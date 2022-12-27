Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Audience of One Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nathan Fink - COULD WOULD SHOULDA - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 15%

Skyeler MacDowell - MERRY & BRIGHT - Playhouse 615 13%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - THE DARKNESS AND OTHER BLACK THINGS - Barbershop Theatre 10%

Tyson Pate - STOLE YOUR ROLE - Consider This Théâtre Company 9%

Ann Kavanagh - MISERY - Playhouse 615 8%

MJ Britton - A NIGHT AT THE THEATRE - Ghost Light Studio 7%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - SOLO SHOW - Kindling 6%

Alex Jordan - STOLE YOUR ROLE: A CROSSOVER CABARET - Consider Company This Theatre 6%

Jessica Wells - STOLE YOUR ROLE: A CROSSOVER CABARET - Consider This Theatre Company 5%

Sarah Wells - STOLE YOUR ROLE: A CROSSOVER CABARET - Consider This Theatre Company 5%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Playhouse 615 4%

Diane Enbright - MERRY & BRIGHT - Playhouse 615 3%

Emma Supica - SCAR TISSUE - Kindling Arts 3%

Leslie Berra - STOLE YOUR ROLE: A CROSSOVER CABARET - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Gentry Bledsoe - STOLE YOUR ROLE: A CROSSOVER CABARET - Considering This Theatre Company 2%

Jason Michaels - MYSTERIES & ILLUSIONS - Filming Station 2%

Joe Russell - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Merry Flatt - HUNCHBACK OF.NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 17%

Jensen Crain-Foster - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Brendan Ferguson - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 7%

Kristen Carroll - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts 6%

Reed Steplovski - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Audience of One Productions 5%

Isabella Kearney - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Anna Perry - 42ND STREET - Belmont University 5%

William Carlos Angulo - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 5%

Julie Eicher - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre 4%

Lauren Zachary - CINDERELLA - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Danelle Afflerbaugh - CABARET - Manchester Arts Center 4%

Kari Smith - MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 3%

Eboné Amos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 3%

Isabella Kearney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Schuyler Phoenix - ONE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Sloane Roeder and Isabella Kearney - THE SPONGE - Center for the Arts 2%

Andrea Campbell - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 2%

Monica Ellison - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

Emma Williams - THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

Ernie Nolan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%

Carrie Brewer - THE WELKIN - Nashville Story Garden 1%

Russell Forbes - AVENUE Q - Center For The Arts 1%

Kevin Raymond - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Consider This Theatre Company 1%

David Wilkerson - CYMBELINE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Ernie Nolan - PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Austin Conlee - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

Anne Wonder - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Performing Arts 10%

Brett estinoz - LION KING - Audience of one 7%

Angie Dee - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre 7%

Brenda Schwab - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 5%

William Ditty - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 5%

Lex Liang - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 4%

Lee Witte - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre 4%

Keith Hardy - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Anne Wonder - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Madi Moody - CINDERELLA - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Denese Evans - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theatre 3%

Veronica Roeder - NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 3%

Veronica Roeder - DRACULA - Bravoboro 2%

Connie Downer andVeronica Roeder - HAMLET - Center For The Arts 2%

lori gann-smith - RAGTIME - nashville repertory theatre 2%

Matt Logan - THE HIDING PLACE - Rabbit 2%

Dee Benn - DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Lee Witte - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Matt Logan - THE WELKIN - Nashville Story Garden 1%

Malinda Morgan - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Caitlin Del Casino - THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

Lakisha Taylor - MUSIC CITY JUBILEE - Dream 7 Productions 1%

Bethany Dinkel - THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%

Linda Patrick - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Dance Production

NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Jackson Hall 32%

42ND STREET - Belmont University 27%

THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 16%

LUCY NEGRO REDUX - Nashville Ballet 13%

ELEVATE - Lipscomb University Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jennifer Welch - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 18%

Britt Hancock - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Angie Dee - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre 8%

Greg Gressel - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts 5%

T. Josiah Haynes - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Wilson - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 4%

Shelley Butler - MAY WE ALL - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 4%

Deonté Warren - THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 4%

Angie Dee - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 4%

David Shamburger - URINETOWN - Belmont University 4%

Beki Baker - MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 3%

Donna Driver - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Scort Dunlip - LITTLE WOMEN - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 2%

