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It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not go out and see a brand new musical? The beloved Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, TN, will present the world premiere of Santa’s Workshop, a new musical by husband and wife duo Jacob Miller and Peri Watson. With music by Miller and book and lyrics by Miller and Watson, the musical follows four elves with conflicting personalities who must work together to save Christmas after a clumsy mishap leaves Santa’s sleigh smashed in a snow drift on Christmas Eve. In anticipation of the premiere, I got to sit down with Miller and Watson to discuss the process of bringing their new work to life. I also got to chat with one of the stars of the show, Vesper McNellis, who shared her preparation and excitement for her role as an elf named Bumbles. Running Dec. 10-12 and 16 at Cumberland County Playhouse, Santa’s Workshop is bound to be a jolly good time.

At only sixteen years old and with four years of theatre under her belt, Vesper McNellis is already proving herself to be a performer to take seriously. The theatre bug first bit her when her parents signed her up for a week-long theatre camp. “Something inside me just awoke,” she said. “I am a theatre kid. This is what I want to do with my life.” After taking some classes at the Playhouse, she auditioned for one of their shows and has been with them ever since. In Santa’s Workshop, she is tasked with the role of Bumbles, a clumsy elf who isn’t aware of her surroundings. “She knows that she’s clumsy,” McNellis shared, “and she’s just like, “Oh, well, that’s just who I am,” and she learns that she has to make up for her actions.” Like Bumbles, the actress is pretty clumsy. “I run into doorways all the time, and I have no spatial awareness,” she admitted. However, she is a bit more aware than her character, and she realizes how her actions can affect others. She shared that playing this special little elf has helped her be able to be more cheery. Even when things are difficult, Bumbles is still happy and encourages everyone to keep trying. “Because of how hard the role is, I put on the mentality of Bumbles, and I’m able to persevere through the challenges. It’s so crazy, but playing her has helped me as a person improve my attitude towards hard things.”

Having been taking voice lessons from one of the musical’s co-creators, Peri Watson, for two years, McNellis’s coach knew that she could handle the role of Bumbles. The music and physicality are a little challenging, which is why the actress does cardio training at home to prepare for the show. “We’re all trying to be able to put on the show to where it doesn’t look as hard.” She wants the audience to be amazed at how well she and her fellow performers can handle the difficulty. As for her initial reaction to getting cast, she was a little surprised because she hadn’t been doing theatre for long, and Bumbles was different from her other roles. Other than Scar in The Lion King, she hasn't done a singing role as big as Bumbles. “I was given the chance to play such a vocally challenging role,” she said. “I felt so honored that Peri wanted me for that role because she is very picky.” She had nothing but good things to say regarding her time with Watson, calling her “hard-working” and “intelligent”. “She is really good with working with younger people because she doesn’t make you feel like you’re less intelligent than her because you’re younger than her.” And as for what McNellis is hoping that audiences will take away from the show, she hopes that they will find it relatable and learn to accept their own flaws. She hopes it can connect with kids who can watch it and be like, “Oh, I’m clumsy. I’m too hard on myself about things that I create, and I need to be more like that character and let go.”

The very next morning after meeting McNellis, I got to meet up with the creators of Santa’s Workshop, husband and wife duo Jacob Miller and Peri Watson. According to Miller, everything started when CCP’s education director, Wesley Webster, mentioned that she wanted to create a touring troupe of actors where kids would go to schools and perform shows. “We were just kind of browsing catalogs from MTI and other places, and we just didn’t find anything that we were super interested in doing, so we thought, “Why don’t we just create something?”” he shared. Watson chimed in, stating that none of the shows they came across had lessons and morals that came across as moving to her. When it comes to the typical holiday shows, they’re pretty light-hearted and upbeat with a focus on things like love. “Coming from a child development and family studies background, I was more interested in sharing something with young audiences that they could see in themselves a bit more,” she explained. Out of all the ideas they had in their back pocket, they settled on four little elves. Funnily enough, writing a musical was not initially a priority for Watson. Around the time they first met about eight years ago, Miller asked her if she would ever write a musical, and she said no. Fast forward six years later, and she finally got her motivation after failing to find any interesting stories to tell.

