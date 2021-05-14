Winners Announced in the 2021 Concours Musical International de Montréal Piano Edition

Concours Musical International de Montréal has unveiled the winners of its 2021 Piano Edition.



First Prize was awarded to South Korean Pianist Su Yeon Kim, who will collect awards and scholarships valued at over $180,000, an unprecedented total sum for the CMIM. The prize also includes a concerto performance with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and a solo album recording on the Steinway & Sons label. The undeniable talent of this young pianist's technique and musicality, combined with a balanced and daring program, transcended the screen and convinced the international jury.



The Second Prize, the Pierre Péladeau and Raymonde Chopin Prize, and the Third Prize offered by Stingray Classica were won respectively by Yoichiro Chiba of Japan and Dimitri Malignan of France. A complete listing of prizes and awards can be found below.



From among 225 applicants, 26 semi-finalists and eight finalists representing eleven countries were chosen to participate in the 2021 virtual Piano Edition. Throughout the competition, the CMIM worked in close collaboration with 16 technical teams in as many major cities around the world to ensure all competitors were granted fair and equitable conditions, while maintaining the highest-quality performance standards.



Chaired by Zarin Mehta, the jury of the 19th edition of the CMIM brought together Arnaldo Cohen (United States), Martin Engstroem (Sweden), Till Fellner (Austria), Mari Kodama (Japan), Hélène Mercier (Canada), Costa Pilavachi (Canada), Charles Richard-Hamelin (Canada), Rena Shereshevskaya (Russia) and Susan Wadsworth (United States).



The CMIM has spared no effort to offer each competitor the opportunity to play in the presence of spectators listening from around the world. The challenge was met brilliantly by the Montréal team, as more than three million listeners were reached for this completely free and virtual edition.



It is still possible to catch up to all the recitals on the CMIM website at concoursmontreal.ca or on one of Piano 2021's many partner platforms.

2021 Concours Musical International de Montréal Piano Edition Awards

First Prize: Su Yeon Kim, South Korea

- Grand Cash prize of $30,000 offered by the City of Montréal

- Joseph-Rouleau Career Development Grant

$50,000, offered by the Azrieli Foundation

- Solo recording on the Steinway & Sons label

and launch at Steinway Hall in New York city

$75,000, offered by Steinway

- Normand Beauchamp winner's concert tour in three North-American cities

$15,000, offered by Sarah Beauchamp

- Concerto performance with the CMIM's official orchestra,

the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM)

$7,500, offered by the OSM

- Artist Residency at Canada's Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

$2,500, offered by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

- Artistic representation by Forbes International Artist Management



Pierre-Péladeau and Raymonde-Chopin Second Prize: Yoichiro Chiba, Japan

$15,000 offered by Quebecor



Third Prize: Dimitri Malignan, France

$10,000 offered by Stingray Classica



ICI Musique Audience Award: Dimitri Malignan, France

$5,000, offered by ICI Musique



André Bourbeau Award for the best Canadian artist: Alice Burla, Canada

$5,000 offered by la Fondation Bourbeau



Bita Cattelan Philanthropic Engagement Award: Anna Han, United States

$5,000 offered by Bita Cattelan



André Bachand Award for the best performance of the compulsory Canadian work: Alice Burla, Canada

$2,000 offered by Claudette Hould



Festival Bach Montreal Award for the best performance of a work by J.S. Bach: Dimitri Malignan, France

$ 1,500 offered by the Festival Bach Montreal



5 Finalist Grants of $ 3,000 to unranked finalists

offered by Janine Bombardier and Sadok Besrour, CGI, Cogeco, Colabor Group and Pierre Seccareccia

Alice Burla, Canada

Francesco Granata, Italy

Ying Li, China

Chaeyoung Park, South Korea

Marcel Tadokoro, France