Matt & Maryellen Smith - CINDERELLA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Jason Griffey - CABARET - Millennium Repertory Company 2%

Vida Finley - MUSIC CITY JUBILEE - Dream 7 Productions 2%

Rachel Jones - AVENUE Q - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 2%

Keith and Lindsey Wortham - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Micah-Shane Brewer - RAGTIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Denise Parton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Matt Logan - THE HIDING PLACE - Rabbit Room 2%

Kevin Raymond - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Consider This Theatre Company 1%

Matt Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Playhouse 615 1%

Micah-Shane Brewer - RENT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Mark David Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Erik Petersen - THE NERD - South Jackson Civic Center 5%

T. Josiah Haynes - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Donald Fann - LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Matthew Roberts - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 4%

Heather Klienfeld - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing arts Center 4%

Adam Boe - NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 4%

Terri Beck - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theater 4%

Nat McIntyre - NAT MCINTYRE - Lipscomb University Theatre 4%

Alicia Haymer - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Ernie Nolan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 3%

Wendy Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Adonai Theatre 3%

Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 3%

Alicia Haymer - DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 3%

Talon Beeson - THE STAR SPANGLED GIRL - Roxy Regional Theatre 3%

Tyson Pate - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Consider This Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Laskowski - HAMLET - Scenic City Shakespeare 3%

Kevin Raymond - SEE HOW THEY RUN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephanie Houghton - THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Jamie Stevens - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - AcTEENg 2%

Joseph Stanley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Bravo Boro 2%

Danielle Storvik - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bravo Boro 2%

Vanessa Jarman - BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Millennium Repertory Company 2%

Helena Kays - THE WELKIN - Nashville Story Garden 2%

Mark Williams - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Center of the Arts Murfreesboro 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HE 15%

CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

MATILDA - Audience of One 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

LION KING - Audience of one 4%

LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 4%

GODSPELL - Belmont University 4%

MAY WE ALL - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 3%

ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

PETER & THE STARCATCHER - Source One Five Theatre 3%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - South Jackson Performing arts Center 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Lipscomb University Theatre 2%

RENT - Nashville Rep 2%

AVENUE Q - Center For The Arts 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Roxy Regional Theatre 1%

DON’T LOOK BLACK - Tennessee Playwright Studios 1%

LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Gift of Song 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Blane - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 7%

Nathan Owen - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Garner Harsh, Angie Dee, Josh Piercey - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 7%

Adam Boe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 6%

Tanner Roman - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre 6%

Stephen Moss - MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 5%

Sammy Wilde - GODSPELL - Source One Five Theatre 4%

Josh Piercey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Capitol Theatre 4%

Alex Pinero - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 4%

Noel Rennerfeldt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 4%

Renee Frost - MATILDA - Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Denise Parton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Jesse Watts - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Consider This Theatre 3%

Michael Barnett - RENT - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Darren Levin - RAGTIME - Nashville Rep 3%

Gianna Afflerbaugh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Manchester Arts Center 2%

Daniel DeVault - DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Scott Leathers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Phillip Corbin - DRACULA - Playhouse 615 2%

Jesse Watts - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Stephanie luneac - MACBETH - Manchester arts center 2%

Alexander Roeder - AVENUE Q - Center For The Arts 2%

Aaron Finley - MUSIC CITY JUBILEE - Dream 7 Productions 2%

Scott Leathers - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Phillip Francke - GEM OF THE OCEAN/CYMBELINE - NSF/Kennie PLayhouse Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Choate - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 21%

Keith Heim - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 9%

Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Erica Petersen - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center 7%

Michael Frazier - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Geoffrey Ko - MAY WE ALL - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 5%

Jo Lynn Burkes - 42ND STREET - Belmont 5%

Royce Phillips - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center for the Arts 5%

Stephen Burnette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Consider This Theater Company 4%

Jennifer Wilson - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 4%

Randy Craft - RAGTIME - Nashville Rep 3%

Peri Watson - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Randy Craft - MARY POPPINS - Nashville Rep 2%

Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

dave ragland - RAGTIME - nashville repertory theatre 2%

Vincent Hale - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Colonnade 2%

Neshawn Calloway - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Scenic City Shakespeare 2%

Ian Mannino - DAMN YANKEES - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Gordon Inman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 2%

Royce Phillips - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Royse Phillips - AVENUE Q - Center for the Arts 2%

David Weinstein - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Leslie Berra - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Gift of Song 1%

David Weinstein - PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%



Best Musical

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 16%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

MATILDA - Audience of One 6%

42ND STREET - Belmont 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts 5%

SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 3%

MAY WE ALL - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 3%

ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 3%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

LION KING - Audience of one we 3%

MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 2%

CABARET - Manchester Arts Center , Manchester TN 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

9 TO 5 - South Jackson Civic Center 2%

RAGTIME - Nashville Rep 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 2%

AIDA - Studio Tenn 2%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Colonnade 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Playhouse 615 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Eli Choate - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 15%

Takiah Ledo - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Harli Cooper - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Maddie Meier - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 4%

Darian Guilding - URINETOWN - Belmont 4%

Ava Rivera - ON THE TOWN - Audience of one 3%

Samantha Watters - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts 3%

Belle Amos - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre 3%

Francesca Noe - CINDERELLA - Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Georgia Sharp - LITTLE WOMEN - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 2%

Emma Rose Williamson - GODSPELL - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Anna Bymaster - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center 2%

Emmie Pack - GODSPELL - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Olivia White - THE COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 2%

Caroline Eismann - 42ND STREET - Belmont 2%

bligh voth - MAY WE ALL - tennessee performing arts center 1%

Deonte L. Warren - RENT - Nashville Rep 1%

Lucas Beckett - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Lauren Pritchard - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 1%

Zoe Scheiderich - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre 1%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - LITTLE WOMEN - Center For The Arts 1%

Alex Dee - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One 1%

Maci Weeks - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Alana Shirk - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

Kaylea Frezza - LITTLE WOMEN - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alex Dee - ROMEO AND JULIET - Lipscomb University Theatre 7%

Emily Seal - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

DeAnna Helgeson - SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Jonathan Higdon - THE NERD - South Jackson Civic Center 4%

Brandon Rodermond - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Jakholbi Murry - ROMEO AND JULIET - Lipscomb University Theatre 3%

Britt Hancock - SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Jason Ross - LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Madelynn Beech - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 3%

Heather McCall - LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Plahouse 2%

Richard Thomas - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 2%

Eric Massgengilli - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Bravo Boro 2%

Nan Gurley - THE HIDING PLACE - Rabbit Room 2%

Sofia Hernandéz - THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Bethany True - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Center of the Arts Murfreesboro 2%

Sam Downer - HAMLET - Center For The Arts 2%

valli forrester - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - actors bridge ensemble 2%

Jessica Wells - SEE HOW THEY RUN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Kelly Lapczynski - MACBETH - Millennium Repertory Company 2%

Madison Gunn - THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Tamiko Robinson-Steele - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Jared Taylor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Kyra Siciliano - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Taryn Pray - DON’T LOOK BLACK - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 1%



Best Play

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 11%

LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Lipscomb University Theatre 6%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theater 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Art Center of Cannon County 5%

LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing arts center 5%

MARY POPPINS - Nashville Rep 4%

NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

THE NERD - South Jackson Civic Center 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Manchester Arts Center, Manchester TN 3%

THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 3%

THE HIDING PLACE - Rabbit Room 3%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Consider this 2%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bravo Boro 2%

DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

THE WELKIN - Nashville Story Garden 2%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Playhouse 615 1%

DRACULA - Playhouse 615 1%

CYMBELINE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Nashville Opera 52%

THE RING - NASHVILLE OPERA 25%

RIGOLETTO NOIR - Nashville Opera 15%

DAS RHEINGOLD - Nashville opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emma groves - LION KING - Audience of one productions 14%

Curtis Phillips - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Greg Gressel - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 6%

Will Sevier - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Angie Dee - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Capitol Theatre 4%

