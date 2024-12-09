Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Montreal Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Hanna and Grace Kosten - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 21%

Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 15%

Anisa Cameron - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 12%

Robin Kravitz and Rose Doresca - GREASE - WISTA 11%

Mary Sarli - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 10%

Debbie Friedmann - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 9%

Holly Greco - DIVAS - Cafe Cleopatre 7%

Jaz Sealey - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 7%

Lisa Rubin - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Jaz Sealey - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elyse Malo - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 15%

Pen Tsin - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 13%

Sabrina Miller - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 13%

Rachel Joseph - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 13%

Karen Pearce - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 9%

Leo Chupin & Kyra Evanochko - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 9%

Dipper Hynes - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 8%

Sabrina Balliana - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 6%

Louise Bourret - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Louise Bourret - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Louise Bourret and Julie Fox - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Louise Bourret - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 19%

Julieta Quinteros Amat - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

Corey Castle - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 12%

Anisa Cameron - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 10%

Amy Blackmore, Asst. Abi Sanie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 10%

Keith Fernandez - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 10%

Kirk Elsmore - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 10%

Adrian Saldanha - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 7%

Kelly Thornton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

Kelly Thornton - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rahul Gandhi - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 22%

Ellen David - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 14%

Lisa Rubin - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 12%

Trevor Barrette, Asst. Abi Sanie - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 9%

Abi Sanie - MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE - Teesri Duniya Theatre 9%

Jessica Abdallah - EURYDICE - McGill Department of English 9%

Yvette Nolan, Asst. Katey Wattam - THE FLOOD - imago Theatre 8%

Liz Valdez, Asst. Sean Ryan - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 7%

Marie Farsi - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKYY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Wardell - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 17%

Wil Schonfelder - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 15%

Linda Babins - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 13%

Aurora Torok - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 11%

Sarah Pattloch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 10%

Ian Klempen - GREASE - WISTA 5%

Miles Keily-Baxter - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 4%

Miles Keily-Baxter - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Chris Malkowski - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Sonoyo Nishikawa - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 3%

Tim Rodrigues - THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 3%

Hugh Conacher - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 2%

Tim Rodrigues - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 1%

Kimberly Purtell and Imogen Wilson - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nick Burgess - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 17%

Aaron Delaney - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 16%

Giancarlo Scalia - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 15%

Raphael Longo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 15%

Zoe Dupont Foisy - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 13%

Eric Elliot Lee - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 10%

Floydd Ricketts - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 8%

Floydd Ricketts - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 4%

Daniel Abrahamson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 15%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 15%

INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%

GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 9%

BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 9%

GREASE - WISTA 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 9%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 8%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 7%

CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre 12%

Megan Edelstein - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - John Abbott College 10%

Alice Siregar - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 6%

Abbie O'Hara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 6%

Augusta Wind - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 5%

Mairead Rynne - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Mira Cohen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 5%

Jeanne Motulsky - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Sarah Cassoff - GREASE - WISTA 4%

Theodore Vlachos - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Santiago Montejo - GREASE - WISTA 3%

Sam Snyders - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

David Marino - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 3%

Adam Recine - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Ainsley Tsokwenion - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Julie d'Entremont - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

Maya Lewis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline Theatre 2%

Natalie Demmon - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Tess Benger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Erin Murphy - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 2%

Renée Hodgins - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Billy Iliopoulus - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 1%

Laura Olafson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Donovan Burt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Caitlin Hawes - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joshua Bilbao - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 20%

Jane Wheeler - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 17%

Astrid Van Wieren - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 15%

Quinn Dooley - THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 13%

Elvira Kurt - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 11%

Elly Pond - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 11%

Cherissa Richards - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 7%

Prerna Nehta - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 6%



Best Play

THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre 19%

EURYDICE - McGill Department of English 14%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 13%

CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 12%

WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 12%

POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 10%

FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 8%

THE FLOOD - Imago Theatre 7%

SAKURA - Centaur Theatre 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sabrina Miller - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 18%

Etienne Valliere - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 17%

Emily Fennell - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 17%

Khushi Bhasin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11%

Sabrina Balliana - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 10%

Eric Klempen - GREASE - WISTA 7%

Gillian Gallow - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 6%

Eo Sharp - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Bruno-Pierre Houle - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 3%

Nikki Mabias - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

Gillian Gallow - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 2%

Julie Fox and Bruno-Pierre Houle - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Mancuso - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 21%

Rob Denton - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 16%

Erin Kohlhepp - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 13%

Sylvin Sevigny and Evan Brown - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 9%

Ian Klempan - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 7%

Ian Klempan - BEAUTIFUL - Segal Centre 6%

Rehan Lalani - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 6%

Christian Thomas and Evan Brown - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Rehan Lalani - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre 6%

Erik Richards - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Ian Klempan - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

David Mesiha - FIFTEEN DOGS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre 10%

Darragh Mondoux - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - Mother Tongue Productions 7%

Iakotonhnhetsheraka:ion Scout Marquis - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 6%

Alyssa Mirarchi - BE MORE CHILL - Penumbra Theatre 5%

Kirk Elsmore - GUYS & DOLLS - Lakeshore Players Dorval 5%

Julie d'Entremont - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Theodore Vlachos - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 5%

Kléo Hellman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Andee Shuster - INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Joel Bernstein - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 4%

Cat Preston - GREASE - WISTA 4%

Eric Von Arx - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Salma Addas - GREASE - WISTA 3%

Arthur Lyhne-Gold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Rachel Arnold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Santiago Montejo - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 3%

Billy Iliopoulus - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 2%

Dakota Jamal Wellman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 2%

Philip-Olivier Jean - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Cait Hawes - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre 2%

Thomas Watson - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Scout Marquis - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions 2%

Madelyn Mackintosh - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 2%

Sam Stein - INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Jonathan Patterson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayleigh Choiniere - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 19%

Olivia Kearvell-Jobin - CARAVAN - Tableau D’Hote Theatre 15%

Lily MacLean - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 13%

Jenna Wheeler-Hughes - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 11%

Sean Ryan - EXTRA BEAUTIFUL U - Infinitheatre 10%

Matthew Fletcher - WHERE YOU ARE - Hudson Village Theatre 9%

David Peterman - THE GREAT DIVIDE - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre 9%

Eman Belanger - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 7%

Evan Pavlou - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors 7%



Favorite Local Theatre

Contact Theatre 17%

Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 13%

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 12%

Starcatcher Productions 11%

Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 11%

Segal Centre 9%

Encore Musical Theatre 7%

Teesri Duniya Theatre 6%

Penumbra Theatre 5%

House of Actors 5%

McGill Savoy Society 5%



Comments

