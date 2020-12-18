Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Montreal!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 36%

Kyla Smith 13%

Chris Barrilero 10%



Best Ensemble

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 62%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 13%

CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink / Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 7%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Snowden Deli 30%

Restaurant Bonaparte 20%

Yia Sou 20%



Best Theatre Staff

Segal Centre For the Performing Arts 74%

Mainline Theatre 15%

Centaur Theatre Company 10%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts' Academy 90%

StageCoach Performing Arts, West Island 10%



Costume Design of the Decade

Louise Bourret - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 56%

Jess Beyer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2020 13%

Jess Beyer - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - WISTA - 2019 8%



Dancer Of The Decade

Matt Raffy - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 41%

Megan Brydon - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Micaela Bianchi - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - WISTA - 2020 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Hill - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 46%

Debbie Friedmann - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 20%

Corey Payette - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink / Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 8%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 34%

Lisa Rubin - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 22%

Caitlin Murphy - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 15%



Favorite Social Media

Segal Center 48%

Montreal Theatre Hub 38%

In the Wings Promotions 10%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Alvin Segal 77%

Joanne Cutler 23%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Martin Sirois - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 66%

Luc Prairie - THE HOCKEY SWEATER - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 7%

Claude Accolas - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 5%



Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines, Akiva Romer-Segal, Colleen Dauncey - PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 64%

Damien Atkins - WE ARE NOT ALONE - Crow's Theatre / Segal Centre - 2015 10%

David Spencer, Alan Menken - THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2014 10%



Performer Of The Decade

Heather McGuigan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 32%

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 30%

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 60%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 11%

PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 5%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 30%

BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 26%

PARADISE LOST - Centaur Theatre - 2020 18%



Set Design Of The Decade

Brian Dudkiewicz - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 19%

Michael Gianfrancesco - A HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 13%

Brian Dudkiewicz - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 11%



Sound Design of the Decade

Rob Denton - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 45%

Chris Cuber - HAIR - In the Wings Promotions - 2017 18%

Christian Thomas - MARJORIE PRIME - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 11%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Segal Center 46%

Black Theatre Workshop 16%

WISTA 14%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Montreal Theatre Hub 61%

Quebec Drama Federation 30%

The Cole Foundation 9%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 32%

Julia Kennific - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 15%

Julia McLellan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 15%

