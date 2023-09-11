Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show� Photo 1 LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 
THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD...At Hudson Village Theatre Photo 2 THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD...At Hudson Village Theatre
ESSENCE Comes to Ballets Jazz Montréal Photo 3 ESSENCE Comes to Ballets Jazz Montréal
Composer Sandeep Bhagwati Highlights the 58th Season at the Société de Musique Contempo Photo 4 Composer Sandeep Bhagwati Highlights the 58th Season at the Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

2
Composer Sandeep Bhagwati Highlights the 58th Season at the Société de Photo
Composer Sandeep Bhagwati Highlights the 58th Season at the Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

Composer Sandeep Bhagwati is at the heart of the events that will punctuate the 8th edition of his Homage Series presented by the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) during the 2023-2024 season. Learn more about the season lineup here!

3
ESSENCE Comes to Ballets Jazz Montréal Photo
ESSENCE Comes to Ballets Jazz Montréal

Ballets Jazz Montréal marks the opening of Danse Danse's 26th season at the Place des Arts with a triple bill featuring choreographers Ausia Jones, Crystal Pite, and Aszure Barton.  Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD...At Hudson Village Theatre Photo
THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD...At Hudson Village Theatre

The Canadian premiere of The Greatest Play in the History of the World... by Ian Kershaw plays from

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Greatest Play in the History of the World...
Hudson Village Theatre (9/13-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You