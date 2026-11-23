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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Augusta Wind - SEASONS OF SONG - Starcatcher Productions 18%

Sam Snyders - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 10%

Augusta Wind - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 10%

Ariel Goldberg - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Sarah Scarfo - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 9%

Billy Iliopoulos - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 8%

Bryan Libero - DALTON TRUMBO'S: JOHNNY GOT HIS GUN - Roll the Dice Productions 6%

JORDANA DOBSKI AND ADAM KOREN - THE CÔTE SAINT-LUC VARIETY SHOW - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 6%

Sara Scarfo and Angela Marino - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 5%

Erin Murphy - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 5%

Ruby Rittenberg - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Neela Perceval-Maxwell - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Erin Murphy and Mike Mastromonaco - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Danielle Gross & Ryan Jacoby - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 2%

Frank Willer - HOW DID WE GET TO BE HERE? - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Mike Mastromonaco - SONGS FROM THE SHADOWS - Starcatcher Productions 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Frankel - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 19%

Julia Pye - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 15%

Milan Miville-Dechene & Maya Kojima - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

Debora Friedmann - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 12%

Geneviève Pertugia and Anisa Cameron - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 11%

Caeleigh McDonald - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 8%

noah labranche - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 4%

Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 4%

Erin Yardley-Jones - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Turtle Island Theatre Company 3%

Caeleigh Macdonald - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 2%

Tracey Flye - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Dennen Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Turtle Island Theatre Company 2%

Allison Plamondon - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Mark Ouimet and Brittany Leborgne - THE HOMECOMING - Turtle Island Theatre Company 1%

Erin Yardley-Jones - THE HOMECOMING - Turtle Island Theatre Company 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lory Saint-Fleur - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 14%

Tea Anderson, Sunny Katseva, Justine Charlebois Ouellet, Kari Valmestad, Lory and Garcia Garin - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 14%

Leah Toledano - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 13%

Mirei Ueyama - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Kari Valmestad - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 7%

KAREN PEARCE - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 6%

Ayobami Ige - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 6%

Leila Pivato - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 6%

Linda Tremblay and Philippe Gobeille - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lakeshore Players Dorval 5%

lucia castro giron - A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST - funny im home 4%

Lauren Ashley Jiles - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 4%

Erin Krupa - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 3%

Dipper Hynes - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

lo voutsinas - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 2%

Sébastien Dionne - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 1%

Louise Bourret - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

nalo soyini bruce - THE WINTER'S TALE - repercussion theatre 1%

Sarah Balleux - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kyanna Mondezie - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 16%

Debora Friedmann - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 15%

Ainsley Tsowkwenion - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 14%

Milan Miville-Dechene - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 13%

ANISA CAMERON AND JORDANA DOBSKI - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 10%

Luc Gauthier - LE JUKE-BOX - Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 10%

Cait Hawes - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 8%

Adrian Saldhana - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Erin Yardley-Jones - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Turtle Island Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Hernandez - THE HOMECOMING - Turtle Island Theatre Company 3%

Dennen Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Turtle Island Theatre Company 2%

Robert McQueen - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Tracey Flye - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Odessa Rontogiannis - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 18%

lucia castro giron - YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 15%

brooklyn melnyk - A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST - funny im home 12%

Madelyn Mackintosh - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 11%

Ange Loft - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 10%

Rebecca Gibian - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre 8%

henry wodlinger-kemeny - THE SEAGULL - tnc theatre 7%

Natalie Demmon - DALTON TRUMBO'S: JOHNNY GOT HIS GUN - Roll the Dice Productions 6%

Eda Holmes - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 5%

Kat Sandler - BIG STUFF - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Maxime Carbonneau & Laurence Dauphinais - QUE NOTRE JOIE DEMEURE - Théâtre du Nouveau Monde 4%

Best Ensemble

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 15%

FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 13%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 11%

LE JUKE-BOX - Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Not Safe For Magic Productions 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 7%

YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 5%

ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 4%

A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST - funny im home 3%

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 3%

STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 2%

AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 1%

SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 1%

THE HOMECOMING - Turtle Island Theatre Company 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Turtle Island Theatre Company 1%

GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 1%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Repercussion Theatre 0%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Turtle Island Theatre Company 0%

VARIETY SHOW - Turtle Island Theatre Company 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adrian Manicom and Claire Cousineau - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 17%

Chris Wardell - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 11%

knell schonfelder - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 11%

Luc Gauthier - LE JUKE-BOX - Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9%

Gabi Dawson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Sarah Pattloch - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 8%

