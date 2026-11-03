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Bravo Boro to Stage THE BOYS NEXT DOOR at Mills-Pate Arts Center in Murfreesboro

The production runs November 13–22 at the Mills-Pate Arts Center.

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Bravo Boro to Stage THE BOYS NEXT DOOR at Mills-Pate Arts Center in Murfreesboro

Bravo Boro will present Tom Griffin's The Boys Next Door, directed by Brad McCrary Mills-Pate Arts Center. Performances of The Boys Next Door will run November 13-22 at the Mills-Pate Arts Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Produced by Britt Penevolpe, the play follows four men with disabilities sharing a group home as they navigate friendships, relationships, and the challenges of everyday life. As their social worker untangles his own professional and personal challenges, the story unfolds through moments of humor, vulnerability, and unexpected connection.

Blending comedy with moments of genuine poignancy, The Boys Next Door invites audiences to find joy in the ordinary while recognizing the dignity and individuality of its characters.

The production reflects Bravo Boro's continued commitment to bringing a diverse range of theatrical experiences to Middle Tennessee and sharing stories that entertain, challenge, and connect audiences.

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