While some shows can take some time to get started, Miller and Watson managed to storyboard their show pretty quickly with some tweaks along the way. Miller even came up with a couple of songs and themes the first night they came up with the idea. “We knew we wanted it to be essentially a sing-through like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat where we don’t really have book scenes because I’m not really a writer in that way,” Watson said. “I didn’t feel like I wanted to write any book scenes, but Jacob is a musician and a writer, so that was already up his alley.” Before the two of them had even started on the storyboard, Miller had already written a song called “Santa’s Workshop”, which became one of the kicking points. After starting the process around the holidays, the project took about six to eight months to complete before they finally presented it to Wesley Webster. One of the more challenging songs in the show for Miller to write was this theme that is used for a dance sequence. It initially came easily, but that later changed. “The hardest part of that was orchestrating it,” he shared, “and it incorporates a couple of themes from other songs. It’s all music and no singing. The most challenging part was to get to a level where I felt like this was impactful and could tell a story without lyrics.” Watson took the time to credit the amazing choreographer, Shane Langford, with being able to pull it off with the child actors. “It’s definitely one of my favorites,” she said. When I asked if there were any particular songs that they couldn’t wait for the audience to hear, two songs came up. The first was Bumbles’s opening song, titled “Everything Goes Wrong”, which was also the first song written for the show in mind. “It’s not the title theme,” Watson said, “but I feel like it’s sort of the theme of the show.” Miller’s personal favorite is a duet between Bumbles and another elf named Sparkles called “I Thought I’d Melt Away”, which he described as a “power ballad”.

Watson has described the current process as “stressful in great ways”. Even though she and Miller obviously wanted the show to be fully staged at some point, the idea was to present it as a stage reading to whoever was going to see it for the first time. “And now it has become essentially as fully produced as it can be,” she said. “There’s some stress with that because we sort of planned the schedule around being a stage reading, and now we’ve added so many elements, so it kind of feels like we don’t have time.” They’re operating on a narrow-yet-wide space on the stage because their show is far from the only one running in December, and they didn’t want the crew to have to change too much between shows. Even then, elements keep getting added to the show. It probably doesn’t help that they only get to rehearse one day a week, but they’re already covered the music, and they have a month to smooth things out. What does help is that Watson knows how to work so well with kids. “I keep saying to myself that kids are so…they’re sponges. They’re resilient.” She is just so impressed by the kids and how they are willing to try things. “This show really showed me that I could push them more than I have been,” she said proudly. “Kids are awesome. I love working with them.” Miller is equally impressed by how the kids are willing to take on any challenge. “They don’t ever complain about things being too hard, even though it is.” Just like how McNellis had nothing but good things to say about Watson, Watson and Miller had nothing but praise for their clumsy little elf. “She never pushed back,” Watson said with pride.

Every creator of a new work wants the audience to take something home with them after the show. Watson hopes that the audience at the premiere of Santa’s Workshop sees themselves in the characters. “There is a sort of that surface level that you understand about the character, but there are cool things that we’ve even talked about in some of our rehearsals with those four girls,” she explained. “I hope that people pick up on the cool things that they’re gonna be able to do.” As for Miller, being the composer, he hopes that somebody walks away singing one of the songs. He added that if anyone is wanting to just come and see a Christmas show, they can get a nice one at surface level. “But for people who want more depth,” he continued, “there’re so many different aspects of the show you could really hone in on and focus on this one character and watch their arc and take away something from that.”

Santa’s Workshop will run Dec. 10-12 and 16 at Cumberland County Playhouse. Get your tickets now!

Note about cover photo: The black and white photos are of Jacob Miller and Peri Watson, and the center photo is of Vesper McNellis.



The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 18% 2 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 11% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 6% 5 LEGALLY BLONDE The Center for the Arts 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 12% 3 THE 39 STEPS Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 11% 4 THE MOUSETRAP Springhouse Theatre Company 11% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Springhouse Theatre Company 18% 2 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 17% 3 Cumberland County Playhouse 16% 4 The Center for the Arts 13% 5 The Keeton Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 18% 2 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 15% 3 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 12% 4 Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Roxy Regional Theatre 6% 5 Skyler Wanamaker - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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