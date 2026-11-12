Dahlak Brathwaite's TRY/STEP/TRIP is Coming to OZ Arts Nashville

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Dahlak Brathwaite will bring his Off-Broadway production Try/Step/Trip to Oz Arts Nashville for two performances, December 4 & 5. Combining percussive step dance with soaring R&B vocals, spirited gospel numbers, and incisive spoken word, Brathwaite's story of his encounter with the American judicial system and subsequent rehab program portray a fresh and exacting perspective on race, gender, and justice.

Rhythms reverberate through the theater as a chorus of step dancers transforms the stage into an eexpression of resilience, memory, and survival. In Try/Step/Trip, New York-based writer, poet, and performer Dahlak Brathwaite draws from his own experience navigating the criminal justice system to create a fusion of theater, music, and movement. As step becomes both ritual and resistance, Brathwaite confronts his own struggle to be truly seen in a society that too often reduces Black men to stereotypes.

Try/Step/Trip premiered last January in New York City as part of the prestigious Under the Radar Festival, with an extended, largely sold-out run, ultimately garnering three Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book, Lyrics, and Choreography. The timely production arrives in Nashville as part of a larger U.S. tour that includes stops at Seattle Theater Group and Jersey City Theater Center.

Known for blending spoken word with incisive social commentary - with theatrical credits that include presentations at REDCAT in Los Angeles, The Public Theater in NYC, and The Kennedy Center in D.C. - Brathwaite crafts performances that are deeply personal and profoundly resonant. Expanded from this earlier solo work Spiritrails, which has toured the nation, Try/Step/Trip includes identifiable traditions such as Black fraternity stepping and the evolving history of Black American music - both becoming vehicles for reclaiming identity, dignity, and self-definition. Directed by Roberta Uno and featuring choreography by Toran Moore, the acclaimed piece is an unforgettable theatrical experience that pulses with urgency, compassion, and hope.

About Dahlak Brathwaite

Dahlak Brathwaite is an award-winning dramatic auteur: playwright, composer, director, filmmaker, and performer. His work has been presented at BAM, The Kennedy Center, The Apollo, The Wallis, REDCAT, MCA Chicago, and on HBO's last two seasons of Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry. He adapted the acclaimed novel Long Way Down into a musical, which recently premiered at The Olney Theater in Maryland. Since the premiere of his solo work, Spiritrials, in 2015, Dahlak has performed in over 20 cities around the country, including presentations at the Kennedy Center. From 2007 to 2012, Dahlak has released five hip-hop albums, which includes the album Spiritrials that served as a soundtrack to his solo play. His recent works include Try/Step/Trip, a concept musical that premiered in New York City in January 2026 as part of the Under the Radar Festival, and COMMERCIAL, which was developed and presented at The Public Theater. Dahlak has received awards and support from NEFA, California Arts Council, the Doris Duke Foundation, The Princess Grace Foundation, and MAP Fund. He was a Creative Capital finalist, a United States Artist nominee, and a member of The Public Theater's 2023 DTWG cohort. He is a graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, where he was awarded the Dean's Full-Tuition Fellowship, and served as the Assistant Director for the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!

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