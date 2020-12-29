LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! Segal Center Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Montreal!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Montreal:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 37%

Kyla Smith 13%

Chris Barrilero 11%

Best Ensemble

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 65%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 12%

BELLES SOEURS:THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2014 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Snowden Deli 29%

Restaurant Bonaparte 21%

Yia Sou 21%

Best Theatre Staff

Segal Centre For the Performing Arts 74%

Mainline Theatre 15%

Centaur Theatre Company 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts' Academy 91%

StageCoach Performing Arts, West Island 9%

Costume Design of the Decade

Louise Bourret - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 59%

Jess Beyer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2020 11%

Jess Beyer - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - WISTA - 2019 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Matt Raffy - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 41%

Megan Brydon - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Micaela Bianchi - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - WISTA - 2020 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Hill - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 49%

Debbie Friedmann - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 18%

Corey Payette - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink / Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 36%

Lisa Rubin - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 22%

Caitlin Murphy - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Segal Center 50%

Montreal Theatre Hub 37%

In the Wings Promotions 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Alvin Segal 78%

Joanne Cutler 22%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Martin Sirois - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 68%

Luc Prairie - THE HOCKEY SWEATER - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 6%

Claude Accolas - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 5%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines, Akiva Romer-Segal, Colleen Dauncey - PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 65%

Damien Atkins - WE ARE NOT ALONE - Crow's Theatre / Segal Centre - 2015 10%

David Spencer, Alan Menken - THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2014 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 34%

Heather McGuigan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 33%

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 63%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 10%

PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 5%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 29%

BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 27%

PARADISE LOST - Centaur Theatre - 2020 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Brian Dudkiewicz - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 19%

Michael Gianfrancesco - A HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 12%

Brian Dudkiewicz - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Rob Denton - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 45%

Chris Cuber - HAIR - In the Wings Promotions - 2017 19%

Christian Thomas - MARJORIE PRIME - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Segal Center 46%

Black Theatre Workshop 18%

WISTA 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Montreal Theatre Hub 60%

Quebec Drama Federation 31%

The Cole Foundation 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jessica Gallant - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 37%

Julia McLellan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Julia Kennific - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Mel Thompson 40%

Emma Loerick 22%

Diane Dupuis-Kalos 18%