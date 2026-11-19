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Ecole de danse contemporaine de Montréal (EDCM) has announced that Yves Rocray will retire at the end of June 2027, after 20 years as the institution's executive director. Since taking office, he has made a decisive contribution to the school's development, supporting its artistic and educational mission and implementing projects that have shaped its future.

EDCM's move into its new facilities at the Wilder – Espace danse in January 2017 ranks among the most significant achievements of his tenure. This relocation provided the school with an environment that meets the demands of professional training in contemporary dance and aligns with its artistic and educational ambitions. Sharing space with major players in the dance community, in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, provides an ideal setting for fostering exchanges and collaborations among dance organizations.

“For twenty years, nearly half the school's history, Yves has helped build the EDCM we know today. What he has made possible is evident in Our Studios. Our faculty has the space needed to carry out ambitious work with young performers. Our students find themselves in an environment where they can train rigorously, take artistic risks, and discover what they have to offer as artists. This work lies at the heart of the school's mission and is built on the foundation that Yves has strengthened throughout his tenure. I am deeply grateful to him for what he has enabled us to accomplish and for his commitment to everyone who has taught, worked, or studied at the school over the years," said Lisa Davies, Artistic and Academic Director of the EDCM

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Yves for his remarkable dedication to the school over all these years. Under his leadership, the school has made remarkable strides that live up to its aspirations, without ever losing sight of what matters most: the students, who were at the heart of his decisions throughout his tenure. His leadership—collaborative, caring, and deeply human—brought teams together around a shared vision and fostered a climate of trust from which the school will continue to benefit. He leaves behind a strong institution, recognized within its community and resolutely focused on the future," Sophie Emond, Chair of the EDCM Board of Directors

A Career Dedicated to the Cultural Sector

With a master's degree in cultural organization management from HEC Montréal, Yves Rocray has been active in the cultural sector since 1986. Before joining the EDCM in 2007, he held various management positions at the Théâtre Denise-Pelletier, the Théâtre Petit à Petit, the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, and the Ecole nationale de cirque, experience he has applied to the school's development for nearly two decades.

Yves Rocray will remain in his position and continue to fully carry out his duties until the end of June 2027.

The recruitment committee formed by the EDCM Board of Directors will conduct a rigorous recruitment process over the coming months to appoint the next Executive Director, with the assistance of the firm Phelps.

About the Ecole de danse contemporaine de Montréal

Specializing in training contemporary dancers, Ecole de danse contemporaine de Montréal (EDCM) has established itself as a center of excellence in Canada's performing arts community. Renowned for the avant-garde nature and rigor of its teaching, the EDCM serves as a fertile ground for artistic research and development, as well as for the emergence of new trends. Since its founding in 1981, it has trained more than 600 professional dancers who have distinguished themselves on the national and international stages. EDCM, an educational institution affiliated with the Cégep du Vieux Montréal, is accredited by the Quebec Ministry of Education and Higher Education and supported by Canadian Heritage and the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications.

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