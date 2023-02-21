Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Acting Company – THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes To Alberta Bair Theatre In Just 1 Week!

The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

Feb. 21, 2023  
The Acting Company – THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes To Alberta Bair Theatre In Just 1 Week!

The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 1 week! You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of Color in a Western military until our own time. This adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

Written by Kirsten Childs, From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas, Directed by Kent Gash.

The cast features Torée Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

The production will feature Scenic Design by Ed Haynes, Jr., Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound and Music by Lindsay Jones, Costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, Fight Direction by J. David Brimmer, Choreography by Byron Easley, Voice and Speech Coach Xavier Clark, Casting by Victor Vazquez, X Casting, Intimacy Coordination by Ann James, and Stage Management by Melissa Richter.

As part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, this performance is sponsored by CushingTerrell, Sam & Judy McDonald, ClockTower Inn/Stella's Bakery, Hot 101.9, 98.5 The Wolf, 105.1 The Bone, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week Photo
Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week
Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just under one week! Join us on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing contemporary dance company.
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Photo
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Week
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together in just under one week on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month Photo
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month
The Missoula Community Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County, March 9-19, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award Winning Duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music score and orchestrations), this musical will both inspire and pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever wondered “what if?” 
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month Photo
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month
The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!

More Hot Stories For You


Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One WeekParsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week
February 16, 2023

Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just under one week! Join us on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing contemporary dance company.
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This WeekKathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Week
February 13, 2023

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together in just under one week on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next MonthThe Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month
February 10, 2023

The Missoula Community Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County, March 9-19, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award Winning Duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music score and orchestrations), this musical will both inspire and pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever wondered “what if?” 
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next MonthTHE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month
February 9, 2023

The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!
Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.
February 9, 2023

Don’t miss the opportunity to “Bend and Snap” at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts!  Due to popular demand, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is adding an extra performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.  
share