Neptune Theatre Stays Afloat Thanks to Government Grant For Arts and Culture Organizations

Neptune Theatre in Nova Scotia has been able to stay afloat thanks to funding for arts and culture organizations, Halifax Today reports.

Earlier this month, Nova Scotia announced that it will be awarding $2.1 million in grants to organizations in the arts and culture sector who were affected by the pandemic.

The funding will be distributed to 89 organizations, who will receive grants ranging from $2,000 to $75,000. Neptune Theatre is one of just 8 organizations receiving the maximum of $75,000.

"It was fantastic for so many organizations, and really a lifeline during these really tough times," Jeremy Webb, Neptune Theatre's artistic director, said. "Our industry, as you know, is completely shut down. No physical performances allowed, still, and now we're in the second wave."

The theatre has remained empty since March 2020 when the pandemic shut down performances. Revenue has been down by 90%, and the theatre has lost around $4 million since March.

"We had the understanding from way back in May that some help was coming from our provincial government," Webb said. "It took quite a while to get to the point where we actually heard what that was. We became quite vocal about wanting some information back in the fall last year."

The funding will go toward keeping the theatre's "skeleton" staff as well as the physical building.

"More importantly, I guess than dollars and cents, I'm bringing it back to human beings," Webb said. "There's an entire industry that is essentially out of work and finding ways to pivot - but it's heartbreaking."

