenzie Bryan - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Thomas Demarcus - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 3%

Alicia Haymer - ONLYFAM - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Jennifer Jackson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Nicholas Johnson - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Kelly Lapczynski - LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathan Lowry - GREAT GATSBY - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Britt Hancock - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Maryann Hastings - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Stephanie Dillard - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Jeremy James Carmichael - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Brittany Penevolpe - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 1%

TJ Futrelle - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 1%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 1%

Delaney Amatrudo - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 1%



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 15%

THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 8%

PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

SILENT SKY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 6%

INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Tenn 4%

HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 3%

SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 3%

NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Center for the Arts 2%

MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Center for the Arts 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

ONLYFAM - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Playhouse 615 1%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 1%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Women in Theatre Nashville 1%

AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 10%

Cody Rutledge - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Aaron Catron - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%

Gary Hoff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nashville Rep 4%

Aaron Johnson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 4%

Jenna Houck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Zac Collins/Randall King - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Adam Boe and Ryan Hazen - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Aaron Johnson, Heather Steele, Robert True, Jason Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Cody Rutledge - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Matt Beech, Christian Bare & Daniel Pentecost - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Kevin Driver - NOISES OFF - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Steve Mook & Meredith Seymour - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 3%

Kevin Driver - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Kirsten Benfield - OLIVER - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Phil Barnes & Austin Barnes - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Bleiler - HAMLET - The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 2%

Robert True and Jason Young - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Ciara Richards - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Rich Moses, Abby Waddoups, Eric Crawford - AUNT SALLY'S WILD RIDE - Playhouse 615 2%

Renee Robinson and Alexius Frost - URINETOWN - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Gary Hoff - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 2%

Bowd Beal & Eric Crawford - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Jim Manning - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Tom Tutino - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Adam Boe - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Patty McGary - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Tanner Roman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Capitol theatre in lebanon 6%

Adam Boe - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%

Kevin O’Donnell - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 4%

Ethan Legge - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Mark Zuckerman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 4%

Adam Boe - INTO THE WOODS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Marsalis Turner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Adam Boe - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Center for the Arts 3%

Adam Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Riley Morris - THE MUSIC MAN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Marsalis Turner - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Adam Boe - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 3%

Adam Boe - TARZAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Mark Zuckerman - CABARET - Studio tenn 3%

Adam Boe - BIG FISH - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Allan Stokes - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Diane Bearden - THE 39 STEPS - Playhouse 615 3%

Alex Roeder - MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%

Riley Morris - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Phillip Corbin - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Playhouse 615 2%

Jacob Allen - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 2%

Denise Earnest & Hugh Britt - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kyrell Jones - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Allie Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

Dennis Elkins - WAITRESS - Nashville Rep 6%

Jacob Waid - EVITA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Maddie Simpson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 4%

Madelynn Beech - BRIGHTSTAR - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 3%

Abigail Williams - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Karen Dumont - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Source One Five 2%

McGwire Holman - GREASE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Doreen Schulz - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Catron - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Barrett Thomas - SHE LOVES ME - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Patti Mantooth - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 2%

Anna Claire Ashley - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Adam Pingel - SHE LOVES ME - Springhouse Theatre 1%

Jason Ross - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Jordan Romero - ROCK OF AGES - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 1%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - NUNSENSE - Playhouse 615 1%

Abigail Haggard - ROCK OF AGES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 1%

Ayla Carlock - FUN HOME - Street Theatre Company 1%

Aaron Arsenault - TARZAN - Center for the Arts 1%

Patty Payne - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Randy cox - OLIVER! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 1%

Skyler Wanamaker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 1%

Maya Riley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Nashville Rep 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jensen Crain-Foster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Mark Thommason - PUFFS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 10%

Aaron Catron - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 7%

Madelynn Beech - SILENT SKY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Garris Wimmer - INDECENT - Nashville Rep 5%

Todd Whitney - THE MOUSETRAP - The Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Joshua Dies - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 4%

Walter Williams III - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 3%

Daniel Black - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Ebonee Nichole - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Charlie Jones - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Patty Payne - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Michael Beckett - MISERY - Center for the Arts 2%

Luke Carroll - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Center for the Arts 2%

Diane Bearden - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 2%

Becca McLaughlin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Abby Ingle as Perdita - THE WINTER'S TALE - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

McEwen Baker - HEDDA GABLER - Playhouse 615 2%

Lindsey Patrick-Wright - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Playhouse 615 2%

Andrew Sparks - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 2%

Clare Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Bravo Boro 2%

Lauren Proctor - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Myna Sowell - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

Rich Moses - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 615 1%

Kevin Sanderson - I SHOT MY RICH AUNT - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FINDING NEMO - Nashville Children’s Theater 28%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 27%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 16%

THE GINGERBREAD KID - NASHVILLE Children’s Theater 9%

ALICE BY HEART - The Franklin Theatre 7%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Lakewood Theatre 6%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - 2024 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland County Playhouse 15%

South Jackson Performing Arts Center 14%

Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 9%

Center for the Arts 9%

The Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

Nashville Rep 5%

Playhouse 615 5%

Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Lipscomb University 4%

Pull Tight Players Theatre 3%

Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Street Theatre Company 2%

Source One Five 2%

Studio Tenn 2%

Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

Franklin Light Opera 1%

Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Bravo Boro 1%

Consider This Theatre Company 1%

Lakewood Theatre 1%

The Other Me 1%

Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

Circle Players Theatre 1%

The Seed Theatre 1%



Comments