Molière's THE MISER is Now on Stage in Stratford

Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino directs Colm Feore in the title role of Molière's delightful satire, The Miser, beginning previews in the Festival Theatre on Tuesday, August 9, in the year of Molière's 400th birthday.

This production is brought to life with set and costume design by Julie Fox, lighting design by Lorenzo Savoini, sound design by John Gzowski, and choreography by Adrienne Gould. The music for The Miser is composed by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page in his seventh collaboration with Cimolino.

It features Colm Feore as Harper, Ron Kennell as Jack, Qasim Khan as Charlie, Alexandra Lainfiesta as Eleanor, Beck Lloyd as Marianne, Jamie Mac as Victor, Lucy Peacock as Fay, and Steve Ross as the Detective. Also in the cast are Hilary Adams, David Collins, Jakob Ehman, John Kirkpatrick, Michael Spencer-Davis, Emilio Vieira and Hannah Wigglesworth.

In The Miser, Ranjit Bolt's modernization of Molière's L'Avare, we find paranoid old skinflint Harper and his two grown children, Eleanor, who is in love with Victor, her father's butler, and Charlie, who loves the hard-up Marianne. Both siblings know that if they persist with their romantic choices, they can kiss their inheritances goodbye. And their plights only get worse when the widowed Harper announces startling marital plans of his own. It'll take a miracle - or two, or three - for the desires of youth to have their way.

"The Miser, one of Molière's most famous and most delightful creations, not only endures but also - in an age with an enormous financial services industry, rampant real estate speculation and multiple multibillionaires - resonates as never before," says Cimolino. "To borrow the words of another favourite playwright, William Shakespeare, The Miser will continue to be performed far into the future, 'in states unborn and accents yet unknown.'"

This production is dedicated to the memory of two beloved actors: Brian Dennehy, a member of the company for three seasons between 2008 and 2013; and Keith Dinicol, who performed in a remarkable 75 productions between 1981 and 2015.

The Miser has its opening on August 26 and runs until October 29. For tickets and information visit www.stratfordfestival.ca or call 1.800.567.1600.

Production support is generously provided by Sylvia D. Chrominska, by The William and Nona Heaslip Foundation, by Dr. Desta Leavine, by The Fabio Mascarin Foundation, and by Dr. Robert J. & Roberta Sokol.

The 2022 season runs until October 30, featuring Hamlet, Chicago, The Miser, Little Women, Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911 and 1939.