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COME FROM AWAY has been extended at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal, with more performances added through December 20 after audience demand before the production has even opened. BUY TICKETS NOW!

Broadway fans, take note: COME FROM AWAY is coming to the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, and the excitement is already building. Before the curtain has even risen, audience demand has prompted the addition of more performances. The Tony Award®-winning Canadian musical is now extended through December 20, offering more opportunities to experience one of the most beloved stories in contemporary musical theatre.

Whether it's your first time or your fifth, the show promises more performances, more music, and more reasons to fall in love with COME FROM AWAY all over again. Tickets are priced from $57 to $125, and Senior, Student, and Under 30 discounts are available (excluding the extension), subject to availability.

Read more about the production and the Segal Centre's supporters at Learn More, and find the French-language version of this announcement here.

Ticket details are outlined in the Segal Centre's TICKET POLICY. You can also support the theatre through its Learn More page, follow the company on LinkedIn or Pinterest, and visit the Segal Centre's BUY TICKETS NOW! page to secure seats.

The race is on for the Montreal Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WISTA 19% 2 FALSETTOS Contact Theatre 17% 3 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Starcatcher Productions 16% 4 NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11% 5 RIDE THE CYCLONE Not Safe For Magic Productions 10% Best Play 1 ANTIGONE The McGill Classics Play 16% 2 A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST funny im home 16% 3 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Lakeshore Players Dorval 14% 4 THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players' Theatre 13% 5 YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES little bird productions 12% Favorite Local Theatre 1 WISTA 15% 2 Centaur Theatre 11% 3 Contact Theatre 9% 4 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9% 5 funny im home 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Max Benjamin - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WISTA 12% 2 Erin Yardley-Jones - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Starcatcher Productions 9% 3 Amanda Caron - FALSETTOS Contact Theatre 8% 4 Sam Snyders - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 8% 5 ALANA COSGROVE - THE SOUND OF MUSIC The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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