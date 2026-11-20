"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: See COME FROM AWAY at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts
COME FROM AWAY AT THE SEGAL CENTRE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!
COME FROM AWAY has been extended at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal, with more performances added through December 20 after audience demand before the production has even opened. BUY TICKETS NOW!
Broadway fans, take note: COME FROM AWAY is coming to the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, and the excitement is already building. Before the curtain has even risen, audience demand has prompted the addition of more performances. The Tony Award®-winning Canadian musical is now extended through December 20, offering more opportunities to experience one of the most beloved stories in contemporary musical theatre.
Whether it's your first time or your fifth, the show promises more performances, more music, and more reasons to fall in love with COME FROM AWAY all over again. Tickets are priced from $57 to $125, and Senior, Student, and Under 30 discounts are available (excluding the extension), subject to availability.
Read more about the production and the Segal Centre's supporters at Learn More, and find the French-language version of this announcement here.
Ticket details are outlined in the Segal Centre's TICKET POLICY. You can also support the theatre through its Learn More page, follow the company on LinkedIn or Pinterest, and visit the Segal Centre's BUY TICKETS NOW! page to secure seats.
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