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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jason Ross - IN FULL SWING - Cumberland County Playhouse 24%

Elliot Robinson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 16%

RACHEL POTTER - OFF BROADWAY: THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 10%

RACHEL POTTER - OFF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MAGIC - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 10%

Yolanda Treece - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 9%

Lisa Anfield Graham - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 9%

Tony Orlando - 12TH ANNUAL JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS - Grand Ole Opry 7%

Isaiah Rankin - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 6%

Hannah Dorfman - MILK MAKES ME SICK BUT MY BODY NEEDS IT - Kindling Arts Festival 6%

RACHEL POTTER - OFF BROADWAY: THAT'S SO HIGH SCHOOL - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrea Campbell - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 16%

Miranda Laurent - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 12%

Jensen Crain-Foster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Ashley Strella - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 10%

Miranda Laurent - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 8%

Jensen Crain-Foster - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Holt Kirkindoll - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

Andrea Campbell - BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 5%

Ray Woodson - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 4%

Joi Ware - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Gabe Moyer, Once Upon a One More Time, Carpe Artista Arts Academy 3%

Yuval Benit - OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 3%

Kimberly Wolff - STATE FAIR - The Keeton Theatre 2%

McKenna Driver - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 2%

Joi Ware - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Into the Woods-Watershed Public Theater (Naomi Laurent) 2%

Tor Campbell - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 2%

Jeremy Benton - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Mitchell Vantrease - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 1%

Tony Orlando - 12TH ANNUAL JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS - Grand Ole Opry 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Veronica Roeder - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 16%

Ashlynne Ludwig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

Melissa Harris - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Melissa Harris - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Claoimh Hogan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 9%

Ashlynne Ludwig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Dawn Ashley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 4%

Matthew Carl - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 4%

Dawn Ashley - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Denese Rene Evans - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 3%

Devon Spencer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 3%

Cat Eberwine - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 2%

Denese Rene Evans - STATE FAIR - The Keeton Theatre 2%

Devon Spencer - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Mellisa K. Durmon - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Nile Helgerud - OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 2%

Dr. Heather Striebel - HEARTBREAK HOTEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Denese Rene Evans - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 1%

Mellisa K. Durmon - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Devon Spencer - BOEING-BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Cat Eberwine - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 1%

Best Dance Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 53%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 39%

PYDANCE'S 'EGO' - Kindling Arts Festival 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 16%

Lewis Walling - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14%

Bryce McDonald - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

John Schultz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 9%

Britt Hancock - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Aaron Gray - BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 6%

Keri Boe - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Center for the Arts 5%

Holt Kirkindoll - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Vera Stevens and Keri Boe - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 4%

Yuval Benit - OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 4%

Susan Walsworth - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 4%

Connie Troxel Downer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 3%

Jason Spelbring - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Patrick Cassidy - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Dylan Kim - STATE FAIR - The Keeton Theatre 2%

Mitchell Vantrease - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 2%

Morgan Robertson - SHE LOVES ME - The Keeton Theatre 1%

Patrick Cassidy - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Madeleine Hicks & Kara McLeland - FAIRY FLOSS: A NEW MUSICAL - Kindling Arts & Deep Strange Productions 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Weslie Webster - WALKING ACROSS EGYPT - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

Hunter Thaw - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 10%

Heather Steele - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 10%

Kelly Lynn Sekuterski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 10%

Jim Manning - THE 39 STEPS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Alicia Fuss - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

Beki Baker - BLOODSUCKINGLEECH - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Rene Pulliam - DEATHTRAP - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Erin-Grace Bailey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Keeton Theatre 5%

Jason Spelbring - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 4%

Megan Murphy Chambers - BOEING-BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 4%

Paul Vasterling - DRACULA - Turner Theater in the Factory at Franklin 3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 2%

Mikael Burke - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh & Craig Hartline - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Playhouse 615 2%

Patrick Lanzcki - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarence Brown Theatre 2%

Joel Meriwether - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 1%

Joel Meriwether & Preston Alexander Reymar - THE LITTLE FOXES - Playhouse 615 1%

Diane Bearden - GOD OF CARNAGE - Playhouse 615 1%

Jessika Malone - THE BADS - Kindling Arts Festival 1%

Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 13%

MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 10%

HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 3%

BIG FISH - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 2%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Center for the Arts 2%

OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 2%

SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 1%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - STREET THEATRE COMPANY 1%

BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristian Rarig - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 17%