Nate Bertone - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 4%

Lisa Wiley - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center 4%

Megan Hardgrave & Jordan Twaddle - GODSPELL - Source One Five Theatre 4%

Andy Bleiler - MAMMA MIA! - Lipscomb University Theatre 3%

Kevin Driver - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

George Downer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 3%

Emily Rourke - COLOR PURPLE - Roxy Regional Theatre 3%

Will Sevier - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Gary Hoff - RAGTIME - Nashville Rep 2%

Matt Logan - THE HIDING PLACE - RABBIT ROOM THEATRE 2%

George Downer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Matthew Beech - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 2%

Shane Lowery - MACBETH - Murfreesboro Little Theater 2%

Mark David Williams and Robert True - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 2%

Pete Melvin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 2%

Robert True and Jason Young - NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 2%

Randall king - CABARET - Manchester arts center 1%

Kevin Peters - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Consider This Theatre Company 1%

Jim Manning - ASSASSINS - Bucket List Productions 1%

Abby Waddoups - DRACULA - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Bundy - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

Erik Petersen - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center 11%

Adam Boe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts 8%

Tanner Roman - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre 7%

Josh Piercey - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre 7%

Cody Spencer - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC 7%

Ian Stewart - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Peri Watson - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Tyson Pate - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Consider This Theater Company 4%

Shane Lowery - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 4%

nivedhan singh - RAGTIME - nashville repertory theatre 3%

Danny Northrup - THE HIDING PLACE - RABBIT ROOM THEATRE 3%

David Weinstein - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Nashville Children's Theatre 3%

Travis McAlister - NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 3%

Alexis LaVon - THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

David Weinstein - PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Gabe Suico - DON'T LOOK BLACK - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Jesse Watts - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Consider This Theatre Company 2%

Zach Thomas - AT THE BOTTOM OF LAKE MISSOULA - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Joel Meriwether - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Playhouse 615 2%

Harold Hill - ASSASSINS - Bucket List Productions 2%

Philip Corbin - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Playhouse 615 1%

Zach Thomas - AT THE BOTTOM OF LAKE MISSOULA - Consider This Theatre Company 1%

Joel Meriwether - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Playhouse 615 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cason Sewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS 16%

Takiah Ledo - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

David Perry - 42ND STREET - Belmont 4%

Curtis Hice - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts 4%

Logan Plowman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Source One Five Theatre 4%

Isaac diehl - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Audience of one productions 3%

DeAnna Helgeson - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Weslie Webster - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Heather McCall - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Preston Reymer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Audience of one productions 2%

Beverly Grant - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Brandon Ellis - MAY WE ALL - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

Emma Collins - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 1%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - MARY POPPINS - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Zoe Fox - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy Regional Theatre 1%

Richard Nichols - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State 1%

Deborah Roby - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre 1%

Kimberly Wier - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre 1%

David Perry - URINETOWN - Belmont 1%

Sloane Roeder - ELF - Center For The Arts 1%

heidi blickenstaff - MAY WE ALL - tennessee performing arts center 1%

James weir - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Audience of one productions 1%

Olivia Ellis - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre 1%

Alesha Harmon - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

DeAnna Helgeson - LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Mark Thomasson - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 6%

Yaegel T. Welch - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - TPAC 6%

Reid Gregory - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Source One Five Theatre 3%

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - HAMLET - Center For The Arts 3%

Crystal McCullough - LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Civic Center, Tullahoma TN 3%

Doreen Shultz - MACBETH - Manchester Arts Center, Manchester TN 2%

Deborah Roby - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Melanie Moore - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 2%

Christi Dortsch - THE HIDING PLACE - Rabbit Room 2%

Taryn Pray - THE SINS OF THE CITY - Tennessee Playwrights Studio 2%

Katie Bruno - MARY POPPINS - Nashville Rep 2%

Tucker Young - NOISES OFF - Center For The Arts 2%

Lane Williamson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 2%

Wendy Morrison - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Wells - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

All of the women - THE WELKIN - Nashville Story Garden 2%

Ashleigh Massengill - HAMLET - Center For The Arts 2%

Kristina Ramsey - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Shanda Perkins - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Springhouse Theatre 1%

Gerold Oliver - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%

Rich Moses - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - Playhouse 615 1%

Phil Mote - MACBETH - Murfreesboro Little Theater 1%

Charlotte Mhyre Shealy - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%

RJ Palhegyi - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

