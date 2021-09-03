Musical Events Announced For The Centre Des Musiciens Du Monde

The Centre des musiciens du monde (CMM) announces Musique, horizons lointains: a series of free in-person concerts (reservations required), Sundays, September 12, 19, 26, and October 3 at 7 p.m., at Eglise Saint-Enfant-Jésus du Mile-End. These events provide an opportunity for the CMM to reconnect with its audience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, for a truly sensorial excursion, in a format that respects public health measures.

The Centre des musiciens du monde (CMM) will present four evenings devoted to the rich musical traditions of Iran, Peru, Brazil and Argentina, during which we will introduce several musicians who are masters of their art. An invitation to explore faraway musical lands that will move and amaze newcomers, as well as confirmed music-lovers.

"Each musician will share the essence of the tradition they have mastered, along with their pursuit of new horizons, taking us beyond geographical and temporal borders. New ways of listening to instruments such as the setar, charango, piano and bandoneon allow us to more fully experience the pulse, evolution and universal values of each tradition." - Frédéric Léotar, Executive Director, CMM

Splendid Persian Music

Sunday, September 12 - 7 p.m.

Nourished by the Persian classical tradition, a blend of music and poetry, Kiya Tabassian, Kianoush Khalilian and Hamin Honari will offer a performance to delight all musical tastes. Persian classical music, while fascinating, encourages the musician's spirit of adventurousness, rooted in its inherent discipline. It provides a limitless playground: at the heart of the radif there lies no room for the superfluous.

Tavakol and Tarazona: A Persian-Inca Encounter

Sunday, September 19 - 7 p.m.

The Perse-Inca duo, made up of Showan Tavakol and Federico Tarazona, brings together its artists' languages, techniques and aesthetics, offering a fascinating and innovative dialogue between two ancestral peoples, embodied by the kamancheh, from Iran, and the charango, from the Andes.

Manoel Vieira and the Brazilian Musical Heritage

Sunday, September 26 - 7 p.m.

Under the direction of multifaceted composer Manoel Vieira, Brazilian music will be highlighted by blending classical and popular genres. The audience is invited to discover the pianistic legacies of composers who have marked the history of Brazilian music, such as Villa-Lobos, Gnattali, Guarneri, Camargo and Gondim.

Amijai Shalev - Tango Quintet

Sunday, October 3 - 7 p.m.

This concert series ends with a trip to Argentina. Amijai Shalev, quintette de tango, presents a concert alternating between the traditional form of tango for orchestra, from the 1940s, and another aspect of this eclectic musical genre featuring bandoneon solos (Piazzola, Gardel, Filiberto, Melo, Canaro and Troilo).

Box offices will open the Monday prior to each concert.

Box office for Splendeurs de la musique persane: Link

Box office for Tavakol et Tarazona : Une rencontre Perse-Inca: Link

Box office for Manoel Vieira et le patrimoine musical brésilien: Link

Box office for Amijai Shalev - Quintette de tango: Link

https://centredesmusiciensdumonde.com/en/home/