LINDA BABINS - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 7%

Brianna Kahentanó:ron Montour - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 7%

Sol Blanco - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 4%

charlotte alexander - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 4%

Gabi Dawson - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 3%

jordan natale - WHALEFALL - Infinitheatre 3%

Paul Chambers - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre 2%

sarah ivision - THE SEAGULL - tnc theatre 2%

sonoyo nishikawa - CRASH - Imago Theatre 1%

Eric Champoux - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Étienne Boucher - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Chelsea Bayer & Tyler Saunders - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 18%

Kirk Elsmore & Aaron Delaney - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 17%

Giancarlo Scalia - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 12%

Jeremy Green - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11%

RICH COBURN & Eric Elliott Lee - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 11%

Noah Century - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 9%

Elizabeth Groulx & Pier Luc Fournier - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 8%

Chris Barrillaro & David Therriault - LES MISÉRABLES HASHTAGS - Theatre St-Denis 4%

Eric Elliot Lee - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Chris Barillaro - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Noah Century - THE HOMECOMING - Turtle Island Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Corkal-Astorga - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Best Musical

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 16%

FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 15%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 14%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11%

LE JUKE-BOX - Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Not Safe For Magic Productions 9%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 7%

AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Turtle Island Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Turtle Island Theatre Company 2%

GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

CUTLASS (A NEW MUSICAL -- WORKSHOPPED) - Tuesday Night Cafe Theatre 16%

LE JUKE-BOX - Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 16%

BALD REPUBLIC - Darcy Productions 14%

A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST - funny im home 13%

YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 12%

STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 7%

WHALEFALL - Infinitheatre 7%

SEEKER - Centaur Theatre 5%

BIG STUFF - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 4%

QUE NOTRE JOIE DEMEURE - Théâtre du Nouveau Monde 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Max Benjamin - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 11%

Erin Yardley-Jones - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 9%

Amanda Caron - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 8%

Sam Snyders - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 7%

ALANA COSGROVE - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 7%

Gage Diabo - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 5%

Jennifer Wade - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 4%

Daniel Kasenberg - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 4%

Éléonore Lagace - PETER PAN - Theatre St-Denis 4%

Kylene Mak - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Not Safe For Magic Productions 4%

Miranda De Luca - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Elizabeth Guettler - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 4%

Courtney Crawford - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Not Safe For Magic Productions 3%

Claire Latella - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Natalie Demmon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 3%

Daniel Wilkenfeld - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 3%

Gryphon Hobby-Ivanovici - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Jonathan Vanderzon - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 3%

Max Benjamin - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Cat Preston - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 2%

julia pye - PUTT THE MUSICAL - dense & stage theatre 1%

Matthew Crandall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 1%

Maya Lewis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 1%

Billy Iliopoulos - AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 1%

Joel Bernstein - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

eric von arx - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 15%

Aniela Stanek - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 14%

JOHN KOVAC - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lakeshore Players Dorval 13%

Lauren Hodgins - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 9%

maggie bee - LA SNOWBIRD - theatre a tatons 7%

Nikhil Girard - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 7%

Naomi Decker - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 5%

Anne-Marie Saheb - THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK - Hudson Village Theatre 4%

Bennett Samberg - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 4%

Leni Parker - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 4%

Andrew Shaver - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre and Talisman Theatre 3%

sam beaton - THE BEST BROTHERS - born on a raft theatre 3%

Shea McDonnell - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 3%

Bénédicte Bélizaire - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre and Talisman Theatre 3%

Ryan Hill - THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

ghazal azarbad - CRASH - Imago Theatre 3%

Best Play

ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 17%

A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST - funny im home 15%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lakeshore Players Dorval 14%

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 13%

YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 11%

GOBLIN:MACBETH - Centaur Theatre 8%

STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 7%

SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 4%

SEEKER - Centaur Theatre and Talisman Theatre 4%

KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 3%

CRASH - Imago Theatre 2%

DALTON TRUMBO'S: JOHNNY GOT HIS GUN 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Stanton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 14%

Diya Kapoor and Sara Malo-Koch - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 14%

Nikki Mabias - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 11%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 9%

Sophia Algra - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Heloise Noa Desmettre & Clara Duchesne - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 8%

isobel kloth - YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 7%

Claire Thomas and Magda Alvarez - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 4%

zoe heffring - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 4%

AMÉLIE: THE MUSICAL - Penumbra Theatre 4%

Jay Havens - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 4%

Caitlyn Davis - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 3%

claire labrecque - THE SEAGULL - tnc theatre 2%

Carol-Anne Bourgon Sicard & Geneviève Lizotte - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre 2%

eo sharp - CRASH - Imago Theatre 2%

Bruno-Pierre Houle - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Michelle Tracey - BIG STUFF - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Michael Gianfrancesco - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Evan Brown - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 16%