David Heguy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

Christian Bare - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13%

Elizabeth Steele - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 10%

Keri Boe - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 10%

Will Scroggins - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 5%

Christian Bare - BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 5%

Darren Levin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 4%

Amber Whatley - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Jesse Watts - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 3%

Kenton Yeager - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 3%

Dalton Hamilton - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Phillip Corbin - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 2%

Darren Levin - DEATHTRAP - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Darren Levin - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Daniel Vincent - DIE MOMMIE DIE! - Playhouse 615 1%

Joshua Legate - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Phillip Corbin - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Josh Burfeind - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 18%

Lewis Walling - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13%

Scott Brons - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 13%

Dr. Gerald Patton - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 9%

Allison Hall - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 6%

Debbie Shannon and Isiah Rankins - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Center for the Arts 6%

Matthew Marcus - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 5%

Lindsey Wortham - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Royce Phillips - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 4%

Royce Phillips - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Center for the Arts 4%

Terry D. Alford - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 4%

Sarah Michele Bailey - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Isiah Rankin - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 3%

Scott Brons - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 3%

Nick True - THE MUSIC MAN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

John Todd - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse 615 2%

Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 13%

MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 9%

HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Center for the Arts 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 3%

COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 3%

BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Park Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATRE 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Center for the Arts 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Center for the Arts 2%

DAMN YANKEES - The Center for the Arts 1%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

SHE LOVES ME - The Keeton Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 12%

Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 11%

Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Joe Leavitt - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 7%

Anna Claire Ashley - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 5%

Ashley Birnbaum - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Roxy Regional Theatre 4%

Skyler Wanamaker - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Jason Ross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Sara Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Center for the Arts 3%

Noah Sowalskie - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Tara Jackson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 3%

Alix Young - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Center for the Arts 2%

Tea Doherty - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Brian Best - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Dennis - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 2%

Adam Pascal - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Jayden Murphy - SHE LOVES ME - The Keeton Theatre 2%

Morgan Amond - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Center for the Arts 2%

Max Donohue - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 2%

Adam Pingel - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Jack Pingel - 13 - The Center for the Arts 2%

Juliet Perel - OIL & WHISKEY - Analog @ The Hutton Hotel with ASCAP 1%

Nathan Mann - HEARTBREAK HOTEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Darrah Bhambhani - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 1%

Jack Forte - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Center for the Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jason Ross - THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Cumberland County Playhouse - Adventure Theater 19%

Barrett Thomas - THE 39 STEPS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Joshua Dies - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 8%

Andrew Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 8%

Gretchen Eckert - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Chip Ashley - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Alyssa Michaels - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 5%

Bethany True - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 4%

Pam Buck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 3%

Taylor Novak - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

Brian Jones - BOEING BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Jamie Hubbard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 2%

Morgan Davis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

Wanderson Rezende - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Playhouse 615 2%

Bella Reynolds - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 2%

Jordan Haggard - BOEING BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Lucy Turner - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 2%

Matthew Carlton - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Tennessee Theatre Fellowship 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Brian Charles Rooney - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Geoff Davin - DEATHTRAP - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Abby Waddoups - GOD OF CARNAGE - Playhouse 615 1%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - THE LITTLE FOXES - Playhouse 615 1%

Dawn Ray May - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 1%

Rona Carter - BLOODSUCKINGLEECH - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 14%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Nashville Repertory Theatre 11%

THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 9%

WALKING ACROSS EGYPT - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

THE 39 STEPS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 8%

OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 7%

THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Cumberland County Playhouse - Adventure Theater 7%

DEATHTRAP - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

DRACULA - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 3%

BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Lakewood Theatre 2%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 2%

BOEING BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Playhouse 615 1%

BLOODSUCKINGLEECH - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 1%

I'M PROUD OF YOU - Tennessee Theatre Fellowship 1%

DEATHTRAP - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

THE LITTLE FOXES - Playhouse 615 1%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Playhouse 615 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert True and Jason Young - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 15%

Cody Rutledge - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Andrew Armstrong & Britt Burkey - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 11%

Nicolas Branson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 9%

Andrew Armstrong & Britt Burkey - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Christian Weeter - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Center for the Arts 6%

Cody Rutledge - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Connie Troxel Downer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 5%

Andrew Cohen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 4%

Kevin Driver - BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 3%

Kevin Driver - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Keeton Theatre 3%

Wanderson Rezende & Eric Bradley - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 3%

