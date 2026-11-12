HOOLIGAN THEORY and NOHKOM'S KNICK-KNACKS is Coming to Centaur Theatre

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Geordie Theatre is bringing its 2Play Tour productions, Hooligan Theory and Nohkom's Knick-Knacks, to Centaur Theatre for two public performances on December 11 and 12, 2026.

As part of Canada's largest school theatre tour, Geordie's 2Play productions are typically performed exclusively for students in schools and communities across Québec and Eastern Canada. These performances offer a rare opportunity for Montréal families and audiences to experience the productions together on the Centaur stage.

The public performances follow a 2025-26 season for the 2Play Tour. Beyond Belief, one of the tour's two productions that season, received nine nominations at the 2026 Montreal English Theatre Awards, including Outstanding PACT Production, Outstanding New Text, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Ensemble.

Through two imaginative and deeply human stories, this season's productions explore themes including art, class, memory, grief, imagination, family, and the importance of being seen and understood. Together, they showcase the power of live theatre to engage young audiences with complex ideas through humour, warmth, and unforgettable characters.

Hooligan Theory

Written by Sarah Danielle Pitman and directed by Dean Fleming

Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.

When Madison, a teenager with a head full of science and a plan to make art that means something, collides with Riley, a sharp and instinctive graffiti writer with a very different way of moving through the world, the two are pulled into an unexpected connection.

As late-night tagging, quantum physics, and the pressures of everyday life begin to overlap, their friendship grows in ways that are funny, charged, and deeply human. Hooligan Theory is a vivid play about art, class, risk, and what it means to be truly seen by someone who should not understand you, but somehow does.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up, including high school and CÉGEP students, and has a running time of approximately 55 minutes

Nohkom's Knick-Knacks

Written and directed by Barry Bilinsky

Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 1 p.m.

When Abby helps sort through the last boxes of her late Nohkom's belongings before her family moves, a crusty stuffed lemur named Mugz wakes up and insists that every object has a story.

As ordinary household items unlock memories of her Nohkom, Abby is drawn into a funny and heartfelt journey through grief, love, and Cree family memory.

Full of imagination, humour, and warmth, Nohkom's Knick-Knacks is a moving celebration of what we inherit, what we hold onto, and how the people we miss continue to shape us.

Centred on Cree family storytelling, the production was developed as part of Geordie Theatre's Indigenous Growth program, which supports the creation and development of Indigenous-led work for young audiences.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 6 to 12, including elementary school students and their families, and has a running time of approximately 45 minutes. Both productions will be performed by Geordie Theatre's 2Play cast: Lamia Karam, Samira Bergeron, and Noah Deskin.

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