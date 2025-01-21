Jazz Singer Deborah Silver To Perform One Night Only At Analog In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra, acclaimed two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz vocalist Deborah Silver is now gearing up for the May 2025 release of her new album Basie Rocks! on Green Hill Records, with the Count Basie Orchestra and produced by Rolling Stones drummer and Grammy-winning producer Steve Jordan.

The one night only performance will take place on Thursday, February 20th at Analog at the Hutton in Nashville, TN.

Rocker/producer Jordan describes this project as “where classic rock meets classic big band” ….and not just any big band; it's the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, The Count Basie Orchestra.

Mississippi-born Deborah Silver's show “Silver Linings” will give Nashville audiences a sneak peak at Basie Rocks!, while also seamlessly blending timeless tunes from the Great American Songbook, all at Analog at the Hutton in Nashville on Thursday, February 20th. While she normally performs live with her quartet of world-class musicians, Silver will treat the Nashville audience to something special; performing with an actual 14 piece Big-band.

Basie Rocks! features bold, jazz-inspired renditions of classic rock hits, with several guest artists including Trombone Shorty, Arturo Sandoval and Peter Frampton. Being released as the first single off Basie Rocks!, is Deborah Silver's rendition of the Peter Frampton classic "Show Me The Way" as a special nod to his recent Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame nomination, Frampton himself liked the jazz-inspired big band version so much that he went right into the studio and laid down the guitar track heard on the new album. Other tracks include an amazing version of The Stones' “Paint it Black” (with Arturo Sandoval on trumpet) Paul McCartney's “Band on the Run”, Soft Cell's “Tainted Love”, Elton John's “Bennie and the Jets” and more surprises.

“BASIE ROCKS!” re-imagines timeless Rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Frampton, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Elton John, and others, while featuring collaborations with several highly-respected jazz musicians including Arturo Sandoval, Bill Frisell, Kurt Elling and George Coleman. The album is already being called “an unprecedented recording that shows what's possible when an outstanding and versatile vocalist joins forces with the world's greatest jazz orchestra”, says Count Basie Orchestra Musical Director Scotty Barnhart.

Silver also recently made an appearance as “special guest vocalist” with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra at their concert at The Tower Theater in Fresno, CA, this past summer and sold out her recent live performance at City Winery in New York City and Arts Garage in Del Ray Beach, FL

Two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping artist Deborah Silver's 2020 album, Glitter & Grits produced by industry legend Ray Benson, reinforces Silver's immense versatility as an artist and landed in the top 15 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart. Her earlier album, 2016's “The Gold Standards,” produced by Steve Tyrell was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart.

Fans and music critics alike praise Deborah Silver; with even music icon Quincy Jones commenting “Deborah Silver's strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Her talent and beauty are equally extraordinary. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! One listen and you know… Deborah Silver is the real deal” – Quincy Jones.

Deborah Silver has also performed at venues around the U.S. including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blues Alley, 54 Below, Catalina Jazz Club, The Colony's Royal Room and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, both in Palm Beach, FL.