Jill Hassberger - DEATHTRAP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Josh Reynolds - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Center for the Arts 2%

Kristen Martino - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 2%

Brandon Roak - THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Gary C. Hoff - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Gary C. Hoff - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Andrew Cohen - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Cohen - DEATHTRAP - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Cohen - BOEING BOEING - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 1%

Kevin Driver - SHE LOVES ME - The Keeton Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cooper Davis & Maddie Lutz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 26%

Adam Boe - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 18%

Marsalis Turner - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 13%

Steve Love - BIG FISH - The Keeton Theatre 7%

Steve Love - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 5%

Danny Northup - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 5%

Mark Zuckerman - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Kevin O'Donnell - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Danny Northup - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 3%

Steve Love - STATE FAIR - The Keeton Theatre 3%

Danny Northup - DRACULA - Turner Theater in the Factory at Franklin 3%

Mark Zuckerman - SISTER ACT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Nivedhan Singh - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Kate Johnson & Gary Wood - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Playhouse 615 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cleo Delaney - MAMMA MIA! - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 10%

Amy Nichols - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Center for the Arts 7%

Preston Jones - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 6%

Aaron Arsenault - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Maryn Quimby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 5%

Caleb Sager - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Audrey Kidd - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 4%

Aaron Catron - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Violet Lvonsky - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 3%

Daniel Black - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Lynne Carlock - HAIRSPRAY - The Center for the Arts 3%

Tea Doherty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Brady Klosterman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Franklin Light Opera 2%

Michael Ruff - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Justin Tinker - COME FROM AWAY - The Keeton Theatre 2%

Rachel Oppmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 2%

Kimberly Wolff - SHE LOVES ME - The Keeton Theatre 1%

Jantu Moore - WEST SIDE STORY - The Center for the Arts 1%

Britt Hancock - HEARTBREAK HOTEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Thomas Nash Tetterton - CABARET - Clarence Brown Theatre 1%

Chip Ashley - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 1%

Christian Weeter - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Center for the Arts 1%

Anna Claire Ashley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Center for the Arts 1%

Naomi Laurent - INTO THE WOODS - Park Theatre 1%

Wesley Cox - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anna Vogler - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 11%

Charlotte Myrhe Shealy - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 10%

Jack Forte - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 9%

Heather Webber - THE 39 STEPS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 9%

Lynne Carlock - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 9%

Tamiko Robinson Steele - FAT HAM - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

Lane Adam Williamson - DRACULA - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 5%

Andrea Coleman - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Playhouse 615 5%

Andrew Gateley - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Carlton - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Seth Pratt - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 4%

Stephanie Jackson - OUR TOWN - The Center for the Arts 4%

Stephanie Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Veronica Electronika - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 3%

Morgan Davis - DRACULA - Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Wanderson Rezende - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 2%

Daniel Vincent - CINDERELLA: A HOLIDAY PANTO! - Playhouse 615 2%

Raven Arbuckle - FRANKENSTEIN 1930 - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Paul Sussman - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Craig Hartline - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Lakewood Theatre 1%

John Koski - THE MOUSETRAP - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Phil Brady - THE LITTLE FOXES - Playhouse 615 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland County Playhouse 18%

The Center for the Arts 15%

Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14%

Franklin Light Opera 8%

The Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

The Keeton Theatre 5%

Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Clarence Brown Theatre 3%

Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

Studio Tenn Theatre Company 2%

Carpe Artista arts academy, Smyrna TN 2%

STREET THEATRE COMPANY 2%

Playhouse 615 1%

Kindling Arts Festival 1%

THE THEATER BUG 1%

OZ Arts Nashville 1%

Lakewood Theatre 0%

The race is on for the Nashville Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 13% 2 MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 12% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 10% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Franklin Light Opera 9% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Nashville Shakespeare Festival 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nashville Repertory Theatre 11% 3 THE MOUSETRAP Springhouse Theatre Company 11% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS The Center for the Arts 9% 5 WALKING ACROSS EGYPT Cumberland County Playhouse 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Cumberland County Playhouse 18% 2 The Center for the Arts 15% 3 Springhouse Theatre Company 14% 4 Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 14% 5 Franklin Light Opera 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Matthew Henry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Springhouse Theatre Company 12% 2 Tara Jackson - MAMMA MIA! Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 11% 3 Mary Humphrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cumberland County Playhouse 10% 4 Joe Leavitt - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Franklin Light Opera 7% 5 Anna Claire Ashley - HAIRSPRAY The Center for the Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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