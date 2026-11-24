"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Roxy Regional Theatre
Performances run December 4 through December 20.
The live energy of an old-time radio show is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre this holiday season with "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol," opening at the theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, December 4, at 7:00pm.
In this holiday follow-up to the play "The 1940s Radio Hour," it's Christmas Eve, 1943, and the Feddington Players are broadcasting from a hole-in-the-wall studio in Newark, New Jersey, and set to present their contemporary "take" on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The live broadcast quickly spirals into mayhem due to a combination of noisy plumbing, electrical blackouts, missed cues, and the dramatic antics of veteran stage actor (and radio novice) William St. Claire playing Scrooge.
Featuring swing arrangements of Christmas standards and original songs written in the period, "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol" is directed and choreographed by Ben Liebert, with music direction by Amy Frederick, and stars Wyatt Andrew Brownell, Camryn Duckworth, Dan Embree, Amy Frederick, Elliot Handkins, Anthony Magenst, Alison Rose Munn, Gregory Naman, Lauren Parkinson and Nicolas Sperandeo.
Produced in part by Jim & Dottie Mann, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable's and Stephanie Taylor & David Magers, "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol" is written by Walton Jones, David Wohl and Faye Greenberg.
Performances run December 4 through December 20 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, December 4, for a $5 Opening Night Rush. (Please note: There are no 7:00pm performances on Saturday, December 5, and Thursday, December 10.)
Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted.
Military (veterans and active-duty) and Austin Peay State University students (with current ID) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.
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