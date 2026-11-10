Broadway favorite Kennedy Caughell is stepping into the spotlight with her debut solo album, Just the Beginning — and she joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk all about it!Currently starring as Jersey in the national tour of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, Caughell has built one incredible résumé.
HELL'S KITCHEN to Play Tennessee Performing Arts Center With Alicia Keys' Score
Keys' musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old searching for freedom and her place in the world, with book by Kristoffer Diaz.
|
The Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical HELL'S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, will play Tennessee Performing Arts Center, March 30 – April 4, 2027.
HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.
More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.
HELL'S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Now in its second year on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, the musical continues to play to rapturous audiences nightly.
The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Doug Rodgers.
The music team of HELL'S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt. Lily Ling is the Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orr is the Music Director for the tour.
Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer and Mandy Hackett as Consulting Producer. DML Productions, The Sunshine Group, The Jacobs Family, John Gore Organization, Clara Wu Tsai, Score 3 Partners, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, Terria Joseph, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, TodayTix ARGU, Julie Yorn, Andy Nahas, Serena Williams/Nine Two Six Productions and The Public Theater are Co-Producers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
I'M PROUD OF YOU
Soli Deo Center (12/02-12/06)
|
Sleigh
Little Blue Theatre (12/10-12/20)
|
Ain't Too Proud
Playhouse on the Square (3/26-4/18)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Ramsey Theatre Company (6/26-6/27)
|
The Night Shift Before Christmas
The Circuit Playhouse (11/20-12/20)
|
Disney's Frozen
Playhouse on the Square (11/13-12/20)
|
Cinderella
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/26-2/28)
|
Sister Act
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (5/27-6/13)
|
Misery
Ramsey Theatre Company (3/19-3/20)
|
Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel
Lipstick Lounge (12/08-12/08)
Podcasts
Kennedy Caughell on Alicia Keys, Carole King & Manifesting Dreams with Faith and Intention
Kennedy Caughell—currently starring as Jersey in the national tour of Hell’s Kitchen— joins the pod squad to share her journey from growing up on a small Oklahoma farm to building a career on Broadway, reflecting on the faith, visualization, and relentless discipline that fueled her dreams.
She’s belted her way through SIX, Rent, Pretty Woman and Kinky Boots — and now she’s taking the wheel in the final chapter of Alicia Keys’ smash-hit, semi-autobiographical mega-musical, Hell’s Kitchen.
Maya Drake Talks "Hell's Kitchen" Traveling To Detroit & Across The US!
Maya Drake joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk all about stepping into the role of Ali as the acclaimed national tour travels across the United States—including a highly anticipated stop right here in Detroit.
Episode 5: Shoshana Bean. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz is sitting down with Shoshana Bean—Grammy winner, Broadway icon, and certified vocal powerhouse behind her new album Only Smoke. No chill. No filter. Just truth.
Ep 682- Cedric Leiba Jr. Talks Baile Cangrejero At Pregones/PRTT!
Today we’re celebrating the vibrant artistry of Cedric Leiba Jr.—actor, writer, educator, and powerhouse performer—whose work blends Puerto Rican culture, movement, music, and storytelling.
S6 Ep 4: "The Work Never Disappears"/Kristoffer Diaz
In this episode, Christine sits down with another one of her fellow Guild officers, Kristoffer Diaz, to talk about what it takes for a theatre writer to make a living, some of the nitty gritty on how writers get paid on Broadway, and keeping grounded in spite of the unpredictable nature of the theatre.
Ep417 - Phillip Johnson Richardson: Mental Health, Identity, and the Work
We go deep with Phillip Johnson Richardson on the real stuff behind a Broadway glow up. He opens up about being a young Black man showing vulnerability onstage, the pressure to be perfect, and how identity, belonging, and mental health shape the work.
Episode 132 | Live from the 2025 Black Women on Broadway Awards
In a heartfelt and joyous celebration of Black excellence in theatre, Survival Jobs, a Podcast releases Episode 132, recorded live from the red carpet of the 2025 Black Women on Broadway Awards on Monday, June 3, 2025. Hosted by Jason A.
#84 - Camille A Brown - Choreographer/Dancer/Dancing Queen
Tony Nominated Director/Choreographer Camille A Brown stops by Behind the Awards to discuss Gypsy, Hells Kitchen, For Colored Girls and her journey to Broadway. Also in this episode - Bebe Neuwirth 1997 Tony win for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago and a review of Purpose.
Ep 476-A Preview Of Broadway Tours With Broadway In Detroit!
Broadway in Detroit is thrilled to announce our 2025-26 subscription season with seven shows coming to Detroit. Plus Three Recently Added Superstar Shows also headed to Motor City!
The Broadway Fan Club Presents: The Broadway Cruise Special Edition
Join Heather and her crew from The Broadway Cruise 3 to learn what happened and why Bob Mackie wants to put his brain in her head! We dish about Wayne Brady, Corey Cott's arms, Ana Gasteyer, and watching Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal sing RENT.