Max Delmar and Zoey Davis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 14%

Carmen Mancuso - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 11%

ROB DENTON - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 11%

Zoya Draper - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

ROB DENTON - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 8%

Zoey Davis - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 7%

Violette Kay - WHALEFALL - Infinitheatre 6%

Adam Siblini - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 5%

Olivia Shortt - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 4%

Alexander MacSween - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 2%

Graeme Buehrer - SCIONS - Actor's Combatant Collective 2%

Antoine Berthiaume - SEEKER - Centaur Theatre 2%

Deanna H. Choi - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Joshua D. Reid - GROW - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lucas Crelinsten - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 13%

Diego DaSilva - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 9%

Emma Yee - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 9%

meghan pomroy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 6%

Jacqueline Trudel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore Musical Theatre 6%

Ariel Goldberg - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 5%

Juan Tonita-Charriez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 5%

Serena Tierney - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 4%

Dylan Stanley - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Centaur Theatre 3%

Lucas Amato - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 3%

Alexandra Abitbol - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Not Safe For Magic Productions 3%

Melody Grant - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 3%

Lauren Zariffa - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 3%

Adam Siblini - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Kenny Stein - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - WISTA 2%

Tommy Joubert - PETER PAN - Theatre St-Denis 2%

ANGELA MARINO - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

Sara Scarfo - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Starcatcher Productions 2%

SOPHIE EISER - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 2%

TIANA MALONE - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 1%

Kaya d'Aigle Edwards - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Lily Lachapelle - FALSETTOS - Contact Theatre 1%

Chris Boensel - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Jasmine Stein Webb - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 1%

Ben Fayer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

fisher robinson - YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES - little bird productions 15%

Wahsontí:io Kirby - STONE AND BONE SPECTACULAR - Centaur Theatre 13%

sebastian cimpaye - BALD REPUBLIC - Darcy Productions 10%

Jeremy Lewis - SNOW WHITE - Geordie Productions 9%

Gemma Martin - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 8%

Bryan Libero 7%

Elias Luz - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 7%

Griphon Hobby-Ivanovici - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 5%

Yves Jacques - KISSES DEEP - Centaur Theatre 5%

Luca McAndrew - THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Players' Theatre 4%

josh karmiol - THE POTTERY PLAY - Players' Theatre 4%

Sam Snyders - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 3%

daniel galicia - TANGO ENTRES HOMBRES - The Sky is the Limit Theatre 2%

Métushalème Dary - THE WINTER'S TALE - Repercussion Theatre 2%

Sarah Shoff - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 2%

Neela Perceval-Maxwell - ANTIGONE - The McGill Classics Play 1%

Esi Callendar - THE WINTER'S TALE - Repercussion Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

WISTA 13%

Centaur Theatre 11%

Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9%

Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9%

Contact Theatre 8%

Turtle Island Theatre Company 6%

funny im home 6%

The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 6%

Hudson Village Theatre 6%

Starcatcher Productions 5%

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

Encore Musical Theatre 4%

Players' Theatre 3%

Not Safe For Magic Productions 3%

Tuesday Night Cafe Theatre 3%

Imago Theatre 2%

Penumbra Theatre 1%

Lakeshore Players Dorval 1%

Harold Greenspon Auditorium 0%

The race is on for the Montreal Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WISTA 16% 2 FALSETTOS Contact Theatre 15% 3 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Starcatcher Productions 14% 4 NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 11% 5 LE JUKE-BOX Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9% Best Play 1 ANTIGONE The McGill Classics Play 17% 2 A KNIGHT WITHOUT A QUEST funny im home 15% 3 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Lakeshore Players Dorval 14% 4 THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Players' Theatre 13% 5 YOU, ME, THE WORLD IN 12 MINUTES little bird productions 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 WISTA 13% 2 Centaur Theatre 11% 3 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 9% 4 Théàtre de la ville de Longueuil - Productions Vives Voix 9% 5 Contact Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Max Benjamin - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WISTA 11% 2 Erin Yardley-Jones - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Starcatcher Productions 9% 3 Amanda Caron - FALSETTOS Contact Theatre 8% 4 Sam Snyders - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 7% 5 ALANA COSGROVE - THE SOUND OF MUSIC The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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