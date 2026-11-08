Exposition Theatre to Present Developmental Production of CUTLASS: A New Musical by Elise Holbrook

NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Exposition Theatre is pleased to present its inaugural production of CUTLASS: The Tale of the Pyrates Bonny and Read by Elise Holbrook. Following a workshop presentation in January 2026 at Tuesday Night Café Theatre, Exposition Theatre has supported the continued development of the piece with a workshop this fall. The resulting presentation includes new direction, heightened design elements, an expanded book, and score featuring seven never-before-heard songs, all performed in a larger space.

Cutlass is a fresh retelling of the lives of Anne Bonny and Mary Read, the two most infamous female pirates in Western history. The show explores the two women's theorized romantic relationship, positioning queer transgression as a ubiquitous theme in the world of 18th century piracy. From mistaking each other for men, to falling in love despite presiding attitudes, and ultimately, fighting side-by-side during their capture by Jonathan Barnet, the love story between Bonny and Read is one that transcends all constraints of time and societal expectations. In this new musical, composer Elise Holbrook strives to celebrate all of the rebellious people (especially women+) throughout history who have fought for the right to thrive as their authentic selves with no regrets.

Founded this year by Artistic Producer Milan Miville-Dechene and Artistic Director Odessa Rontogiannis, Exposition Theatre's mission is to address the gap in opportunities for students and emerging artists to collaborate outside of theatre programs. Cutlass perfectly embodies this goal, providing Holbrook with a platform to present their work and connecting them with a group of emerging artists to aid in the development of the piece, which they have been writing for six years.

Event Details

Performances will be held in Salle Paul-Buissonneau at Maison des Arts Participatifs in Parc Lafontaine (3819 Av. Calixa-Lavallée, Sherbrooke Metro). Tickets can be purchased online at expositiontheatre.com and at the door: $19 for regular tickets, and $14 for students and QDF members. The building and Salle Paul-Buissonneau are fully accessible.

Performances: Saturday, November 28 2:00pm & 7:00pm; Sunday, November 29 2:00pm

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone