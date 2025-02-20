News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Historic Stage Play SIX TRIPLE EIGHT Returns For Three Performances

SistaStyle Productions will present Six Triple Eight, a historical drama by award-winning playwright Mary McCallum, running February 28 - March 2, 2025, at Darkhorse Theater. This compelling play tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, the first all-Black, all-female battalion deployed to Europe during World War II.

Set against the backdrop of war, Six Triple Eight follows a group of courageous women tasked with clearing a massive backlog of undelivered mail-over seven million letters and packages crucial to soldiers' morale. Under the leadership of Major Clarissa Dixon, the women, including the adventurous Sammy, the glamorous actress Cleopatra, the determined single mother Paige, and the enigmatic Sadie with a mysterious gift, must overcome racism, sexism, and the chaos of war to complete their mission in just three months.

Performance Dates & Times:

  • Friday, February 28 - 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, March 1 - 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, March 2 - 4:00 PM

Location:

Darkhorse Theater
4610 Charlotte Avenue
Nashville, TN 37209

Tickets: $15 | Available at www.sistastyleproductions.com





