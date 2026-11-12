Lúnasa, SMAM and Taurey Butler Trio Concerts Set for Bourgie Hall This Holiday Season

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In December, the Bourgie Hall at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will host three Christmas concerts, each with its own distinct flavor. The Irish group Lúnasa opens the series with Lúnasa: An Irish Christmas. The Studio de musique ancienne de Montréal, meanwhile, recreates the festivities of Louis XIV's court with Christmas with the Sun King. Finally, the Taurey Butler Trio returns for its 12th consecutive year with A Charlie Brown Christmas, accompanied for the first time by singer Halie Loren. Due to high demand, additional performances have been added for Christmas with the Sun King and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Lúnasa: An Irish Christmas

Saturday, December 12, 2026. 7:30 P.M.

Based in Ireland, Lúnasa is internationally renowned for its contemporary arrangements of traditional melodies. On December 12 in Montreal, the group will present a lively Christmas concert featuring the Irish flute, uilleann pipes, violin, and bodhrán, a traditional Irish drum. The performance is part of the Music from Here and Abroad series.

A pre-concert talk in English with members of the group and Trevor Hoy, programs editor at Bourgie Hall, will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas with the Sun King

Presented on December 13 by the Studio de musique ancienne de Montréal (SMAM), this concert takes listeners on a journey through the galleries of Versailles to the Royal Chapel. The program features Christmas carols and sacred works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and Michel-Richard de Lalande: folk dances, lively rhythms, crystal-clear harmonies, and orchestral effects.

Sunday, December 13, 2026. 2:30 P.M.

Additional performance added at 7:30 P.M.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

On December 16 and 17, Bourgie Hall will host the Taurey Butler Trio for a live reinterpretation of the soundtrack composed by Vince Guaraldi for the animated film A Charlie Brown Christmas. Pianist Taurey Butler will be joined once again by double bassist Morgan Moore and drummer Wali Muhammad. This year, singer Halie Loren will join the trio for the first time. An annual classic of the Jazz 5 à 7 series—not to be missed!

Wednesday, December 16 and 17, 2026. 6:00 P.M. and 8:30 P.M.

Additional performance added Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 6:00 P.M.

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