Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; INTO THE WOODS at Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Hanna and Grace Kosten - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 20%

Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 15%

Anisa Cameron - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 12%

Mary Sarli - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 12%

Robin Kravitz and Rose Doresca - GREASE - WISTA 10%

Jaz Sealey - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 10%

Debbie Friedmann - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 9%

Holly Greco - DIVAS - Cafe Cleopatre 7%

Lisa Rubin - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elyse Malo - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 15%

Pen Tsin - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 13%

Sabrina Miller - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 13%

Rachel Joseph - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 12%

Karen Pearce - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 10%

Leo Chupin & Kyra Evanochko - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 9%

Dipper Hynes - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 8%

Louise Bourret - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 8%

Sabrina Balliana - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 6%

Louise Bourret and Julie Fox - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Louise Bourret - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 18%

Corey Castle - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 13%

Julieta Quinteros Amat - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 13%

Kirk Elsmore - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 11%

Anisa Cameron - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 11%

Keith Fernandez - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 10%

Amy Blackmore, Asst. Abi Sanie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 9%

Adrian Saldanha - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 7%

Kelly Thornton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

Kelly Thornton - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rahul Gandhi - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 22%

Ellen David - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 14%

Lisa Rubin - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 12%

Abi Sanie - MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE - Teesri Duniya Theatre 9%

Jessica Abdallah - EURYDICE - McGill Department of English 9%

Yvette Nolan, Asst. Katey Wattam - THE FLOOD - imago Theatre 8%

Trevor Barrette, Asst. Abi Sanie - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 8%

Liz Valdez, Asst. Sean Ryan - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 7%

Marie Farsi - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKYY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Wardell - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 16%

Wil Schonfelder - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 16%

Linda Babins - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 13%

Aurora Torok - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 11%

Sarah Pattloch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Miles Keily-Baxter - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 5%

Ian Klempen - GREASE - WISTA 5%

Miles Keily-Baxter - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Chris Malkowski - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Sonoyo Nishikawa - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 3%

Tim Rodrigues - THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 3%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 2%

Tim Rodrigues - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 1%

Kimberly Purtell and Imogen Wilson - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nick Burgess - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 18%

Aaron Delaney - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 17%

Giancarlo Scalia - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 14%

Raphael Longo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

Zoe Dupont Foisy - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 13%

Floydd Ricketts - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 12%

Eric Elliot Lee - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 10%

Daniel Abrahamson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 15%

SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 15%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 10%

BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 9%

GREASE - WISTA 8%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 8%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 7%

CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 12%

Megan Edelstein - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - John Abbott College 9%

Alice Siregar - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 6%

Augusta Wind - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 6%

Abbie O'Hara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 5%

Mairead Rynne - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Jeanne Motulsky - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Mira Cohen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Theodore Vlachos - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Sarah Cassoff - GREASE - WISTA 4%

David Marino - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 4%

Santiago Montejo - GREASE - WISTA 3%

Adam Recine - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Sam Snyders - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Ainsley Tsokwenion - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Julie d'Entremont - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

Tess Benger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Maya Lewis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 2%

Natalie Demmon - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Renée Hodgins - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Erin Murphy - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 2%

Billy Iliopoulus - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 1%

Darren Martens - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Donovan Burt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Laura Olafson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joshua Bilbao - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 21%

Jane Wheeler - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 17%

Astrid Van Wieren - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 16%

Quinn Dooley - THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 12%

Elly Pond - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 11%

Elvira Kurt - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 10%

Cherissa Richards - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 7%

Prerna Nehta - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 6%



Best Play

THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre 19%

EURYDICE - McGill Department of English 14%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 13%

CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 12%

WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 12%

POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 10%

FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 8%

THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 7%

SAKURA - Centaur Theatre 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Etienne Valliere and Milo Gomez Lopez - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 18%

Sabrina Miller - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 18%

Emily Fennell - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 17%

Sabrina Balliana - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 11%

Khushi Bhasin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11%

Gillian Gallow - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 8%

Eric Klempen - GREASE - WISTA 7%

Eo Sharp - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Bruno-Pierre Houle - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 3%

Nikki Mabias - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

Julie Fox and Bruno-Pierre Houle - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Mancuso - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 22%

Rob Denton - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 19%

Erin Kohlhepp - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

Sylvin Sevigny and Evan Brown - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 9%

Ian Klempan - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 7%

Rehan Lalani - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre 7%

Rehan Lalani - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 6%

Christian Thomas and Evan Brown - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Erik Richards - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Ian Klempan - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 4%

David Mesiha - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 11%

Darragh Mondoux - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 7%

Iakotonhnhetsheraka:ion Scout Marquis - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 6%

Kirk Elsmore - GUYS & DOLLS - Lakeshore Players Dorval 5%

Alyssa Mirarchi - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 5%

Theodore Vlachos - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Julie d'Entremont - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Andee Shuster - INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Kléo Hellman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Eric Von Arx - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 4%

Joel Bernstein - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Cat Preston - GREASE - WISTA 3%

Ellen David - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 3%

Salma Addas - GREASE - WISTA 3%

Rachel Arnold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Arthur Lyhne-Gold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Santiago Montejo - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 3%

Sam Stein - INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Philip-Olivier Jean - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Dakota Jamal Wellman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 2%

Billy Iliopoulus - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 2%

Thomas Watson - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Cait Hawes - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 2%

Madelyn Mackintosh - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 2%

Scout Marquis - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayleigh Choiniere - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 19%

Olivia Kearvell-Jobin - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 14%

Lily MacLean - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 13%

Jenna Wheeler-Hughes - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 11%

Sean Ryan - EXTRA BEAUTIFUL U - Infinitheatre 10%

Matthew Fletcher - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 9%

David Peterman - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 9%

Eman Belanger - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 7%

Evan Pavlou - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 7%



Favorite Local Theatre

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%

Contact Theatre 16%

Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 12%

Starcatcher Productions 12%

Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 12%

Encore Musical Theatre 7%

Teesri Duniya Theatre 6%

House of Actors 5%

Penumbra Theatre 5%

McGill Savoy Society 4%



